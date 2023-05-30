Discover part of the most extensive subtropical rainforest in the world.

Part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area, Lamington National Park (Woonoongoora in the Yugambeh language) is known for its extensive walking tracks, spectacular views, and exceptional ecological importance, meaning a visit here absolutely needs to go on your to-do list.

Looking for your next outdoor escape? Here’s the ultimate guide to exploring this natural wonderland.

Where is Lamington National Park?

Located in South East Queensland, deep in the Gold Coast Hinterland and bordered by two country towns Canungra and Beechmont, Lamington National Park covers 21,176 hectares.

From the Green Mountains on the western side to the Binna Burra section on the east, the park is filled with subtropical and temperate rainforests, ancient trees, dramatic lookouts, and spellbinding waterfalls to explore.

Lamington National Park accommodation

Maximise your time in Lamington National Park with a stay at multi-award-winning O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat in the Green Mountains section. Proudly operated by passionate third-generation O’Reilly family members (it’s been open for almost 100 years!), guests can choose between serviced accommodation at the retreat, or one of the 48 self-contained villas perched on the sloping hillside. On-site facilities include the 25-metre infinity lap pool, the Rainforest Bar, and the Lost World Day Spa.

Alternatively, head to the hinterland haven of Binna Burra Lodge in the Binna Burra section positioned 800 metres above sea level amongst the trees. For a secluded experience, check out the Rainforest Campsite and Safari Tents, or for a taste of luxury with breathtaking views, head over to the Sky Lodges which come with a cosy fireplace and spa bath overlooking the mountains.

Things to do in Lamington National Park

On a visit to Lamington National Park, there are many ways to deepen your connection to the rainforest.

Lamington National Park waterfalls

If you’re looking for that waterfall photo opportunity, you’re in luck as this national park has over 500 with many of them accessible by marked bushwalking tracks. The Morans Falls track through the subtropical rainforest leads you to the stunning Morans Falls tumbling 80 metres into Morans Creek gorge.

Elabana Falls is another iconic waterfall in Lamington National Park, and if you’re up for a challenge, Chalahn Falls along the Toolona Creek Circuit is worth the muddy trek.

Lamington National Park Tree Top Walk

Or, bringing you back to O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat — thirty years ago, owner Peter O’Reilly realised his dream of creating Australia’s first tree top walk, where visitors could venture 15 metres above the forest floor to observe rainforest flowers, fruits, and birdlife.

Today, you can still explore the rainforest canopy from this free, 180-metre-long Tree Top Walk which is part of an easy 800-metre return walk from O’Reilly’s. And, if you really want to test your nerve, climb an additional 15 metres from the elevated walkway to an observatory platform, where the views are even more sublime.

These activities are just the tip of the iceberg though. Keeping reading for recommended bushwalks, guided tours, and wildlife experiences.

Lamington National Park walks and hikes

If you’re itching to stretch your legs in the wild, Lamington National Park has over 160 kilometres of walking trails to discover, ranging from grade 1-5 depending on your fitness level.

To keep it simple, the 1.8-kilometre Centenary Track return leaves from the Green Mountains car park and connects with the Python Rock Track — or if you want to keep going, follow onto the Morans Falls Track. Or there’s the five-kilometre return Tullawallal Circuit, which departs from Binna Burra and leads to a 2000 – 5000-year-old patch of beech forest. Surrounded and cradled by ancient natural energy, you may find this a profoundly peaceful place to rest and reflect.

For a half-day hike, take on the 10.9 kilometre Box Forest Circuit, or if you’re ready to commit an entire day, the 21.4 kilometre Border Track (which connects the Green Mountains and Binna Burra sections of the park) is the hike for you. O’Reilly’s operates a Saturday shuttle to Binna Burra; from here, you can walk the entire Border Track back to your accommodation, climbing towards the McPherson Range’s misty, temperate rainforests and passing multiple overlooks en route.

Want to take on the ultimate backpacking adventure? The 54-kilometre Gold Coast Hinterland Great Walk takes three days to complete and links Lamington National Park to Springbrook National Park via the scenic Numinbah Valley where you can walk through the ancient volcanic landscape of the Tweed Volcano.

