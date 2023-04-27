A mini-break in Broadbeach, Queensland

Get to know a new side of Broadbeach and plan your long weekend.

Forget everything you think you know about the Gold Coast because Surfers Paradise’s next-door neighbour Broadbeach has become irresistible over the last few years.

Expertly balancing the qualities needed to create a sophisticated beach town, you’ll find a relaxed ambience weaved in with incredible shopping precincts, a vibrant dining scene, and polished accommodations, all surrounded by picture-perfect beach views.

It’s too good to keep to ourselves — here are our favourite tips and tricks on how to spend a long weekend in Broadbeach, stat.

Tick off the best things to do in Broadbeach

As well as concerts, exhibitions, and sporting events at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, and the free Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival every May, there is plenty to entertain you on a trip to Broadbeach.

Hit the shops

Fancy treating yourself? Browse iconic global brands and leading Australian retailers at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, one of Queensland’s best retail destinations. Set in a unique outdoor environment with over 400 stores to explore, plan to go all in with an entire day there.

Another option is The Oasis Shopping Centre right in the heart of Broadbeach, as well as Oracle Boulevard home to a small number of boutique fashion stores with the latest men’s and women’s fashion. Move over Melbourne – the Gold Coast is catching up!

Explore the Broadbeach nightlife

Surfers Paradise isn’t the only nightlife destination on the Gold Coast. Grab a luxurious booth and enjoy DJ entertainment and VIP bottle service at Envious Broadbeach, the hottest nightclub in town. The nightlife at The Star Gold Coast is thriving with a world-class entertainment calendar and casino, including its Atrium Bar with delicious cocktails and a drag extravaganza every Thursday night.

For a little extra fun, why not enjoy a night of dinner theatre at Dracula’s Cabaret, a renowned horror-themed cabaret dining experience with a three-course meal? There’s also The Pink Flamingo, the world’s first Spiegelclub. Strictly 18+, this swanky art deco-inspired venue knows how to put on a show with cabaret and Vegas-style entertainment. From acrobatics and daring aerial to laugh-out-loud comedy to mesmerising cirque acts, it’ll be an evening you won’t forget quickly.



Take a dip at Kurrawa Beach

Of course, what’s a trip to a beach town without experiencing its bread and butter? You won’t have trouble finding a spot on the sand at Kurrawa Beach. As a patrolled beach, it’s ideal for swimming, and if you fancy a cold one, you’re right on top of Kurrawa Surf Club.

Enjoy a picnic at Cascade Gardens

Looking for the perfect family-friendly picnic or BBQ spot? Head to Cascade Gardens where not only are there beautiful views over the Nerang River, but you can take the serene rainforest walk with traces of Aboriginal culture and stop at one of the nation’s most significant war memorials, The Queensland Korean War Memorial. For kids, there’s a huge playground here to help burn off energy, as well as a sensory garden that encourages you to interact through sight, touch, and smell.



Indulge in a spa treatment

When in Broadbeach, you must take a moment to add a little self-care to your day and there are a couple of standout spa experiences. Located only a few minutes from the beach, endota spa Broadbeach offers massage, facials and a nurturing range of spa packages as well as an outdoor relaxation lounge, or inside The Star Gold Coast is Azure Spa & Fitness where you can choose from a selection of treatments to alleviate tension, rejuvenate the skin and calm the mind. We’ve also selected the top day spas on the Gold Coast if you decide you need to keep the self-care going.

Visit Art and Craft on the Coast

Searching for the perfect gift or souvenir to take home? The Gold Coast’s famous beachside Art and Craft Markets come to Broadbeach on the first and third Sunday of every month. Held in Kurrawa Park opposite the Oasis Shopping Centre, take your time working through over 150 stalls showcasing unique Australian-made products, fresh produce, yummy food, and live entertainment. Then mark your calendar for the rest of the Gold Coast markets to hit up during your stay.

Dine at the top Broadbeach restaurants and cafes

From sampling the local coffee and breakfast haunts to exploring the array of al fresco restaurants and bars that overlook the beach strip, Broadbeach is a foodie gem.

No Name Lane Cafe

Grab a delicious breakfast staple at No Name Lane Coffee, from chilli scrambled eggs on toast to a fluffy stack of blueberry pancakes or a hearty breakfast burger with house-made potato hash.

