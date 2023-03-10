Top off your sun, sand, and surf break with a visit to one of these popular spas.

Everyone needs a little TLC from time to time, whether it’s a simple massage to soothe your muscles or you want the whole transformative package.

From the spectacular coastline to the scenic hinterland, here’s a roundup of the very best day spas on the Gold Coast – your only problem is choosing which one to visit first!

Surfers Paradise

1. spaQ at QT Gold Coast

spaQ is not your average ‘set-menu’ spa – it’s all about making each treatment specific to you with room for flexibility and customisation. As part of their ‘Freshly Picked’ menu, you can individualise your ‘me time’ on arrival, after you’ve cleared your head in the complimentary hammam-inspired steam room and ice fountain — perfect for a pre-treatment warm-up.

Enjoyed too much Gold Coast sun? Try the ‘Skin Rescue’ package. Your skin will love you for the rehydrating facial and nourishing aloe vera body wrap; your hair will adore you for the protective treatment; and your muscles will cherish you after the back, scalp, and shoulder massage.

Where: 1/7 Staghorn Ave, Surfers Paradise

Prices: View the spa menu

2. Stephanie’s Wellness Spa at Q1 Resort

Situated within the iconic Q1 Resort & Spa and set amongst pristine tropical landscapes and pool terraces, Stephanie’s Wellness Spa is inspired by the spirit and lifestyle of Australia.

From signature spa therapies (using time-honoured traditions) to a variety of beauty treatments, you’ll walk out feeling like a new you. All visitors to Stephanies® Wellness Spa with a minimum of one-hour treatment or more are welcome to relax by the pool and take in the natural surroundings.

Where: 9 Hamilton Ave, Surfers Paradise

Prices: View the spa menu

3. Chuan Spa at The Langham Gold Coast

This comforting retreat on the Gold Coast presents indulgent wellness treatments of the East, guided by principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

At Chuan Spa, choose a signature treatment that incorporates the Five Elements theory of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. Afterwards, take a dip in the diamond-shaped indoor pool with calming glimpses of the ocean.

Where: 38 Old Burleigh Rd, Surfers Paradise

Prices: View the spa menu

4. endota spa Surfers Paradise

Designed to refresh and revitalise you from head to toe, experience a touch of bliss at endota day spa Surfers Paradise where you can relax and enjoy a range of massages and facial treatments, as well as spa packages and beauty therapies.

Where: Chevron Renaissance Shopping Centre, B1/3240 Surfers Paradise Blvd, Surfers Paradise

Prices: View the spa menu

5. eforea spa at Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel and Residences

eforea spa promises to take you on a transformative journey of the senses. The welcoming day spa offers a range of sensational organic products and two distinctive treatment paths all focused on organic, natural products and scientific, results-driven practices.

Where: 6 Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise

Prices: View the spa menu

6. Lan Spa

Forget about the stress and worries of daily life when you enter into a world of complete calm at Lan Spa with their personalised spa treatments based on keeping a balance of body and mind through the five senses.

We suggest the ‘Her Time’ package where you’ll receive a deep cleanse, exfoliation, and body nourishment, as well as chilled champagne on arrival, a full body massage, and a complimentary mini high tea and dessert.

Where: Shop 1/7-11 Elkhorn Ave, Surfers Paradise

Prices: View the spa menu

Other Gold Coast inner suburbs

7. Azure Spa & Fitness at The Star Gold Coast

Your coastal sanctuary awaits at Azure Spa & Fitness inside The Star Grand resort. Guests can choose from a selection of treatments to alleviate tension, rejuvenate the skin and calm the mind, including the ‘Absolute Renewal Ritual’ which comes with a full body aromatic relaxation massage and healthy glow facial.

Where: Pool Level, The Star Gold Coast, 1 Casino Drive, 1 Casino Dr, Broadbeach

Prices: View the spa menu

8. Soak Bathhouse

This isn’t your traditional day with silence and cucumbers. Instead, discover the luxurious but affordable Soak Bathhouse where you’re more likely to see friends socialising and reaping the benefits of feeling re-energised as they soak.

Move between open-air hot spas, communal mineral baths, cold plunges, the steam room, and the sauna, or unwind with a signature treatment.

