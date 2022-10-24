Bundaberg is practically synonymous with alcohol. Don’t pass through without stopping for a drink!

Bundaberg is the rum capital of Australia, home to the famous Bundaberg Rum distillery that produces a range of spirits and liquors that have been studded with awards and prizes. However, Rum isn’t the only thing the town produces. There’s top-notch Gin from Kalki Moon Distilling, great local wineries and delicious craft beer over at Ballistic Bargara.

In a town that is practically synonymous with alcohol, sampling a drink in Bundaberg is an absolute must. With some of the country’s finest alcohol in close proximity, there are lots of local products to stock in Bundaberg’s pubs and bars. Whether you prefer kicking back with a beer, nursing a spirit or sipping on a glass of wine, one of these bars will have the perfect drink for you. Check out our favourite Bundaberg pubs and bars to grab a drink.

1. The Spotted Dog Tavern @ Railway Hotel

It seems like just about every Aussie town has a ‘Railway Hotel’. But don’t be fooled— this local favourite is no generic pub. You can grab a drink at multiple bars across the venue, whether you prefer chilling at the sports bar or hanging out at the well-appointed cocktail bar.

There’s a refreshing range of beers and ciders on tap, as well as a well-stocked range of wines and spirits. We’ve written about the Spotted Dog in our round-up of the best restaurants in Bundaberg, so you know you’ll be in the company of great food should you feel peckish.

The cherry on top is that dogs are welcome here. So if you’re travelling with a four-legged family member, you can bring them along, too.

2. Ballistic Bargara – The Brewhouse

Sample some craft beers down at The Brewhouse. This popular spot encapsulates Bundaberg’s quintessential laid-back energy, with friendly bar staff that will be more than happy to help you pick out the perfect drink (whether that’s ‘Thirsty Turtle’ ‘Rusty Roo’ or another one of their exciting releases).

If you can’t decide, you can always opt for a tasting paddle to sample the flavours. There are also great pizzas to nibble on, and if you’re in luck, there’s live music to set the vibe.

3. The Old Bundy Tavern

The Old Bundy Tavern is one of Australia’s most historic pubs that has been quenching the thirst of visitors for more than a century. Like most country pubs, the Old Bundy Tavern retains a strong character and an even stronger community. Retaining its original charm and some Federation-era architectural details, it is the perfect place to head for a taste of rural Australiana and an ice-cold brew.

4. Bert’s

Bert’s is a relatively new addition to Bundaberg’s restaurant scene, injecting plenty of style and elegance into the CBD. Walking into this beautiful Art-Deco-themed bar and restaurant will make you feel like you’ve taken a step back in time. The establishment is beautifully appointed, complete with vintage-style furnishings.

The drink menu oozes opulence, with an exquisite range of cocktails presented beautifully in antique-inspired glasses. The food offerings here are just as fantastic, making Bert’s a great option for grabbing a drink and a bite to eat at an upscale location.

5. The Library Bar

Initially, The Library Bar was set up as a trendy coffee shop for locals to enjoy a great brew and a book. But since, the establishment has expanded to include a whisky and cocktail bar with a theme set around books. (There’s even a book-swap library!). With a great drinks menu, warm vibe and a well-stocked spirits shelf, The Library Bar is a place you definitely want to bookmark for a time when you’re in the mood for a drink.

6. River Feast

Head down to Bundaberg’s riverside to kick back in the town’s largest beer garden at River Feast. There’s no better way to end a day in Bundy than watching the sunset over the river, with a locally-made drink in your hand. On the cocktail list, we recommend opting for a refreshing Gin Mule, made from local Kalki Moon Gin and the famous Bundaberg Ginger Beer.

Wine aficionados can sip on Sauv Blanc from craft winery, Witches Falls, while beer lovers will have plenty of choice between local craft brews as well as the usual subjects. No matter your palette, you’re sure to enjoy your time soaking up the sun and beautiful surroundings down at River Feast.

7. The Melbourne

While you’re in the Rum capital of Australia, you might as well go all-out and sample a few different types of Rum. The Melbourne has incredibly well-stocked liquor shelves– and with over 200 different rums to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. But if you have trouble making up your mind, don’t hesitate to ask the stellar staff for some suggestions. At the Melbourne, you’re bound to find great Bundaberg hospitality, a great selection of drunks and classic Aussie pub-grub.

8. Bundaberg Distillery Bar

Smack-bang in the middle of sugarcane country, it’s little wonder why Bundaberg produces some of the best Rum in the country. If you’re a Rum aficionado, chances are you’ll be making a beeline for the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

If you’re interested in the ins and outs of the distillery process, you can take a tour of the factory. Or, if you’d prefer to simply sample the goods, head to the bar area where you can try a range of Bundaberg rums. Knowledgeable bar staff will be happy to advise you and chat with you about all things Rum.

Headed to Bundaberg? We’ve also created a guide to accommodation in Bundaberg, rounded up the best things to do, and listed the best beaches to visit nearby.