Where: 17-19 Elizabeth Ave, Broadbeach

Elk Espresso

Another popular breakfast spot is Elk Espresso, located inside Oasis Shopping Centre. As well as its specialty coffee, this cafe offers seasonal menus to tease your tastebuds. There’s even a boozy bottomless brunch option every day where you can receive unlimited Mimosas for an hour for just $49pp. Choose between the classic orange juice and bubbles, strawberry lime, and tropical.

Where: Shop G044 Oasis Shopping Centre, 12 Victoria Ave, Broadbeach



Bam Bam Bakehouse

Over in the neighbouring suburb of Mermaid Beach is Bam Bam Bakehouse, a cafe of dreams offering all-day brunch, the coast’s best pastries and sweet treats, and house-baked bread. In fact, Hollywood star Margot Robbie (a born-and-bred Queenslander) chose to do an artisan baking course here for her hen’s party.

For something a little bit different, order a blue mermaid latte made with a blend of sea minerals, blue superfoods, adaptogenic herbs, Ayurvedic chai spices, creamy coconut milk, and manuka honey. Apart from being completely Instagram-worthy, it’s also delicious. And for your afternoon pick-me-up, you’re completely spoilt for choice but if you need inspiration, head in the direction of the salted caramel eclairs, twice-baked pain au chocolat croissants, or the Nutella choux bomb.

Where: 2519 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

Gemeli Italian

Quietly tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Broadbeach nightlife is the rustic Gemelli Italian bringing Little Italy to the Gold Coast.

Enjoy focaccia on arrival, pizza, and pasta to share, and end with its famous deep-fried Nutella Bomba with a soft inner filling that oozes Nutella goodness. Bellissimo.

Where: 2/2685 Gold Coast Hwy, Broadbeach

Social Eating House

Smack bang in the middle of upscale Broadbeach lives an industrial restaurant that is both warm and welcoming: Social Eating House. As the name suggests, the plates at Social Eating House are designed to be shared. Served on large and small tapas plates, you’ll find everything from oysters to charcuterie, tuna, and whole roast chicken. Wash it down with a drop from their wine list, or sake, beer, whisky, and cocktails.

Where: 137/3 Oracle Bvd, Broadbeach

Kiyomi

Taste the flavours of Tokyo on the Gold Coast at Kiyomi – located inside The Star Gold Coast. With a menu created by visionary Executive Head Chef Chase Kojima, indulge in delicately prepared and presented Japanese dishes, from mouth-watering sashimi to a warming cup of Chawanmushi.

Where: Lobby Level The Star, 1 Casino Dr, Broadbeach

The Gelato Shop

Aptly voted as the Gold Coast’s favourite gelato, The Gelato Shop in Broadbeach makes its hero dessert fresh in-store daily, using the finest Italian and Australian ingredients. Have your gelato in a cup or cone (we love the sound of Bailey’s Irish cream, and double chocolate Biscotti!), or even try a Rocky Road sundae, super shake, or locally baked Gold Coast cookie with gelato.

Where: 97 Surf Parade, Broadbeach

Broadbeach accommodation

With a location as beautiful as Broadbeach, there’s no shortage of places to lay your head. Check out these favourites or read our comprehensive guide for more Broadbeach accommodation.

Avani Broadbeach Gold Coast Residences

For a homely, boutique feel, head to Avani Broadbeach Gold Coast Residences where you can wake up to dazzling Pacific Ocean views and laze in the pool peeking through to the bustling street life below.

Peppers Broadbeach

Want to feel like you’re at a resort? Peppers Broadbeach will give you that. Alongside cutting-edge suites and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Gold Coast Hinterland, you can wander through the peaceful Zen gardens and tai chi lawn, enjoy the exclusivity of the private cinema, and treat tired and aching muscles with a relaxing visit to the sauna, steam room.

The Star Gold Coast

Stay at the centre of the action at The Star Gold Coast, known for its luxurious accommodation and spa, iconic bars, restaurants, and entertainment precincts, alongside the thrills of a world-class casino.

Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach

Mere steps from the ocean is the five-star Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach where Parisian sophistication meets the carefree Australian coastal spirit. Hotel facilities include the award-winning restaurant and bar Room81 and two outdoor pools overlooking Broadbeach.

Discover more things to do in the local area in our guide to the Gold Coast.