This is your go-to guide to the best markets on the Gold Coast.

Reflecting the eclectic spirit of the region, there’s a Gold Coast market out there to suit every taste, budget, and whim. Here are 22 of the best, from street food strongholds to beachfront twilight markets and plenty more in between.

Farmers’ markets on the Gold Coast

1. Organic Gold Coast Farmers Market

Open: Every Sunday from 6am to 11.30am

Said to be the only true all-organic (and certified organic) farmers market in the region, the weekly Gold Coast Organic Farmers Market puts on a seasonal, locally grown, and sourced extravaganza every Sunday.

Those looking to do a little self-catering during their stay on the Gold Coast can pick up crusty sourdough, fresh and dried herbs, heirloom fruits and veggies, fresh tofu, micro-greens, nut butter, grain milk, oils, honey, and herbal teas. Or for those in town for a good time, not a long time, devour all the breakfast goods (hello fruit danishes and vegan porridge) alongside freshly made juices or perhaps a coffee or chai, before picking up some certified organic skincare products on their way out.

Address: Merrimac State High School, Dunlop Ct, Mermaid Water

2. Burleigh Farmers Markets

Open: Every Saturday from 7am to 12pm

The Burleigh Farmers Markets are your go-to community spot for all things fresh, from farm produce and organic fruit and vegetables, to gourmet and global foods, meat, fish, and deli products. Of course, there is plenty of hot coffee and bakery treats around too, along with fresh flowers, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles, a great selection of local live music, and more.

Address: Burleigh Heads State School Cnr West Burleigh Rd &, Lower Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Heads

3. The Helensvale Farmers Market

Open: Every Saturday from 6am to 11am

Focusing on local and sustainability, Helensvale Farmers Market offers quality farm fresh produce from local farmers, as well as a huge range of global foods, artisans, and beautiful products.

Address: Helensvale State High School – 243 Discovery Drive, Helensvale

4. Marina Mirage Farmers Markets

Open: Every Saturday 6.30am to 12pm

Hailed as a local foodie’s haven, enjoy the indoor Marina Mirage Farmers Markets featuring spray-free gourmet products and freshly-picked farm produce.

You’ll also find artisan continental bread and pastries, specialty jams, gluten-free cakes and terrines, organic juices, free-range eggs, Manuka honey, and delicious cupcakes – plus a chance to meet the farmers and producers.

Address: 74 Seaworld Drive, Main Beach

5. Palm Beach Farmers Market

Open: Every Saturday 6.30am to 11am

With a focus on fresh local produce, fine food, and sustainable products, the Palm Beach Farmers Market follows the philosophy, ‘because life’s too short to eat crap food!’. So much more than a standard shopping experience, this is a place for the Gold Coast community to gather with friends and family to enjoy outdoor shopping, amazing food, live local music, and a great community atmosphere.

Address: Currumbin High School, Thrower Dr, Palm Beach

6. HOTA Farmers & Artesian Markets

Open: Every Sunday from 6am to 11.30am

Nestled against the backdrop of Evendale Lake and the stunning HOTA (home of the arts) landscape, the HOTA Farmers & Artesian Markets come alive every Sunday with in-season farm-fresh produce, delicious artisan foods, boutique fashion, and handcrafted wear.

Address: 135 Bundall Road, Surfers Paradise

Gold Coast night markets

7. Miami Marketta

Open: Every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm

Three times a week, Miami Marketta comes alive with street food from around the world. A buzzing, and much-beloved market on the Gold Coast scene, the vibe here will transport you straight to the back streets of Thailand, Barcelona, or New York City.

This undercover night market hosts 20 international street food stalls on any given night, all jostling for your attention in one bustling laneway. The mix of vendors can change nightly but expect a generous smattering of all your favourite cuisines from wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta to fried chicken, pad Thai, gyros, tacos, doughnuts, and more.

A nightlife destination in itself, Miami Marketta features live music every night as well as onsite bars to choose from, serving boutique wine, locally brewed beer, and specialty cocktails. If you’re in a group of eight or more, you can book a table, otherwise, it’s walk-in only.

