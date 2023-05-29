13 top Wagga Wagga accommodation to book now

From boutique heritage-listed hotels perfect for two, to farm stays fit for outdoorsy families, these five Wagga Wagga accommodation options aim to please.

This Riverina city, halfway between Sydney and Melbourne, has plenty to keep visitors entertained. The largest inland city in NSW, Wagga promises a burgeoning food and drink scene and an array of tempting outdoor pursuits. And thankfully, there’s a slew of different hotels, holiday parks and farmstays for all kinds of travellers here too.

1. The Houston Wagga Wagga

Pet-friendly? Tick. Interconnecting rooms? Yep. Complimentary continental breakfast? Absolutely. While this historic redbrick hotel happily accepts guests travelling with children and fur babies, really it makes for a romantic couple’s getaway. Located on a tree-lined street just on the cusp of Wagga’s CBD, this four-star boutique property has just 10 suites, all featuring an understated look and sumptuous textures that ooze refined luxury.

The heritage-listed neo-gothic style building, once known as Belmore House, has eight different suite styles to choose from. The Houston Suite is arguably the pick of the bunch and boasts a private balcony, a kitchen, and an antique dining setting. Relax in The Houston’s landscaped gardens with a good book or spend a lazy morning in your suite before hitting the road to go sightseeing.

Address: 44 Kincaid Street, Wagga Wagga, NSW, 2650

2. Quality Hotel Rules Club Wagga Wagga

Open since late 2016, the rooms at this four-star property are light, bright and airy, featuring a contemporary and minimalist design. Moreover, this understated address from the Quality Hotels chain meets a lot of different needs.

If you’re in search of mid-range Wagga accommodation, the rooms here lead in from $149 a night. If you need accessible accommodation in Wagga, there are four accessible rooms on-site. And if you’re travelling to Wagga on business, the Rules Club offers conferencing options and lounge areas for relaxed working environments.

There are even multiple free-to-use electric car charging stations in the car park for those with electric vehicles. The only real downside to the Quality Hotel Rules Club is its location, slightly away from the thick of things, in Glenfield Park, from where it’s a 50-minute walk, or a 10-minute drive, into the centre of town.

Address: 188 Fernleigh Road, Wagga Wagga, Nsw, 2650

3. Kimo Estate

While technically in Gundagai, Kimo Estate is just a 45-minute drive from Wagga Wagga and well worth the distance, as it’s one of the most unique accommodation options in NSW.

For couples, the Eco Huts are as romantic as it gets – off-grid but with fireplaces to keep you warm during the cooler months and situated to catch farm breezes through summer, each Eco Hut features a wood-fired hot tub with spectacular views of the property and beyond, plus its own slice of farm tranquillity, as each hut is positioned to ensure complete privacy from other guests staying at the property.

Larger groups can choose between multi-bedroom cottages or the 12-person Shearer’s Quarters, which features three double and three twin bedrooms and has been designed to retain the essence of rural Australian living.

Think a slanted corrugated iron roof and rustic wooden sinks in the bathroom. You can also order BBQ packs featuring Riverina produce for your group, to really lean into the farm stay aspect.

Address: 1218 Nangus Rd, Nangus, NSW, 2722

4. International Hotel Wagga Wagga

The expansive International Hotel Wagga Wagga is all about proximity – 10 minutes from the airport and a two minute drive from Wagga’s central district with its fine dining restaurants, the hotel offers a wide range of room options including an adaptable suite for those with disabilities and two-bedroom suites for families and groups.

The real drawcard, however, are the luxury pillow-top King-Koil mattresses. A great night’s sleep is practically guaranteed.

Address: Corner of Sturt Hwy &, Lake Albert Rd, Wagga Wagga, NSW, 2650

5. Mercure Wagga Wagga

The Mercure Wagga Wagga is a modern hotel that features 86 rooms with flexible bedding configurations, making it a great choice if travelling with friends or little ones.

What we love about this hotel is its proximity to Bolton Park, which includes the Oasis swimming centre. The hotel offers free passes to the centre, which also encompasses a full gym for those who want to keep fit during their trip.

It’s also a short walk to many of the best things to do in Wagga Wagga, like the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery and the beginning of Fitzmaurice Street with its boutiques and cafes.

The popular Wiradjuri trail is right at your doorstep, too – just a few minutes’ walk down Day Street will see you on the banks of the Murrumbidgee at a section of the walk that will be more peaceful than parts closer to the town centre.

