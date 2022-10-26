8 hidden gems to discover in Yeppoon

Steeped in unspoilt natural beauty and boasting old-school holiday vibes with smart options for eating, staying and playing, and not to mention a thriving arts scene, this burgeoning cultural hub is in a sweet spot. It is also sitting pretty at no. 45 in your pick of the Top 50 Aussie Towns. Here, we explore the best of Yeppoon.

The new Byron Bay. It’s a phrase rolled out often as holidaymakers and sea changers continue their quest to find the perfect under-the-radar spot that hasn’t yet peaked to roll out their towel or take out a mortgage – ideally a place that blends all that Byron-esque beauty and beaches for days with a laid-back lifestyle to sink right into and just enough quirk, personality and creativity around town to keep things interesting. Plus a spot or two to get good coffee.

One of the latest recipients of this moniker, Yeppoon does indeed tick all the above boxes. Located on Queensland’s Capricorn Coast at the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef and 25 minutes’ drive from the lush Byfield rainforests (pictured above), Yeppoon is a hidden gem in an area of breathtaking natural beauty.

“Yeppoon is a friendly, small town where the community engage with each other and tourists are welcomed,” says Kylie Thomasson who runs Surfside Motel with her husband Trevor.

1. Soak up the views in Yeppoon Lagoon

Among its most immediate merits for both locals and visitors are the Yeppoon Lagoon, a 2500-square-metre resort-style lagoon pool located on the beachfront complete with swim-up infinity edge offering views over the Keppel Islands, and the nearby Keppel Kraken water-play park that could keep families with young kids diverted for days.

2. Island hop off Yeppoon

Those islands you can see from the foreshore? A quick ferry ride will land you at Great Keppel Island, dishing up tropical getaway vibes with its 17 squeaky-clean white-sand beaches, hinterland hikes and castaway-style cabins at Great Keppel Island Hideaway. A similarly short skip over the seas, Pumpkin Island is a tiny six-hectare gem that offers a unique eco retreat for up to 34 people at a time.

3. Explore Yeppoon’s great outdoors

“There are lots of sport teams, yoga and Pilates on the beach, walking groups and regular fun runs, with the Yeppoon Running Festival one of the highlights for many serious runners,” says Kylie on more of her town’s merits.

“The scenic drive down to Emu Park is a must-do as well as the ANZAC Memorial Walk [once there]. And the Bluff Point Walking Track is a great lookout to spot turtles and whales from.”

4. Hit the shops

Yeppoon effortlessly blends a small-town holiday vibe with city-grade dining and shopping and a thriving artistic community, Kylie says, citing among her picks of places to check out: Paint Pot Gallery and gift shop, with its collective of local artists, potters and crafters; Stir & Stitch, with its teahouse and range of cooking, sewing and creative workshops; Driftwood Boutique, with its Moroccan-inspired homewares; Coastal Funk, with locally made products including its range of handmade Capricorn Coast Collection candles to take home as souvenirs.

5. Follow the street art mural trail

Another must-do while in town is to explore the street art murals that showcase the region (combine your mural-spotting with a coffee at Two Sisters Coffee Bar and later, a wine at VUE Wine Bar & Restaurant) and the beachfront Jet James Art Gallery, where the eponymous artist and printmaker creates unique artworks and designer gifts that reflect his surrounds.

6. Stay at the Surfside Motel

The sweet spot Yeppoon finds itself in right now might be best epitomised by the Surfside Motel, which owners Trevor and Kylie purchased 15 years ago.

“At the time it had bright green walls, gravel driveways and a busted vibe. Having over 30 years of experience in the building and design industry, and after an unplanned hailstorm event in April 2020, the epic refurb challenge was on.

“With an emphasis on keeping that old motel vibe, it was time to switch the lime green out for a neutral white linear board and ditch the gravel for beautiful timber sleeper driveways,” Kylie says.

“The nostalgic holiday feel is sustained with a sitting area, beachside enclosed by breezeblocks and the old-style drive-up-to-your-door parking arrangement. As a part of the project, the pool area was completely refurbished and is now surrounded by new polished concrete, an outdoor shower and beautiful lush grass. The pool area is a summer paradise, perfect for a touch of sun and a beer or two.”

7. Sleep at the Surf House

Recently acquired and available to be booked is the Surf House, right next door to Surfside, which rocks a 1960s vibe and boasts a vast lounge with views out to the Keppel Islands. Although not yet wholly renovated, watch this space, says Kylie. And, upon arrival, Trevor, Kylie and staff will happily share their local knowledge of the Capricorn Coast.

8. Steer a 4WD to the beach

“Some of the most beautiful, untouched coastline is a quick 4WD-only drive away at Five Rocks, Stockyard Point and Nine Mile Beach.”

And unlike Byron, you might just get a beach to yourself.

