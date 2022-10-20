Check out why the coast near Bundaberg has a reputation for some of the most beautiful beaches in Australia.

Bundaberg has carved out a reputation for its proximity to some of the most beautiful beaches in Australia. The town has been dubbed the gateway to the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef and lies within a stone’s throw of pristine sands and shimmering waters. And with great weather year-round, there’s hardly a wrong time to visit.

While everyone below the navel of Australia combats the winter chills, Bundaberg is blessed with mild days and plenty of sun. For this reason, heading to the beach is one of the best things to do in Bundaberg.

Whether you’re keen to catch some waves or simply lounge on the sands, here are the best beaches in Bundaberg that you need to check out. If you’re travelling with kids, don’t fear— all the listed beaches are patrolled, but it’s best to check Beach Safe for the patrol schedule.

1. Bargara Beach

Bargara Beach is the region’s most popular bit of coastline, situated just a 15-minute drive from Bundaberg with the buzzing township of Bargara perched on its shores. Here, you’ll find yourself right in the centre of the action, with plenty of quaint beachside cafes, restaurants, takeaways and shops to explore.

It’s a great place for surfers, especially beginners who want to practice catching some gentle waves. Take notes from the locals, and start your day with a morning stroll, dip or surf before grabbing a coffee or sitting down for a spot of brunch at one of the friendly cafes.

A day out in Bargara will give you a taste of life on the subtropical Coast— and it’s just as picturesque as it sounds.

2. Kelly’s Beach

Over the headland from Bargara Beach, you’ll find a vast stretch of golden sand that is Kelly’s beach. Kelly’s is a favourite swimming spot among locals – and for good reason. There’s plenty of space to sunbathe on the sands where you’ll be sandwiched between crystal blue waters and a shaded nature strip complete with BBQs.

If you’re swimming with kids, the Bargara Basin on the north end of the beach has calm and sheltered waters, which also makes it the perfect snorkelling spot.

3. Elliot Heads

Elliot heads is where the river meets the sea, creating a unique marine landscape that yields lots to discover. It’s the perfect beach for a family day out.

On the ocean side, white sands meet azure waters, speckled with rock pools where you can discover aquatic life and little fish flitting about. However, you’ll find the most superb rockpools on Dr Mays Island.

Accessible by foot from the beach only at low tide, head over to admire the marine life and discover the rock pools that are large enough to swim in.

There’s great fishing on the riverside, and if you’re up for an adrenaline rush, the main beach is the perfect spot for kiteboarding. If you’ve never tried it before, that doesn’t have to stop you— Undertow Surf offers beginners kiteboarding lessons to show you the ropes.

4. Woodgate Beach

Woodgate Beach is a quiet stretch of coast an hour’s drive south of Bundaberg. It’s home to a sleepy beach community, friendly locals and pristine shores.

If you enjoy exploring off-the-beaten-path, then Woodgate Beach could be the perfect place to take an excursion that will reward you with fewer crowds and beautiful scenery.

Stroll along 16 kilometres of golden sands flanked by rolling waves and a line of shady She-Oaks.

Turtles are known to frequent the shores and lay eggs on the beach, so if you’re lucky, your day could be complete with a turtle sighting!

5. Nielson Park Beach

On the north side of Bargara, the chain of peaceful holiday settlements continues with Nielson Park Beach. The beach is fringed by large basalt rocks which create large tidal pools buzzing with marine life.

The vast stretch of coast is perfect for swimming, surfing or just relaxing on the sand. There’s a picnic area, so you can enjoy a bite to eat from a local takeaway or restaurant in front of a marvellous view.

There’s a holiday park right a stone’s throw from the shore, so if you’re looking for beachside accommodation near Bundaberg, then Nielson Park Beach is a great place to put your feet up and enjoy.

