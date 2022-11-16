Spending 72 hours in Darwin, and not sure where to stay? If you want to sleep right in the main downtown, or by the waterfront, we’ve lined up a few of our favourite Darwin hotels.

Up in Darwin, there are hotel options to suit all budgets from luxury hotels and family apartments to holiday homes and inexpensive lodges. These are a few of our favourites.

1. Hilton Darwin

The Hilton Darwin is right in the heart of the CBD, perfect for the “bleisure” traveller (yes an odd, US-travel term from the business traveller who extends their stay; business plus leisure equals bleisure, get it?).

The lobby bar is a good nook for a quiet pre-dinner drink or nightcap. The rooms are as you would expect and the new modern decor has dragged Darwin’s first five-star hotel back to that luxury status.

2. Hilton Doubletree Darwin

On the Esplanade in Darwin CBD, this relatively affordable and centrally located four-star hotel connects right through to Mitchell Street, with views over the harbour.

Its stunning pool makes the Hilton Doubletree a perfect stay for kids and adults alike – that and its gooey chocolate chip cookies on arrival.

After more details? Read our review of the Hilton Doubletree Darwin here.

3. Argus Hotel Darwin

An affordable hotel in the Darwin CBD, the Argus Hotel is a contemporary option, with rooms that can be connected for those travelling as a family.

There is an outdoor plunge pool and spa, and the hotel is decorated with works from Merrepen Arts, a Northern Territory Aboriginal art centre in Nauiyu.

4. The Vibe Hotel Darwin Waterfront

The ‘great value’ badge with accompanying silk frill goes to Vibe Hotel Darwin Waterfront.

Its location is an excellent jumping-off point for travelling around the city and exploring the best things to do in Darwin itself.

The Vibe’s front yard boasts a public wave pool. Its rooms have fresh, modern designs and supremely comfy beds.

The downstairs Curve Café – decorated with colourful Aboriginal art and traditional fishing nets – is an ideal spot to catch up on your travel journal and re-energise.

5. Travelodge Darwin

With a mix of hotel rooms and self-contained townhouses, the Travelodge Darwin is a tropical oasis just a few minutes’ walk away from the city’s waterfront.

Have a drink at the Raintree Poolside Café and Bar after a dip, before jumping in the car and heading out to find your own wild rainforest nearby.

Oaks Elan Darwin

Views over the Darwin Harbour are what awaits when you book the right room at Oaks Elan Darwin.

With a mix of rooms and self-contained apartments, the centrally located four-star hotel is a stone’s throw from the city’s major attractions like the wave lagoon and waterfront. The Oaks Elan also has an outdoor pool, gym and onsite restaurant available for guests.

Mantra Esplanade Darwin

The three-star Mantra Esplanade Darwin can be found when you wander down the Darwin waterfront and has a range of rooms and apartments available to book.

Relax at the on-site salon or choose to refresh yourself with a swim instead, before meandering down to the water. Which – the hotel being waterfront and all – should take a matter of moments.

Novotel Darwin

Centrally located on the Esplanade itself, the Novotel Darwin is ideal for business and leisure travellers who want to be in the centre of town.

Its Zest restaurant dishes up a blend of Indigenous and European flavours (think Top End barramundi with lime butter and bush spice), while the bar in its tropical atrium serves up the after-dinner drinks.

Mantra Pandanas Darwin

The Mantra Pandanas is upping the ante with its chic and contemporary design. The hotel is quite literally fit for a king; King Charles III chose to lay his most royal head at the Mantra Pandanas when visiting Darwin.

Almost sleek and minimalist enough to be Japanese but with a tropical feel throughout its 336 rooms, a lagoon-style pool, great views of the setting sun, the funky East Meets West restaurant and Endota Day Spa complete the picture.

Adina Apartment Hotel Darwin Waterfront

Next door you’ll find the Adina Apartment Darwin Waterfront, a favourite of Australian Traveller’s Managing Director Quentin Long.

He says: “The Adina has the perfect combination of space and service to make me feel right at home. It’s my first choice of places to stay in Darwin.”

Check out our review of the Adina Apartment Darwin Waterfront Hotel here.

H on Smith Hotel Darwin

An affordable option that is a walking distance from the city centre. The H on Smith Hotel has an outdoor pool, rooftop gym and the lure of reasonably priced meals at its D Bar & Restaurant. The 24-hour reception means staff are on hand (helpful if you fly in late at night).

Attractions like Mindil Beach Markets and Crocosaurus Cove are nearby.

City Gardens Apartments Darwin

Whether you’re a family who wants all the extra trimmings or a couple looking for a bargain base to start your stay, City Gardens Apartments Darwin has what you need.

Furnished with budget-cost apartment rooms that come with standard and deluxe apartments, handy facilities include washing machines and dryers, as well as a kitchen.

Spend an evening relaxing among the tropical ferns on a deck chair next to their pool.

