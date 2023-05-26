RV-friendly and filled with cafe culture, history and nature trails, it’s worth setting up camp in Wagga Wagga and staying a while.

There are several caravan parks to choose from in Wagga Wagga, and all offer something a little different. Whether you’re bringing along the kids (and the dog) or just want to relax under some shady gum trees before exploring the city, there is a park that’ll both fit your vehicle and cater to your needs.

Big4 Ingenia Holidays Wagga Wagga Caravan Park

Big4 are renowned in the RV world for their clean, spacious parks and top-notch facilities, and its Wagga Wagga caravan park is no exception.

Nestled on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River and just two kilometres from the town centre and its wealth of fine dining restaurants, this park has it all – a pool for swimming in on hot days, a modern playground for the kids, and a massive camp kitchen and BBQ space.

You can pick from grass, gravel and ensuite sites, plus powered and unpowered tent sites. There is also a range of cabins, and the park is pet friendly upon the manager’s approval, including some cabin accommodation.

Address: 93 Hammond Ave, East Wagga Wagga NSW

Carinya Caravan Park

Adjacent to Charles Sturt University is Carinya Caravan Park, a boutique rural offering with cabins and RV sites. A little more no-frills than some of the bigger parks in Wagga Wagga, Carinya makes up for the lack of bells and whistles with friendly service and heart – you’ll find many reviews that praise owners Andrew and Fiona for their hospitality.

Carinya Caravan Park is pet friendly (including cabins), and they also offer long-term stays. However, it’s worth noting that it is one of the furthest caravan parks from the Wagga Wagga CBD, so if you’re planning on spending a lot of time in town or aren’t coming by car, this might not be the right pick.

Address: 449 Pine Gully Rd, Wagga Wagga NSW

Wagga Wagga Tourist Park

Further out near the airport, you’ll find Wagga Wagga Tourist Park. While this Wagga Wagga caravan park involves a short drive to the town centre for those cafe breakfasts, it has competitive pricing and spacious drive-thru sites, plus plenty of cabin accommodation including self-contained villas and pet-friendly options.

Being a little outside of town, this isn’t our top pick for Wagga Wagga caravan parks, but if you don’t mind a commute, the low prices might appeal.

Address: 16 Allonby Ave, Forest Hill NSW

Horseshoe Tourist Park

One for those looking for peaceful accommodation, Horseshoe Tourist Park doesn’t cater to children or pets to the degree of other parks in the area, so makes for a good choice if you want a quieter caravan park to unwind at.

The deluxe accommodation is modern and self-contained, and the park has powered and unpowered sites for all sizes of caravans, including big rigs – making this the best choice if you have a large caravan in tow.

There is also a swimming pool, free wi-fi, laundry facilities and even a coffee machine. This is our pick for older travellers wanting to get away from the fast pace of kid-friendly caravan parks.

Address: 23 Horseshoe Rd, Cartwrights Hill NSW

Airport Tourist Park

Also situated near the airport is Airport Tourist Park, another competitively priced caravan park. You won’t find all the mod cons here, but accommodation and sites are affordable, and the park is pet friendly.

Facilities include a playground for the kids, washers/dryers, a camp kitchen and BBQs. However, reviews are relatively poor and call out the rundown nature of the park and the lack of facilities.

Address: 36 Allonby Ave, Forest Hill NSW

Wilks Park

This free camping area in Wagga Wagga has great reviews thanks to its clean facilities and proximity to the Murrumbidgee River, plus an on-site dump point and fresh drinking water.

The camping area is in Wagga Wagga North, and has grassy, shady spots for pulling up your caravan – unfortunately, no tents are allowed. Stays are restricted to 72 hours and this spot is also dog friendly. Spaces can fit RVs, camper trailers, caravans, and big rigs.

Address: Cnr Hampden Ave and Wall St, Wagga Wagga North NSW