Sit down with an ice-cold beer and enjoy.

Consider yourself a beer lover? The Gold Coast’s brewery scene has exploded over the last few years with new craft beer bars and tap houses opening, leading to the city quickly becoming the craft beer capital of Australia.

From Surfers Paradise to Burleigh Heads and over to Tamborine Mountain, it’s time to sip your way around the best breweries on the Gold Coast.

1. Hound and Stag Brewing Co.

The Gold Coast’s newest brewery Hound and Stag Brewing Co. is whole-heartedly into creating great beer within a spectacular venue to enjoy it. This stylish taproom and beer garden with a modern Australian cuisine menu and weekly live music is designed to be the brewery for everyone.

Address: 13 Wrights Place, Arundel

2. BOBs Beer

An acronym for best of beers, BOBs Beer is the first and only brewery in Surfers Paradise, led by head brewer Ryan Fullerton who is passionate about tying the local Surfers’ culture into each beer he brews. BOBs Beers are brewed on-site so you can enjoy a pot just metres from where it was brewed.

Peckish? BOBs put as much thought into their food and strive to ensure their beer and food menus complement each other so all you need to worry about is when you’re going to fit in your next surf.

Address: 10/2 Elkhorn Avenue, Surfers Paradise

3. Madocke Beer Brewing Company

Home to Australia’s champion European-style ale, Madocke Beer Brewing Company exclusively brews Belgian-style beers at its digs in Ashmore. This traditional Belgian beer comes from many factors including the brewing process, fermentation method, and knowledge of traditions handed down for centuries. On a visit to the taproom, get to know its Belgian range of craft beer and grab a bite from the food truck on-site.

Address: 286 Southport Nerang Road, Ashmore

4. Lost Palms Brewing Company

Another recent addition to the burgeoning Gold Coast craft scene is Lost Palms, which has put a little fun into the brewery scene. Taking out any tough masculine elements associated with beer, this brewery and taphouse has a gorgeous pastel pink and mint colour scheme — hardly your average brewery, is it?

You’ll find Lost Palms in the neighbourhood of Miami across the street from the Gold Coast’s trendiest hang-out, Miami Marketta, which has pop-up bars, boho designers, eclectic live music, and a crowd that looks more Collingwood than Coolangatta. Look for modern takes on beer with brews like the Beetroot Sour, and take advantage of the daily food deals such as $12 burgers and fries on Fridays.

Address: 11 Oak Avenue, Miami

5. Precinct Brewing Co.

Nestled in a different pocket of Miami is Precinct Brewing Co. — a converted workshop that’s now a full-working brewery. With beers on tap, a restaurant, and large communal spaces, along with open-air ceilings and transient artworks, you’ve got a contemporary, breezy, and welcoming brewery.

Address: 17 Christine Ave, Miami

6. Burleigh Barrels Brewery

Close to the Burleigh surf break is Burleigh Barrels Brewery with award-winning beers and a delicious low ‘n’ slow BBQ smokehouse menu. With great vibes, live music, a dog-friendly beer garden, and plenty of events, it’s the perfect place to end a day or start a night out.

Address: 3-4/105 W Burleigh Rd, Burleigh Waters

7. Aardvark and Arrow Brewery

Aardvark and Arrow Brewery specialises in small-batch brewing and provides a wide range of beers, ciders, and seltzers to the Gold Coast community. On the third Friday of every month, you’re invited to their Friday Night Tasting events (5 to 8pm) to taste six of their brews via their self-serve taps (yes, you can help yourself!) and to feast on a BBQ dinner.

Address: 13 John Duncan Court, Varsity Lakes

8. Two Mates Taphouse

As the name suggests, Two Mates Taphouse was created by two mates, offering a delicious range of beer, cider, and kombucha. From its number one seller Lovemore Hazy Pale (a sunny yellow pale ale bursting with tropical and citrus notes) and Choc Cherry Porter to the Mango Pash Sour or Coconut Lime Cider, you’ll feel revitalised from the first sip. Want a bite on the side? The food menu included Buffalo wings, cheesy bread, burgers, and salads.

Address: 2/235 Varsity Parade, Varsity Lakes

9. Black Hops HQ

It started with three Brisbane mates who loved to drink beer together. Nothing too unusual about that in Australia, but what’s different about these buddies is that they’ve now created Black Hops Brewing which is rated among Australia’s top 10 breweries.

Located near the waves at Burleigh Point, Black Hops brewery is all about keeping it real, so you’ll be drinking from one of eight taps among stacks of kegs, fermenters, and malt sacks, but that’s what’s so great about Black Hops. It’s understated, yet somehow that makes it all the more trendy. Grab a tasting paddle and a bite to eat from the on-site food trucks every Friday and Saturday. If you fancy a change of pace, make sure to taste their refreshing Ginger Cider.

Address: 15 Gardenia Grove, Burleigh Heads

10. Black Hops II

Black Hops is so popular, they had to create a second taphouse in Biggera Waters. Check out their 16 beers on tap, Trivia on Thursday nights and food trucks from Thursday to Sunday.

Address: 671 Pine Ridge Road, Biggera Waters

11. Burleigh Brewing Company

It was the Burleigh Brewing Company that started the whole independent craft brewing phenomenon on the Gold Coast. In 2006, everyone drank the same beer because there wasn’t any other choice, then a Hawaiian bloke and a Gold Coast woman got together and put it all on the line, giving up their old careers to introduce the Coast to craft beer. The rest, as they say, is history.

There have been stacks of World Beer Award Gold Medals along the way and today, their brewery is one of Burleigh’s trendiest spots, hosting live music on the weekend and food trucks. You can even bring your four-legged friends along!

Address: 2 Ern Harley Drive, Burleigh Heads

12. Balter Brewing Company

What screams Gold Coast more than a brewery set up by some of the world’s top surfers? Introducing Balter Brewing Company in Currumbin, their mission is uncomplicated — combine good beer with enjoyment, which they execute beautifully as proven by their first-place win in the GABS Australian Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers awards.

With a rotating roster of fresh, limited-release beers, the best regional food trucks sitting outside, and live music humming in the background, there’s no hipper place to be on the weekend. Put simply, they know they’ve done their job well if people are walking out smiling.

Fancy learning more about how the beer you’re holding came to be? Join the Balter Brewery Tour run by their in-house beer guru. Plus, they’ll shout the first round!

Address: 14 Traders Way, Currumbin

13. Fortitude Brewing Co.

Sitting in the Gold Coast Hinterland is Tamborine Mountain’s Fortitude Brewing Co. The two founders of Fortitude became mates at school, but their future as beer brewers was sealed when they had their first beer together and they realised that this should become their life’s work.

Today, Fortitude delivers a range of beers that bring together top-quality ingredients and bold flavours that linger refreshingly. Known as the Goldilocks of beers, you won’t find Fortitude on taps everywhere but when you do get a taste, you’ll know it’s just right. Pop over to this idyllic spot for a lazy afternoon session.

Address: 165 Long Rd, Tamborine Mountain

14. Hop On Brewery Tours

Want to learn more about beer while enjoying a day out? Join a Hop On Brewery Tour and be chauffeured between the best Gold Coast breweries in a private, air-conditioned van. Choose between a half-day or full-day tour to see behind-the-scenes of your favourite beers.

For more activity ideas on your next trip to the Gold Coast, head to our Gold Coast travel guide.