Address: 1 Morgan St, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

6. Mantra Pavilion Hotel Wagga Wagga

Being built around the largest six-sided canopy in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s hard to miss the Mantra Pavilion Hotel in Wagga Wagga. Located right in the central business district, it’s one of the best accommodation options for proximity to Wagga Wagga’s excellent fine dining and cafe culture.

Mantra Pavilion is also focused on catering to those visiting the city for work, with ample workspace provided in each room plus conference and business facilities in the wider hotel like free high-speed wi-fi access.

Address: 22-30 Kincaid St, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

7. Australian Homestead Motor Lodge

While this 3.5-star Wagga Wagga accommodation is a little more no-frills than some of the larger hotels in the region, the Australian Homestead Motor Lodge remains one of the top-rated options in the city and with prices starting from $120 per night, is also one of the most affordable, too.

The only downside is that you’ll have to drive into town. The property is located on the Sturt Highway, closer to Wagga Wagga airport in the suburb of Gumly Gumly. However, if you’ve brought along a four-legged friend, visitors to the motor lodge rave about its dog friendly policy. Reviews online praise the comfortable, clean accommodation, often not seen in dog friendly hotels and motels.

Address: 3791 Sturt Hwy, Gumly Gumly NSW 2652

8. Wagga Wagga Country Cottages

Set on five acres of land, Wagga Wagga Country Cottages grants you the best of both worlds: peaceful countryside accommodation and proximity to everything Wagga Wagga has to offer. However, with only three cottages available to book, you’ll need to plan ahead for a stay at this property.

All cottages feature spectacular views of the Riverina and plenty of privacy. They are designed to be a home away from home with lounge spaces and kitchenettes, plus a spa bath for soaking in (BYO gripping novel). While the decor is perhaps not as modern as some of the hotels in town, rates are competitive considering the self-contained aspect and size – prices start at $170 per night for up to two guests.

Address: 85 Hillary St, North Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

9. Quality Inn Carriage House

Outside of town and on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, you’ll find the tranquil Quality Inn Carriage House. This is the Wagga Wagga accommodation to pick if you prefer to be a little more away from the action and love the closeness of nature.

The hotel’s grounds are spacious and well-kept, featuring a swimming pool that operates seasonally plus two tennis courts for anyone keen on a match. Having a less populated section of the Murrumbidgee and its Wiradjuri trail at your doorstep is also a benefit – you won’t be competing for space with as many joggers and bike riders as the hotel is further out of town. Even so, the town centre is just a five-minute drive away, so heading in for a bite to eat or to explore the Wagga Wagga attractions isn’t too difficult.

Address: 7 Eunony Bridge Rd, East Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

10. Wagga RSL Motel

RSL’s and ‘quality accommodation’ aren’t usually considered synonymous, but Wagga RSL Motel is definitely an exception to the rule. It offers a variety of renovated rooms that range from self-contained apartments with full kitchens through to spa suites for those looking for a more indulgent stay.

Rates are surprisingly competitive considering the quality of accommodation. Prices start at $149/night, and if you book directly through the RSL website you’ll receive complimentary breakfast, a free room upgrade and a late checkout. Go for the executive spa suite with its jet-massage bathtub and spacious living area.

Address: 156 Kincaid Street, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

11. Astor Inn

Interested in affordable Wagga Wagga accommodation close to town? The Astor Inn’s ‘cosy’ rooms are smaller than most but offer a cheap price that will appeal to travellers on a budget, with the benefit of being a stone’s throw from cafes, restaurants and shopping centres.

Standard cosy rooms start at $129 per night and are designed for single occupancy, while standard queen rooms start at $149 per night for two-person occupancy. The hotel also offers free parking and a popular on-site restaurant – order from the ‘Mallee Smoke & Flame’ menu for juicy, charcoal-grilled meats.

Address: 104 Edward St, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

12. Quest Wagga Wagga

Quest apartment hotels are often the go-to for those visiting regional centres for work as they’re known for consistently premium, self-contained accommodation.

Quest Wagga Wagga fits the bill – rooms are modern and comfortable, with options ranging from studios with smaller kitchenettes through to apartments with full kitchen facilities for longer stays.

Little touches like an on-site library and bbq area will have you feeling even more at home.

Address: 69 Gurwood St, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

13. Townhouse Hotel Wagga Wagga

Home to one of Wagga Wagga’s most highly rated restaurants, the Townhouse Hotel also harbours hotel rooms, and lies in a plum spot, right in the thick of the city. Go for one of the recently spruced up deluxe rooms or executive suites, which feature simple, clean lines and a modern look, plus all your standard amenities, of course. It’s perfect for a couple’s weekend getaway.

Address: 70 Morgan St, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

Original article written by Chloe Cann with updates by Melissa Mason