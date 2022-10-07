11 must-visit Kangaroo Island beaches

The sparkling sapphire waters off Kangaroo Island beckon, promising countless hours of dreamy beach days.

Going to Kangaroo Island without going to the beach is like going to Italy and not eating pasta. It just isn’t done, and one should never try to resist. And with hundreds of miles of coastline to explore at the South Australian island, there’s no chance you’ll be able to. To make the temptation all the more irresistible, we’ve laid out the best Kangaroo Island beaches for you to explore.

Can you swim at Kangaroo Island?

Not only can you swim on Kangaroo Island, but it’s also one of the most popular activities to do here. Alongside surfing, fishing, trekking and wildlife spotting, the beaches here provide an endless number of things to do. As any good beach lover knows, care should of course be taken when entering the water, especially if conditions look like they could be rough. Pay attention to any signs – or locals – warning about conditions or the presence of marine life.

Are there sharks at Kangaroo Island?

Sharks such as the great white or bronze whalers can occasionally be found off the coast of the island.

1. Emu Bay

One of the best-known Kangaroo Island beaches, Emu Bay is a gorgeous, languorously long stretch of white sand along the island’s north coast. Snorkel in the clear turquoise waters and try to spot the flipper of a wild dolphin, 4WD up the four-kilometre-long bay or amble up the jetty to try your hand at a catch. Emu Bay is just a 15-minute-drive from the town of Kingscote, and just a few minutes’ drive to Emu Bay Lavender Farm. Overall? It’s hands down one of the best things to do while on the island.

2. Vivonne Bay

Rocking up to Vivonne Bay, it’s not hard to see why a recent study by Australian marine scientists found it to be ‘Australia’s best beach’. Head down a dirt path by foot to find a white, sandy bay, hugging around incredibly clean, sparkling blue water. Drop your towel wherever – it’s unlikely to be crowded, despite its fame – or take a walk up the jetty. Surfers are also welcome here.

Vivonne Bay is on the south coast of the island. The Vivonne Bay General Store (and its famous, oh-so-delicious whiting burgers) is a few minutes up the road, and the Little Sahara Adventure Centre is 10 minutes by car.

3. Stokes Bay

Pick through a cave system tunnel to get to this magical hidden cove. On arrival, adventurous beach lovers can explore the pools, and wade through the clear waters. Stokes Bay is on the island’s north coast. The Stokes Bay Campground is nearby, and has a cafe that is open October to May – but if camping is your thing, then be sure to read up on the island’s most beautiful camping sites, as Stokes is only one of many.

4. Snelling Beach

After a beach that will satisfy both surfers and swimmers? Go to Snelling Beach. Facing north-west, this beach has a 100m zone for the most avid surfer, as well as multiple places to take a dip. Barbeque, toilet and picnic facilities can be found here. Snellings is in the north of the island and is just a stone’s throw across the road from the famous Gastronomo The Enchanted Fig Tree – one of Kangaroo Island’s best dining experiences.

5. Hanson Bay

A secluded bay known for its surf waves; you can get to Hanson Bay via the unsealed West River Road. Wake up to the beauty of the beach by booking a holiday cabin at Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and tie in your beach time with a guided tour to learn more about koalas, tammar wallabies and other Kangaroo Island inhabitants. Hanson Bay is located on the western end of the island.

6. Brown Beach

Head up to the Dudley Peninsula for a kid-friendly paddle at Brown Beach. Hunt for shells with the little ones, or head out for a snorkel. The Browns Beach Campground is just next door and has barbeques, toilets and showers available to use.

7. Western River Cove Beach

A remote and spectacular beach, Western River Cove Beach can be found on the northern side of the island. Travel here by a dirt road before finding yourself at a meandering river that leads down to the serene swimming spot. A calm little bay, this is also a popular spot for fishing. Camping, picnic and toilet facilities are available.

8. Penneshaw Beach

Have you hopped off the Kangaroo Island ferry, desperate to throw your towel on the first beach you see? Penneshaw is your best bet as it is right next to where visitors depart and leave. Also known as Hog Bay (a historical quirk that relates back to the fact a whole host of pigs were once released here), Penneshaw makes for a refreshing dip and picnic area if you’re early to catch a ride back to the mainland.

9. Seal Bay

While you definitely can’t swim at Seal Bay, it’s still a must-see beach on the island. This, of course, is because of its star residents: the Australian sea lions who have lived here for thousands of years. Visit Cape Ganthaume/Seal Bay Park to see the pups of the ocean, yawning and stretching on the warm sand, via the accessible board walk or take a guided tour. Seeing them dive through the waters got you craving the feel of saltwater on your own skin? Vivonne Bay is just up the road.

10. D’Estrees Bay

After the ultimate D’Estree-ssing experience? This south coast surfing beach is also not far from Seal Bay and its residents. Here you can surf and fish, swim at low tide and even read up on the history of the shipwrecks in the area. Those seeking a beachside camping experience on Kangaroo Island can pitch their tents at the grounds nearby.

11. Pennington Bay Beach

One of Kangaroo island’s most famous surf beaches, with stunning breaks courtesy of the strong swell, and surrounded by bushland. Grab your board (or your fishing rod) and get over to the south side of the island as soon as you can to see for yourself. The surf can be a challenge, so even if you’re confident, keep an eye on the conditions.