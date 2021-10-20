Here are the eateries at the top of our list of places to enjoy breakfast in Townsville.

Townsville has invigorating coastal walks, beautiful islands nearby and now a proliferation of amazing places to eat. Cast aside your ideas about what constitutes a great breakfast and commit to trying everything from cat poo coffee to a flaky breakfast pie.

Don’t miss: Top things to do in Townsville

CBar

The location of CBar on the Gregory Street Headlands reveals Townsville’s promise as a destination. Arriving at CBar after a stroll along The Strand as the sun rises is a very civilised idea. Sit outside on the deck to enjoy roasted field mushrooms with whipped goat’s cheese and poached eggs on sourdough while drinking in views across the Coral Sea to Magnetic Island.

Address: Gregory Street Headlands, Townsville QLD 4810

Website: cbar.com.au

Herveys Range Heritage Tea Rooms

For culinary connoisseurs who collect food experiences like souvenirs, a visit to the oldest known building in North Queensland is a must. Relax in the historic Herveys Range Heritage Tea Rooms with a cup of kopi luwak ($50 per cup), coffee that has passed through the digestive tract of the Asian palm civet. The heritage tea rooms are housed in a 1865 building located 30 minutes from Townsville atop Herveys Range.

Address: 37 Thornton Gap Rd, Hervey Range QLD 4817

Website: heritagetearooms.com.au

Don’t miss: Where to eat & drink in Townsville

The Balcony Restaurant

The food at Balcony has absorbed influences from around the globe, which mirrors the city’s multicultural makeup. The Balcony Restaurant colonised the quirky upstairs space 30 years ago and breakfast here overlooking Flinders St and the weekly markets on a Sunday is a lovely affair. Enjoy a Belgian waffle with ice cream, banana and honeycomb.

Address: 1/287 Flinders St, Townsville QLD 4810

Website: thebalconyrestaurant.com.au

JK’s Delicatessen

The 2016 Census found that about 23 per cent of people living in Ingham have Italian heritage. JK’s Delicatessen in Ingham offers a link to the food of the old country, keeping the flavours of Italy alive and satisfying the customers who come in asking for zuccato la giardiniera, wild porcini, white asparagus spears and fire-roasted sweet red peppers. Mosey up nearby Mercer Lane to admire the mosaics.

Address: 78 Lannercost St, Ingham QLD 4850

Website: jksdelicatessan.com

Don’t miss: Where to stay in Townsville

Beet Bar

Although Beet Bar is known for its healthy raw, vegan fare, you can also pick up rainbow salads that are served with chicken or frittata and hefty cheeseburgers to boot. Health nuts can choose the vegan salad with falafels, sprouts, cherry tomatoes while carnivores can indulge in comfort foods minus the carbs such as the nude Angus beef patty with salad.

Address: G1/21 Stokes St, Townsville QLD 4810

Website: thebeetbar.com.au

Hoi Polloi Café

This music venue meets café channels a Melbourne meets Seattle gritty, grungy, vintage-chic vibe and locals into the city’s underground culture love it. The space is popular with Gen Zers who look like they are playing dress-ups and are the epitome of hipster cool. Visit the laneway for its street art and stay for great coffee, pumpkin scones and pretzel cookies.

Address: LOT 2 Flinders St, Townsville QLD 4810

Otto’s Fresh Food Market

All up, Otto’s has 13 departments spread across two locations which includes a meat market, bakehouse, deli and fresh harvest section. Otto’s sells everything from pastries to designer doughnuts stuffed with jam, custard, chocolate and Nutella to house-made German smallgoods such as bratwurst. Order a grazing platter and set up your perfect picnic on the Strand.

Address: Locations include Warrina, Precinct and JCU

Website: ottosmarket.com.au

Betty Blue and the Lemon Tart

Cheesy Doorstop Toast and Betty’s (eggs) Bennys are the top-selling items on the menu at Betty Blue and the Lemon Tart. Located in a dinky Art Deco arcade, the bustling café adorned with tropical accents has a rotating list of daily specials that are a huge hit with locals. To round out your breakfast, do as the locals do and order a Tim Tam frappe to fuel your walk up Castle Hill.

Address: 95 Denham St, Townsville QLD 4810

Website: bettyblue.com.au

The Palm House

The Palm House at The Ville Resort-Casino is one of the latest additions to Townsville. Buy a pool day pass and request a table with views of the pool and then indulge in an all-morning eating extravaganza. Start with chia pudding and granola, a glass of fresh juice followed by eggs benny cooked to order and pace yourself so you can linger longer over barista-made coffee at the bright and breezy café.

Address: Sir Leslie Thiess Dr, Townsville QLD 4810

Website: the-ville.com.au

Born Wild Wholefood + Espresso

Born Wild Wholefood Café is located in the busy, buzzy City Lane precinct, which is worth a detour for its proximity to some of the city’s best street art. The murals make a splash at the back-end of the laneway, which feels more Melbourne than Melbourne. Follow Born Wild on Instagram for what to order – from a mountainous serving of savoury mince on toast to delectable roast pumpkin fritters.

Address: 383 Flinders St, Townsville QLD 4810

Website: bornwildwholefoodcafe.com.au