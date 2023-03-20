Head to South Australia’s McLaren Vale & Fleurieu Coast and you’re in for a treat. This is like several holidays rolled into one, combining everything you could want in a holiday into one place.

McLaren Vale & Fleurieu Coast boasts seaside and scenery, cellar doors and historic villages and plenty of opportunities to have outdoor adventures, or simply relax and recharge.

As famous as this region is, it has numerous hidden gems that are yet to be explored by most visitors, perhaps distracted by its first-class reputation for wine.

The region is also constantly reinventing itself, with new dining and shopping experiences, cellar doors and nature trails that mean there’s something new to discover on every trip, as well as enjoying old favourites.

1. Visit the newest cellar doors

Haselgrove Wines in McLaren Flat, surrounded by 60-year-old vineyards, opened a state-of-the-art cellar door in 2022 that captures the region’s sunlight and amazing views towards the Mount Lofty Ranges.

There’s nowhere better than the rooftop bar to try a fortified wine or sparkling Shiraz. The hungry can indulge in hand-stretched pizza and gourmet grazing plates.

Also new is the cellar door at sustainable Dandelion Vineyards and a new sensory experience at Hardy’s Winery called Tasting in the Dark that teaches you to engage all five senses in order to better understand wine.

The family-owned vineyard and winery, Main And Cherry, is another must-visit cellar door located in Chandlers Hill. Since planting the first vineyard in 1996, owner Michael Sexton has been awarded for his creations. Fermenting his wine using only wild indigenous yeast, you’ll find unique flavours here.

2. Take the Route 31 coastal drive

Launched in early 2022, this delightful driving route is just 31 kilometres long but packs in stunning coastline and beaches.

Relaxing villages along the route are among the hidden gems of the region. You’ll find great boutique shopping in Aldinga, Christies Beach and Port Noarlunga. Silver Sands Beach Club is the place to dine on fresh fish and chip offerings (or more classic pub meals) while overlooking the glistening ocean.

Visitors can drive right onto the stunning white sand and go fishing at Aldinga Beach, while Port Noarlunga entices with kayaking, paddle-boarding and snorkelling and has a kick-back village with several cute cafes and restaurants. One such wine bar, cafe and hideout is the new and very modern Noori On The Midcoast.

For other fishing options, you can launch a boat from O’Sullivan Beach, or drop a line right in from Port Noarlunga jetty. Moana is the place to hang 10, while South Port is famous amongst locals for its brilliant sunsets.

3. Take a breather at the newest coffee shops

You can’t experience a gourmet region without a caffeine hit or two, and McLaren Vale & Fleurieu Coast is constantly upping the ante when it comes to great coffee.

One of the latest venues, opened in January 2023, is Dawn Patrol Coffee. Thanks to its position slightly away from the crowds, the roaster takes inspiration from its attractive vineyard setting to create a cellar-door approach to experiencing its range of beans and brew methods.

You can sample a flight of coffees or simply enjoy a cuppa from Colombia, Guatemala or even Rwanda.

To stay in the main hub of McLaren Vale, try two other new venues that have quickly gained a loyal following for your caffeine hit: Sam I Am Café and Some Day Soon Co.

4. Explore the quirky town of Willunga

Explore the slow way on the Willunga Wander, a self-guided walking tour that takes you to two cellar doors and a brewery for a tasting of wine and beer. You get a map to guide you and all the time you like to meander through Willunga and stop at eateries, shops and historical sights along the way.

Plan for a Saturday visit and you’ll be able to catch the terrific Willunga Farmers Market. Here you’ll find beautiful fresh produce – from veggies to cheese to seafood – homemade tasty delights, lunch options and plenty of local arts and crafts, plants and more to buy.

The quirky town of Willunga has history and heritage made evident in its colonial-era facades, but its fashion boutiques, cafes and hipster vibe provide a lively contemporary atmosphere.

Check out the leafy streets, follow the public art trail to view six sculptures along High Street and Main Road and stop to read brass plaques on the footpath that share tales of the town’s history. It’s truly a great day out.

5. Eat your way around the olive trail

While grapes garner most of the attention, McLaren Vale & Fleurieu Coast produces some of Australia’s best olives and olive oil.

Follow the olive trail from one producer to another and find out how olives are hand-picked and olive oil produced and bottled, or simply sample choice olives, accompanied by good cheese and charcuterie.

Among places to stop at are The Farm Willunga – which has a café, farm shop and accommodation – and the wonderfully scenic Coriole Vineyards, where the restaurant offers set menus showcasing their locally grown olives and oils.

Primo Estate and Lloyd Brothers are also must-visits for olive (and wine) lovers, the latter of which features a large, stunning garden, perfect for whiling away an afternoon after splurging on the incredible wine and food.

6. Walk new and loved trails

If you want to walk off your indulgences or just appreciate the marvellous scenery, then McLaren Vale & Fleurieu Coast is crisscrossed with gorgeous walking trails for all levels.

Among them is the new Flat to Vale Trail, which leads into the Shiraz Trail, with great cafes, restaurants, cellar doors and breweries to catch your breath in along the way.

If you’re keen for more, the Coast to Vines Trail is an optional offshoot well worth the effort, thanks to its clifftop ocean views. It’s also a favourite among cyclists.

Also new are the Sturt River Linear Park Trail through the lovely Coromandel Valley, and the McLaren Vale Cellar Door Tree Trail which takes you through notable vineyards and highlights 54 significant trees for an appreciation of nature at its most glorious.

Feel up to a challenge? Hit the new 130-kilometre Willunga Basin Trail for an experience of diverse landscapes from vineyards to forests, bushland to beaches. Most visitors take five days for the hike, but you can also do any of 11 half-day walks.

7. Go snorkelling or scuba-diving

Dip your head below the waves and you’ll discover a whole new adventurous side to McLaren Vale & Fleurieu Coast.

Get snorkelling or scuba-diving on the Aquatic Trail from the jetty at Port Noarlunga through an aquatic reserve that’s home to 200 marine species and 50 species of fish on a remarkable temperate reef system. Underwater markers point the way and provide information.

You can also dive to the Star of Greece shipwreck in Port Willunga. The three-masted ship sank in 1888 and the wreckage is preserved in four metres of water, making it easily accessible – and visible to snorkelers and kayakers too.

For more information and the most up-to-date visitor guide, visit mclarenvaleandfleurieucoast.com.au