Linger a little longer in Bundaberg, with one of these accommodation options to suit your travel style.

Dubbed ‘sugar country’ for the swathes of sugarcane that flank the roads, there are plenty of things about Bundaberg that are totally sweet. The sun-drenched town is known as the gateway to the southern end of The Great Barrier Reef, with kilometres of pristine beaches that snake the coast. Bundaberg is also famed for its abundance of rum and delicious local brewed drinks. Bundy offers plenty of reasons to stick around, so we’ve rounded up some of the best accommodation options in Bundaberg to suit your style of travel.

Bundaberg caravan parks and camping

Caravan parks are where the fun is at. Often overlooked, caravan parks are not just for grey-haired nomads parking up in gargantuan RVs. There’s plenty of comfortable accommodation on offer, set in spacious surroundings loaded with amenities. Whether you’re travelling as a family, with friends, or solo— caravan parks can be a great option. Check out some of our favourites below.

Splitters Farm

Relax at Splitters Farm, an animal sanctuary and campground based in blissful bushland surroundings a stone’s throw from Bundaberg. Here, you can park up or pitch up on powered/unpowered sites surrounded by total serenity. If you’re not travelling with a campervan or tent, Splitters has a decked-out vintage ‘glamper’ van and a decadent two-bedroom safari tent so you can still enjoy the glamping experience.

The cherry on top is the opportunity to interact with 360 adorable rescue farm animals as part of a self-guided tour of the farm where you’ll get to feed the animals. There’s also a coffee cart on-site so you can get your caffeine fix, as well as wood-fired pizzas on Friday nights and lessons in damper-making for the kids.

Big 4 Cane Village

At Big 4 Cane Village, you’ll be located in downtown Bundaberg among beautiful gardens. If you’re not camping, there’s a range of comfortable self-contained villas and cabins on offer and plenty of amenities so you can make yourself at home.

There’s a large outdoor cooking area so you can enjoy a BBQ with friends, and swap travel tips with fellow campers. If you need some downtime, there’s a saltwater pool where you can relax and soak up some beautiful Bundaberg sun.

Big 4 Breeze Holiday Park

If it sounds appealing to base yourself on the beach, park up in Bargara, a coastal town just 15 minutes drive from Bundaberg. The Big 4 Breeze Holiday Park has plenty of comfortable cabins on offer, so you can unwind just footsteps away from the beach.

There’s a children’s playground, an expansive camp kitchen as well as go-karts and a tennis court on-site, so kids will have plenty to do. For holiday-makers travelling with a dog, rest assured that your pooch will be welcome here.

Bundaberg motels

There’s nothing like a regional motel to channel a bit of Australiana into your stay. Motels are a great option if you’re looking for good-value, down-to-earth accommodation that’s clean, comfortable and centrally located. Here, we’ve rounded up our top choices for motel accommodation in Bundaberg for a simple escape.

Pacific Sun Bargara Motel

Nothing shouts ‘Aussie holiday’ quite like a beach-side motel. At the Pacific Sun Bargara, you’ll be just footsteps from the beach, restaurants and shops and a short 15-minute drive from Bundaberg CBD. The Pacific Sun offers comfortable, well-appointed rooms decorated with blue and white accents to evoke the gorgeous ocean surroundings.

You’ll have access to a fully-equipped kitchen so you can settle in and make yourself at home. There’s plenty to explore close by, but if you feel like a night in, there’s room service and plenty of puzzles/board games on offer.

Villa Mirasol Motel

At Villa Mirasol, you’ll find spacious rooms with Mexican-inspired decor. There’s a salt-water swimming pool where guests can soak up some of the abundant Bundaberg sun, as well as plenty of amenities like free wi-fi, tea and coffee. If you’re looking for a motel with a personable vibe, then Villa Mirasol is the place to be.

The atmosphere is laid-back but welcoming, and the attentive staff are more than happy to help you with anything from local recommendations to organising your tours and activities at their booking desk.

