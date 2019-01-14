Quentin

With so much to do and see in the Northern Territory and so much territory to cover (geddit?) we have created a number of starter itineraries and guides to help you get the most out of your holiday.

To make the itineraries and guides most useful we have divided the NT into the Top End and Red Centre and travellers into couples, families and budget non-campers.

You know you are a budget non-camper if you like the adventure, hate the idea of sleeping on the ground and not having a clean shower and don’t have loads of cash to throw at a holiday.

The Top End includes Darwin, Kakadu, Katherine, Arnhem Land and the Tiwi Islands.

The Red Centre includes Alice Springs, the West Macdonnell Ranges, Kings Canyon and Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Itineraries for couples travelling in the Northern Territory

The Top End for Couples Itinerary takes you on an epic seven or 14 days journey through Kakadu’s heart-stopping sights and places like Cooinda Lodge, Yellow River, Jim Jim Falls and Gunlom Pool. If you have an additional seven days, head on to Katherine via the cooling pools of Berry Springs and out to the Indigenous jewel in the crown Arnhem Land.

On our Red Centre for Couples Itinerary, the great pilgrimage between Alice Springs and Uluru, you start at either end. Follow one of Australia’s greatest drives, the Red Centre Way, as you take in Kings Canyon and the West Macdonnell Ranges.

Itineraries for families travelling in the Northern Territory

Taking the kids to the NT will fill their heads with sights, sounds and experiences they will truly love you for (even though they probably won’t admit it).

Our Red Centre for Families Itinerary takes in the outback pioneering history of Alice Springs, the station life of Glen Helen, majesty of Kings Canyon and the spiritual oasis that is Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Taking the family to the Top End, there is loads of waterhole fun at Litchfield National Park and Mataranka, the history of Darwin, the breathtaking gorges of Katherine before heading to the mystical Kakadu.

Guides for budget non-campers travelling in the Northern Territory

To enjoy this great rugged landscape doesn’t mean you have to rough it or spend a fortune. There is a middle road where you don’t have to camp and endure creepy crawlies or dirt and sand penetrating every nook and cranny or take out a second mortgage for the pleasure of a Territory adventure.

Just for you, we have created the budget non-camping traveller’s guides to the Territory. Check out the Red Centre in comfort on a budget and The non-campers guide to the Top End guides to get your affordable adventure started.

Now, there are no excuses.