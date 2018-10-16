The tours that show you the best of what Darwin has to offer

Olivia MacKinnon

Whether it’s the thriving landscapes, the fierce crocs, or the Indigenous connection to the land that you wish to get closer to, Darwin has you covered for all things uniquely Australian and beautiful.

No state or territory showcases Australia at its most quintessential than the Northern Territory. In fact, when overseas visitors think of Australia more often than not it’s the red soil, roaming wildlife and sweltering temperatures of the NT that come to mind.

But it’s a big place – and when it comes to exploring its best bits, it’s hard to know where to start. By way of introduction, we’ve rounded up the most exciting tours and adventures operating out of Darwin: suitable for any keen explorer.

The Indigenous/wetlands tour: Wetland Discovery Tour

Yes, you’ll encounter an early morning pick-up from your hotel, but the 90-minute trip to Corroboree Billabong is well worth it, especially with Graham at the helm. Graham is the owner of Pudakul Aboriginal Cultural Tours, the company that runs these immersive experiences. Split into two parts, the first half, set on the serene Corroboree Billabong will see you boarding a sturdy, medium-sized vessel and greeted by an experienced guide. In fact, all guides who run this hour portion of the tour have at least six years’ experience – and as I found out, know the inhabitants of the billabong very, very well. You’ll have the pleasure of meeting some of these inhabitants too, from crocs estimated to be at least 200 years old, to some of the most incredible, exotic birdlife you’ll ever see. Wildlife aside, the sail is one of the most serene you’re likely to experience, and if you forget your hat, worry not – a lotus lily leaf turned upside down will provide you with all the shade you need, keep you three degrees cooler and mould to the shape of your head as the cruise continues.

The second part of the tour takes place 30 minutes away at Pudakul’s HQ, where you’ll experience a 90-minute demonstration of local history and culture. You’ll start the tour with a traditional Aboriginal blessing to ward off bad spirits, get to try your hand at blowing a didgeridoo, be shown how to weave your own baskets, and sample bush damper and billy tea. Graham (if you’re lucky enough to have him) will run you through his life growing up in Darwin, and explain facets of Aboriginal way of life that you probably never knew. (He tells us, for instance, that husbands within his community have to do anything their mother-in-law requests. Yep – anything!) Graham’s daughter also spoke about her life as an Indigenous person in an increasingly modern world. She embraces the ways and traditions of her ancestors, even complaining that she wished she had more time for basket weaving, as she loves it so much. A truly awakening experience set to touch your soul.

Price: $145 for children, $165 for adults. Includes pick up from and drop off at your accommodation, boat ride and bush damper and billy tea.

Visit pudakul.com.au for more information and to book.

The fast-paced Airboat tour: Matt Wright Darwin Airboat Tours

Operating out of Stokes Hill Wharf, just minutes from Darwin’s CBD, this is the ultimate tour for thrill-seekers, or those who simply love the feeling of the wind in their hair – at high speeds.

The Airboat features a custom V8 engine, meaning the desire to go slow should see you selecting another tour company. Taking 45 minutes in total, the trip will see you travel across Darwin Harbour and towards the city’s famous mangroves. Be warned: the first lap is a fast one, you’ll feel exhilarated before the boat eventually slows down for a second lap around, where you’ll actually get to take in the local landscape and admire the stunning birdlife and crustaceans – you may even come across a croc or 10, so be sure to keep hands and feet inside the vessel at all times if you value them!

Price: $115 for children, $165 for adults.

Visit mattwright.com.au for more information and to book.

The solo heritage tour: Darwin Audio Tour

This one is a great option for those tight on money, or who want to do a tour at their own pace, without scheduled breaks – or real life tour guides.

You simply download the app, ‘Darwin: A Tale of Four Cities’, put on your headphones and take a wander through the streets of Darwin, soaking in the history in a completely immersive, self-guided tour that’s all your own.

Within the hour you’ll cover off many locations throughout Darwin, and you can access them all from Monday to Saturday, with just one location unable to be accessed on Sundays. Your virtual host Charlie King will ask you to start outside the Tourist Information Centre and he’ll guide you around from there.

Throughout the tour, you’ll get to explore at your own pace, covering around three kilometres and stopping whenever you fancy and picking back up again when suits you – or simply knocking it over in one go. The second scenario is more likely – it’s seriously addictive!

It could be because the audio tour is recorded binaurally; that is, using a special microphone that features human-shaped ears with little microphones in them. This succeeds in creating 3D stereo sound, which makes it sound as though things are happening to the left or right of you, even above or below you. It can become difficult to know what’s real and what’s not!

Price: $2.99

Available on the App Store or Google Play. Head to darwinaudiotour.com for more information.