Where: Shop 20, 2532/2540 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

Prices: View prices

9. One Spa at RACV Royal Pines Resort

A place of calm where ordinary life is left at the door, One Spa is a quiet place resting in the centre of a peaceful green landscape, where you’re invited to surrender yourself to relaxation.

With a variety of spa treatments, spa facials, and body and water therapies to choose from, as well as a relaxation area overlooking the beautiful view, you’ll walk out with a restored balance in your body.

Where: Ross Street Royal Pines Resort, Ross St, Benowa

Prices: View the spa menu

10. Greenhouse the Bathhouse

Greenhouse The Bathhouse is a unisex communal space offering 90-minute Soak Sessions, where guests rotate through the shared facilities at their own pace.

With a hydrotherapy spa, wet steam room, sauna, and magnesium plunge pool to choose between, it’s a safe place to completely unwind. You can also choose to upgrade your session with a massage.

Where: 7/37 Tallebudgera Creek Rd, Burleigh Heads

Prices: View the spa menu

11. The Bathhouse at Ground Currumbin

Located in the lush surroundings of the Ecovillage at Currumbin, Ground at Currumbin is a collective of local businesses with strong environmental and social values, offering a local, organic, and natural approach to living.

Its on-site bathhouse set amongst the remnant rainforest, is the perfect addition, offering natural therapies to relax and unwind. Find a traditional hot tub, plunge pool, woodfired hot stone sauna, and hydrotherapy spa baths, and then wander next door for coffee and artisan products.

Where: 2 Village Way, Currumbin Valley

Prices: View the spa menu

Gold Coast Hinterland

12. O’Reilly’s Lost World Spa

A short scenic drive from the Gold Coast is the eco-friendly Lost World Spa, a true nature haven surrounded by Lamington National Park.

Here you can breathe in the fresh mountain air of this spectacular World Heritage area while soaking in the soothing sights and scents of the rainforest. The spa offers tranquil massages, therapeutic skin care treatments, and vinotherapy, which uses the powerful anti-aging actions of grapes from O’Reilly’s Canungra Valley Vineyards. Enjoy some restorative time alone or share with someone special.

Where: 3582 Lamington National Park Rd, O’Reilly

Prices: View the spa menu

13. Gwinganna Lifestyle Resort

For the ultimate digital detox, there’s only one place to go on the Gold Coast — the award-winning Gwinganna Lifestyle Resort. Set amongst 200 hectares of forest in the Hinterland, this eco-certified retreat has the largest spa in the southern hemisphere.

Join one of the multi-day wellness programs which combine organic living with delicious cuisine and vital wellness seminars in a dedicated low-tech environment.

Where: 192 Syndicate Rd, Tallebudgera Valley

Prices: View spa packages

14. Earth & Skin Organic Day Spa

Situated in a gorgeous Queenslander building, iconic to the heritage village of Mudgeeraba, Earth and Skin in the Gold Coast Hinterland is decorated with natural decor, living greenery, and soothing music to help create a relaxing atmosphere.

Enjoy a full range of facials, body therapy, signature treatments, spray tans, sugaring, and eyebrow and eyelash treatments. All treatments at Earth and Skin are vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free and are created with the sustainability of our planet in mind.

Where: 2 Regency Pl, Mudgeeraba

Prices: View the spa menu

15. Eden Health Retreat

For an unforgettable five-star luxury spa experience, make your way to Eden Heath Retreat, nestled in Currumbin Valley. Here you’ll have the opportunity to step into their world-class spa experience where you can escape and lose yourself in our stunning range of powerful healing therapies and beauty treatments.

Whether you’re seeking to address certain health conditions or want to simply indulge in the blissful treatments here, there’s a therapeutic experience to complement everyone.

Where: 1815 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Valley

Prices: View the spa menu

16. On Eagle Wings Day Spa

Just 15 minutes from Robina Town Centre, breathe in the fresh mountain air at Eagle Wings Mountain Retreat & Spa as you lounge by the heated 25-metre infinity lap pool and enjoy the peaceful sounds of water fountains and pure nature.

Choose from a variety of spa packages and individual spa treatments including facial treatments, massages & body treatments.

Where: 59 Lowry Ct, Neranwood

Prices: View the spa menu

Planning a trip to the Gold Coast? Make sure you check out our handy guide on where to eat, stay and play.