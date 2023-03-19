Consider this a reminder to always save room for a sweet treat.

They say you can’t buy happiness, but you can buy dessert and that’s kind of the same thing. It would seem that people on the Gold Coast agree – if their vast landscape of goodies is anything to go by.

From crème brûlée doughnuts and Bailey’s Irish cream gelato to crispy bubble waffles and deep-fried Twix tacos, these establishments are raising the bar when it comes to tasting the best desserts on the Gold Coast. BYO stretchy pants.

1. Oh My Waffle

Golden waffles topped with crushed Oreo, Kinder Bueno, toasted marshmallow, biscuit bits, custard, coconut, whipped cream, and mixed berries – this is just the tip of the iceberg at Oh My, Waffle.

On paper, this Burleigh Heads nirvana serves as a specialty dessert bar, offering gourmet waffles, but in reality, the decadence of this place is hard to put into words. Alongside their dreamy line-up of waffles, they have freshly baked cookies, hot chocolates, and over-the-top milkshakes including the Mr. Shaketastic – a peanut butter milkshake topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter cups, and Malteasers – which will more than hit the spot, we promise.

Address: 6/1837 Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Head

2. Ze Pickle

Another Burleigh favourite making the list, Ze Pickle is the place to go for burgers – yes, but it’s also fantastic for deep-fried desserts that scream innovation.

Try the Oreogazm, which combines deep-fried Oreos and doughnut batter, served with ice cream and liquid Nutella. Or the Darrell Lee’s Dead concoction — a baked chocolate chip brownie skillet. The main event, however, is the Twix Taco which comes in the form of two deep-fried Twix bars, served on a red velvet pancake taco, topped with ice cream, brownie salsa, and shaved Milky Bar. Bliss!

Address: 37 Connor St, Burleigh Heads

3. Bam Bam Bakehouse

You may recognise Bam Bam Bakehouse as the place where Margot Robbie and friends sipped Ink Gin cocktails and took a pastry-making masterclass for her hen’s party. With the focus on refined pastry techniques (but also serving a breakfast menu that dances the line between nasi goreng and karaage-stuffed croissants), Bam Bam is the Gold Coast equivalent of your favourite Parisian boulangerie.

Pop in to buy one of the double-baked Snickers croissants, but be sure to time your arrival for 8 am as they’re all but cleared out by 9 am.

Address: 2519 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

4. Gemelli

Gemelli brings Little Italy to the Gold Coast – giving you the chance to taste local, truly Italian specialties you won’t find anywhere else. Try the famous Nutella Bomba. This deep-fried Sicilian pastry has a crispy outer layer with a soft inner filling that oozes Nutella goodness and quickly melts in your mouth. Bellissimo.

Address: 2/2685 Gold Coast Hwy, Broadbeach

5. Heven-yah Gelato

If you’re not sure whether you’ll ever get to heaven, fear not, because we’ve found heaven on Earth.

Sisters, Holly and Amy Prosser opened the doors to Heven-yah Gelato after a dessert-filled sojourn through Europe. They came back to their home base, rented a cart, and travelled with it for 18 months, then realised a standalone shop front was worth the investment.

You’ll now find this bustling shop serving innovative flavours to the masses, made using all fresh ingredients, including local honey from their grandfather’s beehives. Our flavour pick is the Prosecco and Pear — who knew boozy gelato could taste so good?

Address: Shop 2/2387 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

6. D Point Ten Doughnuts

For those who consider the art of doughnuts a competitive sport, you’ll probably already know D Point Ten Doughnuts is a strong contender.

Connoisseurs/owners Henry Kim and Dean Jeong are based in Southport and Broadbeach and often wake up at 3 am to hand-make their delectable menu for the impending masses. On the said menu, you’ll find staple creations like plain cinnamon, vanilla-glazed, and jam-filled doughnuts, alongside more innovative concoctions a la creme brûlée, peanut butter and chocolate, red velvet, Nutella-injected and Oreo. All this is served alongside specialty coffee brewed by Burleigh’s Social Espresso.

Address: Shop 6/1 Stevens St, Southport, and 2/2791 Gold Coast Hwy, Broadbeach

7. The Paddock Bakery

The Paddock Bakery is all about passion. They’re passionate about the 70-year-old Queenslander they found, refurbished, and now call home. They’re passionate about their surrounding community. They’re also passionate about dessert – best enjoyed at all times of the day.

Their semi-sourdough doughnuts are good for the soul. They come in a few varieties (cinnamon, Nutella, raspberry jam, crème brûlée, salted caramel, and pretzel cookie crumb) and have people lining out the door. Their pastries are also a popular choice, alongside an array of cookies that will blow your mind.

Address: 20 Hibiscus Haven, Burleigh Heads

8. Betty’s Burgers and Concrete Co.

What is concrete, you ask? Well, as loyal fans of this Noosa-born establishment will tell you, it’s not just a giant slab found on a footpath. It is in fact, a variation of homemade frozen custard.

With flavours ranging from apple pie, sticky date pudding, banana peanut butter cup, and salted caramel waffle cone, this concoction makes Betty’s Burgers and Concrete Co. a standalone dessert destination all on its own.

With locations all around Australia – and one pretty iconic venue in the heart of Surfer’s Paradise – your sweet tooth will thank you after a visit here.

Address: Chevron Renaissance Shopping Centre, 12-14/3240 Surfers Paradise Blvd, Surfers Paradise

9. The Gelato Shop

Aptly voted as the Gold Coast’s favourite gelato, The Gelato Shop in Broadbeach makes its hero dessert fresh in-store daily, using the finest Italian and Australian ingredients. Have your gelato in a cup or cone (we love the sound of its Bailey’s Irish cream, and double chocolate Biscotti flavours!), or even try a Rocky Road sundae, super shake, or locally baked Gold Coast cookie with gelato.

Address: Shop 8 Aria Building, Cnr Surf Parade & Albert Ave, Broadbeach

10. Little Sweet Cafe

With unicorns on the wall and traditional Hong Kong crispy bubble waffles on the menu, it’s hard to say no to a sugar treat at Little Sweet Cafe. You’ll also find authentic Italian cannoli, as well as many flavours of bingsu (a Korean shaved-ice dessert) to choose from including mango, coffee tiramisu, and banana caramel. And to quench your thirst? Bubble tea and coffee. Enjoy!

Address: 10/2 Elkhorn Avenue, Surfers Paradise

11. Soy Bar

In the middle of Australia Fair Metro sits Soy Bar serving traditional dessert from Taiwan. From egg cake and purple rice yogurt to milkshakes and milk tea with rainbow jelly, it’s worth dropping by on your next shopping trip to try something new.

Address: Shop M003/58 Scarborough St, Southport

Updated by Kristie Lau-Adams