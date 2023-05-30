Where to eat, stay and play in Wagga Wagga

Katie Carlin

Katie Carlin

Katie Carlin

Head of Content

May 30, 2023

Time 9 mins Read

Save Article Kimo Estate exterior in Wagga Wagga Kimo Estate exterior in Wagga Wagga

Hide Map
Katie Carlin
Katie Carlin

Head of Content

Katie Carlin

12 Posts

Katie Carlin has over a decade's worth of experience as a journalist and editor. She joined Australian Traveller in 2019 and is passionate about discovering hidden-gem destinations, soul-satisfyingly-good food, and writing stories that get you excited to see more of Australia and beyond.

Read more by Katie Carlin
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

Comments (2)
  • Avatar Maddi says:
    . 13 Jul 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Hi there, I’d encourage you to also check out Café Ganmain, not too far from Wagga either!

    Reply
  • Avatar Rob Harris says:
    . 24 Jul 2019 at 12:40 am

    This is why I love where I live. I moved to Wagga Wagga in ’89 and enjoy all of these wonderful places and so much more every day

    Reply

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.