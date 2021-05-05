Quick break in Queensland? Drop anchor in Airlie Beach, find luxury in the outback and nightfall in a national park.

At Freedom Shores, located in a lush tropical valley at the edge of Airlie Beach, a nautical theme plays out across the property, with island chic interiors and expansive water views out to the Whitsundays.

Its boat cabins are a collection of one-room bungalows gathered together at the resort’s ‘land marina’ and fashioned like boats complete with a ‘deck’ from which to take in the surroundings; the Denver is an actual historic boat reconditioned into a bright and comfortable queen room.

The Queensland weather lends itself to camping or, in the case of Nightfall Camp, glamping with a rustic chic vibe.

Located within Lamington National Park, its custom-designed safari tents feature organic linens, rain-head showers, tin soaking tubs, fireplaces and endless pristine bushland to look out to.

Dinners are communal and organic, and activities on offer range from bushwalking to birdwatching to yoga classes to creek-side massages.

With the soaring Mt Mulligan as a backdrop, this luxury outback lodge sits lightly on a 28,000-hectare working cattle station some 160 kilometres from Cairns.

With room for just 16 guests at a time (including children; it is proudly family friendly), accommodations range from rooms and suites to expansive pavilions.

Once in residence, everything is taken care of so all you have to do is choose from a roster of activities including everything from barramundi fishing to cattle mustering.

Situated within the grounds of Sirromet Winery in Mt Cotton, 45 minutes’ drive from Brisbane, Sanctuary at Sirromet is made up of a collection of stylish tented pavilions looking out over the 226-hectare property, including a spacious family pavilion.

While in residence you can make the most of the two on-site restaurants and the cellar door, as well as the extensive grounds, which feature bushwalking tracks and a Supa Golf course.

Originally opened in 1922 as the Queensland Government Savings Bank, Adina Apartment Hotel Brisbane has made maximum use of its original Art Deco features of the banking chamber such as columns, carved wood panelling, ornate ceilings and endless marble to create a sophisticated hotel that offers all the features of an apartment.

Sitting within a seventh generation working cattle station in goldfields country, the Gilberton Outback Retreat is fashioned from local stone and timber and finished with luxury inclusions like a pillow-topped king bed and soaking tub with views of the seemingly endless outback landscape. There’s no phones, television or internet so the escape from modern society here is complete.