While you’re waiting for your food, peruse a handful of shops at Marketta’s indoor space Studio 56 to find arts, fashion, jewellery, and more, and on the third Wednesday of the month, there’s a vintage and pre-loved clothing pop-up sale called The Cherry Pickers Rummage.

Address: 23 Hillcrest Parade, Miami

8. Surfers Paradise Beachfront Markets

Open: Every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 4pm to 9pm

Set alongside the famous Surfers Paradise Esplanade, the Surfers Paradise Beachfront Markets are historically popular with the international tourist crowd and are perhaps most well known for peddling slightly kitsch souvenirs and quirky arts and crafts, but the selection has since expanded — think essential oils, candles, hand-blown glass, hot donuts and local products such as macadamias and honey — and are well worth a look!

The esplanade itself is a lovely spot for a pre-or post-dinner stroll as the sun sets and the ocean breeze rolls in, with local live music humming in the background.

Address: The Foreshore, Surfers Paradise

9. Sanctuary Markets

Open: Fridays from 4pm to 9pm

Operating on The Village Green’s new deck section of Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, the Sanctuary Markets offer a wide variety of international foods including Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, Brazilian, Turkish, Venezuelan, South African, and Chilean, as well as craft stalls, Asian greens, fresh produce, eggs, and Australian Seafood. Make sure to stop at the bar for a beer from Burleigh Brewing or if you’ve got kids in tow and check out the local live musicians.

Address: At the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, on the Village Green (on the corner of Tomewin St & Teemangum St)

10. Emerald Lakes Twilight Markets

Open: Thursdays from 3pm to 7pm

Renowned for showcasing fine food inspired by tastes from around the world, the Emerald Lakes Twilight Market offers an alfresco gourmet shopping experience with an international ambience. It’s a popular spot for friends and family to meet and enjoy the combination of live entertainment, arts and crafts, and international takeaway cuisine, as well as plenty of fresh produce specials.

Address: The Boulevard, Emerald Lakes, Carrara

11. Dreamworld Night Market

Open: Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm

In the mood for good food? The Dreamworld Night Market has got you covered with an ever-changing 20+ food truck lineup. Grab a bite to eat and quench your thirst with a choice of beverages and make sure to leave room for dessert.

As you work your way around, live tunes from local articles will keep you entertained, along with live street art and more family-friendly fun including the outdoor market movie from 5.30pm.

The Dreamworld Night Market entry is just $2 or free for kids and Dreamworld pass holders.

Address: Dreamworld Pkwy, Coomera

Sunday markets on the Gold Coast

12. The Village Markets

Open: First and third Sunday of each month from 8:30am to 1pm

Having served as the launching pad for fashion labels such as Peony Swimwear and Kivari, The Village Markets is the place to go for emerging Aussie designers and independent brands with eco-conscious wares. Promising a highly curated selection of stalls, this award-winning boutique market promises clothing and homewares that you won’t chance upon elsewhere; not just any old mass-produced riff-raff.

Stroll around in the Goldie’s signature sunshine while sipping on a flat white from the resident coffee stall, slowly working your way through the racks of clothing and tables full of ceramics. Cap it all off with a pit stop at one of the food trucks, before sitting down to enjoy lunch on the lawn while listening to live music.

Address: Burleigh Heads State School Oval, Lower Gold Coast Highway, Burleigh Heads

13. Desert Digs Vintage Market

Open: Every 6th Sunday from 12pm to 3pm

How do over 20 vintage stores, cocktails, food trucks, and tunes sound? Get on down to the Desert Digs Markets.

Address: 6/36 Central Dr, Burleigh Heads



14. Art and Craft on the Coast

Open: Various Sundays

Shopping for gifts, souvenirs, art, craft, the ingenious, the weird, and the wonderful, has never been easier. The Gold Coast’s famous Sunday beachside Art and Craft Markets run across four locations — Broadbeach, Coolangatta, Paradise Point, and Burleigh Heads. They’re large, colourful, and a-buzz with over 150 stalls showcasing the best and most original Australian-made products, fresh produce, yummy food, and live entertainment.