Birdwatching and wildlife in Lamington National Park

As you wander the park’s trails, listen for the 230 species of birds that live there: for example, kookaburras, eastern whip birds, catbirds, and the seldom-seen, ground-dwelling Albert’s lyrebird, which mimics several calls, including whip birds, bowerbirds, and rosellas.

O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat is a particularly enticing place for birdwatching. Join the retreat’s daily, early morning birdwatching walk (free for guests) and spot regent and satin bowerbirds, eastern yellow robins, blue fairy wrens, Wonga pigeons, and more. Later, purchase birdseed, which will probably inspire crimson rosellas and king parrots to perch on your head and shoulders as they await a snack. O’Reilly’s also hosts an annual bird week, where bird enthusiasts attend presentations and workshops and scout for as many species as possible.

At dusk, red-necked pademelons – small marsupials with a reddish neck and shoulders – forage in front of Grooms Cottage at Binna Burra Lodge, as well as in the grassy area behind O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat. Observing this adorable nocturnal species is a wonderful excuse for spending the night, and you’ll also likely spot them if you go for a short bushwalk in the late afternoon or early morning.

You may also be lucky enough to spot a platypus in Lamington National Park. These notoriously shy creatures try to keep a low profile as they weave their way through the waterway, so spotting them can be difficult but oh-so glorious if you do! One of the most popular locations to spot them is among a cluster of swimming holes dubbed Platypus Pools and Stairway Falls which forms part of the Gold Coast Hinterland Great Walk.

Join a local tour of Lamington National Park

Explore the majestic beauty of Lamington National Park on a private tour with knowledgeable and experienced guides. Go back in time and get to know the area’s history, learn about the local flora and fauna, discover unique and ancient rock formations, or soak up the views of rainforest, waterfalls, and mountain lookouts.

O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat and Binna Burra Lodge (via Park Tours) both run a variety of guided walks and tours throughout the week. There are so many to love but here are a few of our favourites:

Stinson Hike

In 1937, Stinson airliner VH-UHH crashed in the McPherson Ranges with two pilots and five passengers aboard. Although initial rescue efforts were focused elsewhere, 33-year-old Bernard O’Reilly, a dairy farmer who also worked at his family’s Green Mountains guesthouse, heeded local reports, and set out on a solo search nine days after the crash. After a 30-kilometre journey on foot, he found the wreck and its two suffering survivors and quickly raced off to organise a rescue party.

Today, you can walk in this hero’s footsteps by signing up for one of O’Reilly’s guided Stinson walks. Both options are challenging: the 37-kilometre Bernard’s Footsteps route travels much of Bernard’s arduous course and requires a swift pace, while the 14-kilometre return Rescue Route, which begins and ends at Christmas Creek, entails a steep, 700-metre climb to the wreck.

Whichever route you choose, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of Bernard’s journey and the rainforest’s unforgiving terrain. Keep in mind, though, that extensive bushwalking experience and a high level of fitness are essential – make sure to review the fitness requirements before signing up. View O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat events page to sign up for the next hike.

Billy Tea History Tour

Join a legendary O’Reilly’s guide for a relaxing 4WD tour to an incredible lookout point where they’ll prepare Billy Tea and Damper over the fire, sharing their enthusiasm and stories from the early years on the mountain. This unique adventure is fun for the whole family.

Coomera Falls Lookout

Rated as one of Australia’s best hikes by Australian Geographic, the Coomera Falls Lookout walk takes you through dense forests, and spectacular lookouts over waterfalls and gorges to name just a few stunning features.

Lamington National Park, O’Reilly’s & Vineyard Tour

This popular guided tour with Southern Cross Tours provides you with all the best highlights packed beautifully into one fantastic day.

Visiting the Gondwana Rainforest, as well as O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat and Canungra Valley Vineyard, it’s a Lamington crash course including a canopy treetop walk, wild bird feeding, and more.

How to get to Lamington National Park

Ready to make your way? From the Gold Coast town of Broadbeach, allow 50 minutes to drive to the Green Mountains section, and 70 minutes to get to the Binna Burra section. Along the way, you’ll navigate a winding and sometimes narrow road which is suitable for 2WD vehicles.

There is no public transport to the park but you can jump aboard a shuttle bus taking you between the two sections. Alternatively, there are many commercial tour operators that conduct tours to Lamington National Park too such as Southern Cross Tours.

Feeling inspired? Here are more stunning hikes on the Gold Coast for all fitness levels.