You’ll be centrally located, right next to the river, with plenty of cafes to explore in close proximity. Villa Mirasol also has an access-friendly room, with a level shower and wheelchair access.

Kalua Motel

If you’re after a great-value stay, then Kalua Motel is an unpretentious option located a brief 10-minute walk from Bundaberg town centre. Here, spacious ensuite rooms and comfortable beds await you. The rooms are simple, but partial self-catering is possible with a fridge and microwave in each room if you’re looking to save on dining out.

Bundaberg hotels

Grand Mercure Apartments Bargara Bundaberg

Experience luxury beachside living at the Grand Mercure on Bargara beach. All rooms have ocean views, so you can relax in ultimate comfort as you admire the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef from your window. A spacious interior awaits you, with well-appointed rooms decorated with elegant designer flair.

There’s a fully kitted-out kitchen, so you can cook up a meal and settle down on the balcony with a bottle of wine overlooking the ocean. In addition, the hotel’s wellness facilities include a heated pool, gym and jogging track means ample opportunity to indulge in a little bit of ‘you’ time.

Burnett Riverside Hotel

Bed down at the Burnett Riverside Hotel, where you’ll get classic hotel comfort coupled with gorgeous riverside views. Whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, there’s a range of rooms from the comfortable Queen room to the generously sized and luxurious suite.

You’ll be located near the buzz of downtown Bundaberg, with plenty of cafes and restaurants in close proximity. You won’t have to venture far to enjoy a great meal— the hotel’s onsite H20 restaurant and bar is serving up expertly-crafted dishes made from Bundy’s locally grown and caught produce, as well as locally brewed drinks.

Manta Bargara Hotel

The Manta Hotel offers modern, stylish beachfront apartments nestled among lush tropical landscaping. Combining luxury with warmth and cosiness, Manta Hotel retains a slice of home while offering the best of a beachside escape.

There’s a spacious wooden balcony that’s perfect for soaking up the sunshine or enjoying a family meal, and there are plenty of amenities that will ensure you’re well rested.

Airbnb

If you want to experience Bundy like a local, there’s no better way than an Airbnb stay. Here are the best accommodation options in Bundaberg and the nearby town of Bargara, if you’re looking for a slice of home away from home.

Comfy Cottage in Bundaberg

Rest and relax in this classic Queenslander architecture home that’s been renovated into a cosy cottage by your host. Inside, you’ll find sleek, well-appointed rooms decorated with personal touches. There’s high-speed wi-fi, Netflix, and plush couches arranged on an expansive deck— perfect for enjoying an afternoon beer.

You’ll be sequestered among the peaceful suburbs of Bundaberg, yet conveniently located just five minutes drive from tourist hot spots like the Bundaberg Rum Factory and the Brewed Drinks factory. If you’re travelling with a four-legged family member, they’ll be welcome here.

Rock Spray in Bargara

Immerse yourself in luxurious beachfront accommodation at Rock Spray Bargara. The property is aptly named, as you’ll be so close to the shore that you can hear and see the ocean splashing against the rocks. This spacious four-bedroom home oozes opulence and character— from the secluded fire pit made with reclaimed bridge timber to the private outdoor showers, you’ll be cosseted in total comfort.

The house is dressed in modern white and encased in large glass windows that have incredible views of the ocean that will make it feel as if it’s within arm’s reach. The highlight of Rock Spray is the gorgeous outdoor area, perfect for an evening meal in the company of friends, family, and a beautiful sunset. (It’s also the perfect vantage point where you can keep an eye out for whales, turtles, and dolphins!)

Georges Cottage

Bed down in this historic Queenslander cottage that sings with history. The interior of Georges Cottage combines original architectural features with modern design and plenty of personal touches. The house is stylishly decorated with hand-picked furniture that evokes elegance and cosiness in equal measure.

You’ll be located in a quiet neighbourhood, yet just a short walk to the CBD. The property is full of well-appointed spaces to relax, with one of the highlights being the generous-sized deck that overlooks a lovely garden. You’ll feel like you’re on a countryside escape, yet right at home.