Address: Held across Broadbeach, Coolangatta, Paradise Point, and Burleigh Heads

15. Yatala Drive-In Theatre Boot Bargains

Open: Every 3rd Sunday of the month from 6am to 11pm

For a good old-fashioned car boot sale, head on down to the Yatala Drive-In Theatre Boot Bargains to make someone else’s trash your treasure. Tasty food and beverages are available from their retro 1950s diner all morning. Entry is $2 per person at the gate.

Address: Exit 38 M1 – 100 Jacobs Well Road, Stapylton



16. Beechmont Country Market

Open: Every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am to 1pm

For a country market where everyone greets you with a smile and a cheery good morning, Beechmont Country Market won’t disappoint. With breathtaking views, local produce, homemade goods, plants, an OP shop, live music, BBQ, crafts & the Headmaster’s Cafe at The Old School, a morning here is worth the drive out.

Address: 2/1835 Beechmont Rd, Beechmont

17. Hope Island Marina Markets

Open: Every 3rd Sunday of the month from 9am to 1pm

Featuring a selective group of Gold Coast Artisans, the Marina Markets stretch along the waterfront at Hope Island Shopping Centre and feature homewares and handmade crafts, jewellery, live music, children’s clothing, and more. Browse the markets and grab breakfast or lunch at one of the on-site cafes.

Address: Hope Island Shopping Centre, 10 Santa Barbara Rd, Hope Island

Family-friendly markets on the Gold Coast

18. Carrara Markets

Open: Every Saturday and Sunday 8am to 3pm

Touted as the biggest permanent weekend marketplace in Australia, Carrara Markets plays host to more than 300 stalls and attractions on a 10-hectare site. Trawl these eclectic stalls for fresh produce, clothing, jewellery, homewares, plants, second-hand bric-a-brac, souvenirs, arts and crafts, a handful of cafes, and more.

It’s a particularly great spot for those travelling with kids as you’ll find a mini-golf course, butterfly house, buskers, pony rides, a baby animal farm, trampolines, and face painters on the ‘Family Lane’ section.

Address: Cnr Gooding Drive & Manchester Road, Carrara

19. Hide & Seek Children’s Market

Open: 3rd Saturday of the month from 8am to 12pm

Display beautifully crafted children’s clothing, accessories, toys, décor, furnishings and everything in between, the Hide & Seek Children’s Market is the place to go for a family-friendly day out. Along with live music, food trucks, and a range of activities for the kids, there’s something for everyone.

Address: The Well, 58 Highland Wy, Upper Coomera

20. Currumbin Community Markets

Open: Every Thursday 7am to 11am

For a mid-week market fix, hit the Currumbin Community Markets (across the road from Currumbin RSL) for your fresh produce. Bring your families and spend some time together before school and have a nutritional breakfast or just sit in the sunshine with a coffee and listen to some live music.

Address: 164 Duringan St, Currumbin

Mt Tamborine markets

21. Tamborine Mountain State School Markets

Open: Last Sunday of the month from 7am to 1pm

Situated on the beautiful Tamborine Mountain, the Tamborine Mountain State School Markets are a wonderfully diverse, character-filled, monthly market overflowing with things to explore. Here you’ll find up to 130 stalls from local artists, crafts, fresh produce, plants, books, clothing, vintage items, collectibles, jewellery, bric-a-brac, candles, and plenty more.

Whether you’re browsing or buying, come along and treat yourself to some tasty food while enjoying the live music and friendly mountain atmosphere. It’s a great way to spend your Sunday!

Address: Corner of Long Road &, Curtis Rd, Tamborine Mountain

Occasional markets on the Gold Coast

22. QLD Vegan Markets

Open: Check the events calendar

Dedicated to bringing you a great range of vegan food and cruelty-free shopping, the Queensland Vegan Markets are welcoming and open to everyone – whether you want to reduce your consumption of animals, learn more about veganism or enjoy a place where you are spoilt for vegan food options. Enjoy a day out by the beach with your favourite vegan eats, drinkies, shopping, and charities.

Address: Held across Broadwater Parklands, Mudgeeraba Showground, and Southport

For more top things to do in these beach-side suburbs, see our guide to the Gold Coast.