The 9 best cafes in Wagga Wagga

With a thriving regional population and proximity to some of the best Riverina producers, Wagga Wagga has naturally developed a cafe scene to rival our major capital cities.

From barista-made coffee that will please even the connoisseur’s palate, to seasonal produce transformed into hearty brunch fare – the best of the cafe scene in Wagga Wagga truly stands their ground against the heavyweights of our cities.

If you’re staying for a weekender or for work and after a quick espresso or a slow, easy-going lunch after sightseeing (or before heading to one of the town’s cosy pubs), not only will you find what you’re seeking – you’ll find it hard to choose.

1. The Press

A newcomer to the cafe scene that runs along stylish Fitzmaurice St, The Press is, in our opinion, home to the best coffee in Wagga Wagga – a big call considering the wealth of premium brews in the region.

A small cafe with some outdoor seating (great if you’ve brought the dog) and a high bench that looks out to the tree-lined street, beyond great coffee you’ll find fresh-made gourmet sandwiches, a selection of treats like famous chewy-crunch choc chip cookies you’ll want to try, and daily specials.

Most importantly, the atmosphere is warm, welcoming and embodies country hospitality.

Address: 34 Johnston St, Wagga Wagga

Phone Number: +61 402 768 762

2. Trail St Coffee Shop

A staple in Wagga Wagga since 1999, Trail St Coffee Shop is tucked away around the corner from the main shopping district. With plenty of outdoor seating and cover from the elements, it’s a great choice if you’re travelling with your dog – otherwise, enjoy the cosy interiors of the converted cottage space.

Coffee is from local roasters Full Circle Coffee and the dine-in fare is filled with hearty brunch favourites like cauliflower fritters, grilled banana waffles and gooey, yolky bacon and egg rolls.

Address: 34 Trail St, Wagga Wagga

3. Mr. Lawrence

At the very end of Fitzmaurice Street’s bustling village is Mr. Lawrence. Almost hidden around the corner, if you blink, you’ll surely miss it. But this is one cafe you won’t want to miss.

The food is the drawcard, which isn’t surprising given Jamie Shepley of Graze in nearby Junee is a co-owner. The berry and ricotta hotcakes, sriracha scrambled eggs and baked beans with house-made sauce are all winners, plus the coffee is consistently smooth and brewed with care.

Address: 187 Fitzmaurice St, Wagga Wagga NSW

Phone Number: (02) 5938 2838

4. Larry’s

You’ll find Larry’s at the top of Best Street near the busy Sturt Highway. While it might be a 15-minute walk from the centre of town, Larry’s is a local hub, and you’ll find mornings are busy with office workers and tradies queuing up for their morning cappuccinos.

Larry’s means business with its coffee – you can even order a ‘barista’s breakfast’ of single-origin espresso, a milk-based coffee of your choice and a batch brew filter. They sell bags of on-site blends, plus if you’re not a caffeine fan their tea and chai offerings are both impressive.

Address: 10 Best St, Wagga Wagga NSW

Phone Number: (02) 5908 3158

5. Meccanico Espresso and Wine

Meccanico is a foodie darling of Wagga Wagga. Part cafe, part wine bar, it’s part of the up-and-coming Cadell Place and is definitely the place to visit if you love gourmet fare. While the menu is short and sweet, it’s filled with decadence. Try the stracciatella English muffins with drizzled local honey and seasonal fruits, or the Berkshire ham and cheese toastie, grilled and gooey.

If you’re heading in for lunch, you can’t go past the pasta – opt for beef ragu (slow-cooked and comforting) or you can’t go wrong with whatever is on the specials board. Staying in town for dinner? Check out Meccanico’s sister restaurant, Pastorale, one of the best restaurants in Wagga Wagga.

Address: 171 Fitzmaurice St, Wagga Wagga NSW

Phone Number: +61 418 608 427

6. Uneke Lounge

Uneke Lounge is a great place to gather with friends. With its spacious interiors and homely, vintage-style design, you can while away a few hours here over lattes and chunky slices of banana bread dripping with butter. The menu is extensive and covers all the breakfast and lunch favourites.

Lunch has an Asian fusion twist, with bao buns and Szechuan dumplings, while breakfast is all about Australian classics like corn fritters and avocado toast.

Address: 140 Fitzmaurice St, Wagga Wagga NSW

Phone Number: (02) 6925 8143

7. The Brew

One of the most aesthetically pleasing spots in Wagga Wagga for breakfast or lunch, The Brew is inside a converted historical corner store. While there’s ample seating indoors and out the front, it’s the leafy backyard you’ll want to head to on sunny mornings.

The menu is reminiscent of coastal cafes with fresh fare like buckwheat and goji berry bircher, or for the savoury fans, you can’t beat their eggs benny.

Lunch is all about the ploughman’s lunch – Tim’s Meats from Coleambally provides the kabana sausage, and Coolamon cheese brings the crumbling cheddar. Throw in some pickled sugar snaps and seeded dark rye, and you’ve got a local produce winner.

Address: 67 Coleman St, Turvey Park NSW

Phone Number: +61 499 800 347

8. Fitz Cafe

Fitz Cafe is a mecca for anyone seeking a health-focused breakfast in Wagga Wagga. The menu is full of light, post-workout treats like apple crumble porridge, acai bowls and smashed avocado with hemp seed dukkah.

There are plenty of gluten-free and vegan options, including gluten-free swaps for the cafe’s popular focaccias and wraps. Tea lovers will adore the Bodhi tea selection, which is one of the most extensive in town.

Address: 84 Fitzmaurice St, Wagga Wagga NSW

Phone Number: (02) 5908 3436

9. Pot ‘N’ Kettle Coffee House

If you prefer breakfast with no frills attached, walk right into Pot ‘N’ Kettle Coffee House, a warm and welcoming cafe in the centre of town that stays true to the classic country cafe feel.

Their decent-sized feeds are affordably priced and cover all the favourites, from healthy picks like muesli with berry compote and yoghurt to hearty brekkies like the $25 Big Pot Brekkie, where you can choose five sides to pair with eggs your way.

Address: 10 Blake St, Wagga Wagga NSW

Phone Number: (02) 6921 3340