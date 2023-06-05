Hotel profile: Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast

The name needs no introduction, but does Palazzo Versace still hold up more than 20 years after it first opened its doors?

It was recently announced the House of Versace fashion brand has decided not to renew its branding agreement with the luxury hotel and as a result, the hotel will lose its iconic Medusa head furnishings and require a rebrand and extensive remodel. The current deal is set to expire mid-2023 and numerous hotel groups are already in talks to purchase the hotel. The clock is ticking if you want to experience one last stay at Palazzo Versace.

As multi-million-dollar hotels and resorts are unveiled in the region every year, Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast has managed to cling to its crown as a leader in luxe since opening in 2000. Offering acclaimed dining experiences amid some of the most extravagant lodgings in town, plus an Instagram-perfect pool to rival all Instagram-perfect pools, the designer digs continue to lure visitors from all over the world. Here, we break down its secret recipe.

First impressions

Do luxury brands leave you lukewarm? I challenge anyone to be unimpressed by the twin jet-black, customised Rolls-Royce Phantoms parked in the driveway as you enter the Palazzo Versace. And that’s from somebody who can’t tell their RAV4s from their MGs (or is it M3s? Or are they just motorways?). Nothing screams ‘you’ve arrived’ like splashes of affluence, and there’s plenty more where that came from.

The Italian fashion house’s flagship property, and the world’s first fashion house hotel, is dripping in finery including the lobby’s ceiling where a 750-kilogram antique crystal chandelier hangs, throwing shades of grandeur over a lobby bar and four check-in counters. Taking a seat at one, the scent of expensive perfume drifts around me and throughout the space, which is filled with bespoke furniture, an assortment of Versace prints, white and gold columns, and marble flooring including a trademark Medusa mosaic centrepiece.

Floor-to-ceiling glass panels have been shaded to limit the amount of natural light let into the lobby, but the roof is exposed, allowing sunshine to race in, lighting up all the shiny expensive things so the entire room feels as though it’s alive and dancing. It’s pure magic no minimalist could deny.

Style of the rooms

Stepping into one of the two-bedroom, self-contained condominiums offering glimpses of Sea World Resort, I’m faced with generous dining and lounge spaces awash with plenty more Versace scattered atop plenty more marble.

It’s slightly less dramatic compared to the lobby, with touches of dark timber and well-worn-in furniture, but it remains luxurious. Puffy, embellished curtains hang everywhere, including the Palazzo Versace bedrooms which feature soft mattresses and crisp bedding fitted against Versace bedheads, and a diverse collection of artworks that pay tribute to the brand and its rich history.

The main bathroom oozes opulence, featuring a giant spa bath, double vanity, and a bidet beside the toilet. “No mummy, it’s a sink for babies,” argues my daughter when she spots it. But, as I grab her hands before they reach the nozzle, I quickly correct her and fill her in on the Palazzo’s amusing nod to traditional European living.

But perhaps the most spectacular homage to Italian villa life is the heated outdoor plunge pool with uninterrupted views of Broadwater. Dipping my toes in there after dinner that evening, I think it’s one of the hotel’s most sumptuous features. The black and timber-hued kitchen, fitted with Miele appliances including a built-in coffee machine, feels the most out of place given the lack of marble and gold finishes I’m slowly becoming accustomed to.

Ambience and cleanliness of the rooms

Prior to my stay, I’d read reviews about unsatisfactory bedmaking and lumpy mattresses, but that isn’t my experience at all. Supremely comfortable beds, deliciously fluffy bathrobes, sparkling sinks and showers and dust-free wardrobes were all noted, suggesting meticulous care and consideration goes into keeping Palazzo Versace’s rooms up-to-scratch.

I find it all extremely comfortable and homely, and then every so often I’ll cop an eyeful of that famous Medusa head poking out from under a lamp shade, or a strip of Versace’s Greek key pattern, and I’ll remember the sprawling, all-consuming, breathtaking work of art I’m spending the night in.

Available amenities

The renowned crystal-blue lagoon pool stops me in my tracks. It’s 63 metres long and stretches right through the middle of the property so, really, it’s unavoidable on the walk to my room. It is so huge, glowing and flowing as far as the eye can see, that I can’t even tell where it ends.

A little patch of white sand spills at the foot of one central section, while lavish cabanas fitted with curtains and designer scatter pillows dot almost every corner of the outdoor space. Take full advantage of the enviable day beds by booking a cabana day package complete with sparkling wine or champagne, grazing platters or seafood spreads.

Meanwhile, an adults only oasis filled with cushy, oversized sun lounges and palm trees is cornered off elsewhere. I struggled to squeeze much in between my daytime swim/snooze/sip/repeat regimen, but if you get restless, the Fitness and Wellbeing Centre is fully stocked to keep you busy.

Unfortunately, at the time of publishing, the hotel’s Beauty Room, offering a range of massages and other treatments, was undergoing renovation, and closed until further notice.

Palazzo Versace restaurants and food

Vanitas steals the limelight, famed for its spectacular contemporary cooking which blends delicate craftsmanship with native Australian ingredients and the rich Italian flavour bombs we all know and love. A nine-course degustation menu is available for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday.

Stepping into the dining room, I’m in awe of that lagoon pool all over again as the restaurant provides undisturbed views, and then I turn around.

Along the wall lies 13 metres of intricate line art, a whimsical mural with subtle dabs of colour depicting the rise of Gianni Versace. It’s arresting and steals my gaze from the late afternoon sun sinking over the pool as I keep finding new sections to marvel at. Falling in love with Vanitas is inescapable.

On the other side of the ground floor lobby, the open-plan Il Barocco Restaurant offers a somewhat more relaxed dining experience, but you should still expect white tablecloths, flickering candles and layers of Versace tableware.

A daily buffet breakfast is served here, as is a daily a la carte lunch and a Sunday to Thursday a la carte dinner – a seafood buffet takes its place on Fridays and Saturdays.

Families will appreciate the Young Versace menu, much like my two children who demolished their plump, panko-crumbed chicken tenders with fries.

And between both restaurants sits Le Jardin, a lobby bar offering multiple high teas, Devonshire tea and light snacks plus classic cocktails, a dozen champagnes, an international wine list and fine spirits.

Quality of service

Palazzo Versace is decked out with authentic designer everything (although who knows what the new ownership will mean for the decor), but the service cuts through to make an arguably bigger mark.

Everyone from the front desk, the restaurants, the pool, in-room dining and even maintenance (I couldn’t distinguish the alarm from the air conditioning, but in my defence, I was two poolside piña coladas deep) is polite, generous with their time and down-to-earth.

As for that in-room dining, the dishes themselves come right out of Il Barocco’s kitchen, so you know it’ll always be good, and they’re presented in the chunky silver cloches you only get to indulge in when you order hotel room service.

Price of a room

The hotel’s 200 rooms and suites are split into five categories, and its 72 condominiums come in five varieties, too. You’re looking at a starting price of around $479 per night including breakfast, but those condos can soar all the way up to approximately $2,300 per night.

The verdict

Lean into the absurd excess and lose yourself in the fanfare, even if you typically swing more discount than designer. This is an Australian hotel unlike any other – no whitewash or rattan allowed – and deeply attentive service elevates it to world-class heights.

Score: 4/5

We rated: The service and attention to detail, even down to children’s activity books upon arrival.

We’d change: Glass fencing around the above-ground condominium plunge pools meets safety regulations, but the absence of entry stairs makes climbing in and out of a raised glass door super awkward.

Address: Palazzo Versace, 94 Seaworld Drive, Main Beach

For more reviews and insider tips, we’ve created the ultimate Gold Coast accommodation guide.