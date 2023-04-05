A wellness weekend in the Shoalhaven is designed to inspire women to stand tall.

Stand Tall Retreats are designed for those seeking an escape from physical or emotional stress. According to founder Amy Manton, it’s making those small changes to our usual routine that allow for greater insights and opportunities to restress. Here’s the rundown of what a wellness weekend with Stand Tall Retreats on the Shoalhaven region of the NSW South Coast looks like.

First impressions

The Shoalhaven is shaping up as a destination for wellness. And the founder of Stand Tall Retreats Amy Manton has responded to demand by curating a three-day itinerary woven around wellness. The retreat goes far beyond massages and facials. Though there are those too! It’s more of a hybrid of horse riding and hula hooping, ayurvedic eating and pilates, yoga and surf lessons. But what is also wonderful about this roving retreat is that it provides a safe space for women to disconnect from their busy lives and stir the spirit.

The location

The two-hour drive to the Shoalhaven from Sydney or Canberra makes Berry on the NSW South Coast a top spot to get away from it all, restore and reconnect. Berry is also on the train line, travelling through the tangled greenery of the Royal National Park and craggy Illawarra Escarpment from Sydney. The rail route follows the cliffs that are buttered yellow in the early morning light. And we are so close to the sea at times that we can see puffs of mist as the waves pound the coastline. It’s where the weekend’s meditation begins.

The accommodation

Guests with Stand Tall Retreats enjoy exclusive access to luxury boutique farmhouse Sinclairs of Berry during their stay. During my normal working day, I’m showered with emails, Whatsapp messages, and drowning in domestic duties. Staying in this boutique guesthouse, with its slew of comfy couches, alcoves and corners to cosy up in, really felt luxurious.

Despite being just a block away from the main street of Berry, it’s a place of comfort and privacy. There is also a carefully curated gift box, which includes everything from a Totem Eco natural deodorant to artisan chocolate from Loco Love Chocolate. A bottle of wine from Silo Estate is also included – everything in moderation.

The rooms

There is something so soothing about falling into an enormous bed when exhausted. And the bed in my room at Sinclairs of Berry brings enormous comfort. It’s styled with different textures, botanical prints and textiles and a plethora of pillows. Although all the rooms are uniquely different, my bedroom opens out onto the sun-splashed terrace and swimming pool. Being in this space is like a warm embrace. There’s an antique chair I can curl up in to admire the views over the green folds of the countryside which spills down to Broughton Mill Creek. There’s a designer ensuite bathroom, too.

Facilities

There’s something about a country kitchen that brings people together. All the catering is taken care of during our stay, but guests who book out the luxury farmhouse will have access to a state-of-the-art country kitchen, with dishwasher and a butler’s pantry.

All up, Sinclairs of Berry has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and accommodates 18 guests. It also has an infinity pool that looks out over the surrounding countryside. There’s a fire pit for stargazing and an indoor fireplace for wintry nights.

Food and drink

The Standing Tall Retreat itinerary is jam-packed with activities. So, when we do reconvene as a group it’s often around the dining table. It’s there that we learn that everyone at the retreat is ready for a reset. Food is a major focus of the weekend away and the feasts prepared by Karina, of Dandelion & Mallow Wholefood Kitchen, are incredible.

There are salads bristling with just-picked herbs, leaves, and tomatoes and everything from salsas to pate are made from scratch. In addition to enjoying simple, wholesome food, the conversation around the table makes for a nourishing and nurturing experience.

Activities

Shout-outs to Monique, from Regal Riding School, who paired me with Bill The Best Horse In All the Land and empowered me to brave a brief canter.

We also learn about gut health during a holistic ayurvedic health workshop with Dr Verena, enjoy a reiki session led by Casey, of Restore Reiki, and have the option of a facial and massage with Alexis Barnett, of Skin Fit Body & Beauty.

Additional highlights include hula hooping after our yin yoga class with Gloria Tong and a surf lesson with Eric, from Surfcamp Australia.

Free time

Free time. What’s that again? It’s something I don’t get a lot of. So, to see it written into the itinerary gives me permission to slow down, keep my laptop closed, turn my phone off and close my eyes. When I do switch off, those moments of revelation come thick and fast. I know that I’ve been working too hard, and the weekend away prompts me to think more about working smarter, not harder. By Monday morning, I have managed to say no to the offer of more work in favour of balance and more time to spend with my family.

Wellness results

I’m not sure if it’s the reiki, the yoga, the reformer Pilates, hula-hooping, horse riding or daily dips in the pool. Perhaps it’s the cumulative effect of all the above. But after three days of using different muscles, I really feel like I am walking taller, and my shoulders have softened. If the aim of the retreat is to empower women, then Stand Tall Retreats does just that and then some. And I know one thing for certain: I’ve never slept better than following a weekend with Stand Tall Retreats in Berry in the Shoalhaven region. In fact, I feel like a leaf in the water. Just going with the flow.

Details

The three-day retreats cost $1530 which includes all the activities, a gift hamper on arrival, food, drink and accommodation. Stand Tall Retreats also facilitate one-day retreats and bespoke one-off leather crafting workshops. The region’s website also has more inspiration for wellness weekends in Shoalhaven.