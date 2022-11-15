The best Darwin airport hotels

Start or finish your Darwin trip on the right note, with these airport hotels.

While the phrase ‘airport hotel’ doesn’t quite conjure up the same dreamy fantasies that say, the phrase ‘all-inclusive-luxury-resort’ does, they are often considered a real luxury for jet-tagged travellers.

Plus, while Darwin boasts plenty of fantastic hotel options, the Darwin Airport operates throughout the night – so the following airport hotel stays are often a lifesaver when you’re arriving late or leaving early.

Mercure Darwin Airport Resort

Not just your average airport hotel: book a plunge pool villa at Mercure Darwin Airport Resort, as a way of saying adieu to the tropical north, or as a quick hello on a stopover.

The resort is approximately 300 metres from the airport itself (there is an airport shuttle you can take if you don’t fancy the walk in the Top End heat), while only 15 minutes from the Darwin CBD.

Other amenities at this comfortable resort hotel include a lagoon-style swimming pool with an adjourning poolside bar and bistro, a gym, and a breakfast buffet. The laundry and barbeques are perfect for big families and travellers looking to save.

If you don’t want to splash out on a villa, the Mercure also has a mixture of rooms for groups of two, three and four.

Novotel Darwin Airport

Just across the street, you’ll find the four-star Novotel Darwin Airport. Your trip may coincide with the hotel redevelopments (slated to be ready for 2023), but it still has a lovely pool, and poolside bar, along with a fitness centre if you need to get the blood circulating before or after a long flight.

Rest assured, the Novotel Darwin Airport is super convenient, clocking in at only a few minute’s walk to the airport, or less with an airport shuttle.

Quality Hotel Darwin Airport

A budget motel around 15 minutes walk from the airport (or a quick dash on the airport shuttle), the Quality Hotel Darwin Airport makes a nice little pitstop before embarking in the air.

There is a mixture of 64 guest rooms with balconies available to book, and breakfast is available.

If you have a little more time, there is an outside pool with a poolside bar – perfect for relaxing next to as you watch the last Darwin sunset of your holiday. The Quality Hotel Darwin Airport is only a 15-minute trip from the Darwin CBD.

