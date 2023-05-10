6 emerging experiences in Tasmania

Journey with our writers as they take you into Tasmania’s top 6 emerging travel experiences from our 100 Emerging Destinations and Experiences series.

1. The whisky distillery behind the revitalization of a tiny Tassie town

Travelling with: Katie Carlin

I first found myself wandering the historic Mill precinct of Oatlands in 2017; I’d traded the coastal route from Hobart to Coles Bay for a heritage tour through Tasmania’s Midlands. I’d pulled off the highway to snap a photo of Australia’s third oldest windmill (also the former site of an illegal whisky distillery) before moving on to the next town. Fast-forward six years and the precinct has been lovingly restored with the addition of a state-of-the-art whisky distillery – and a legal one at that!

The opening of Callington Mill Distillery in 2022 transformed the precinct into an interactive experience: find on-site dining at its cellar door, a selection of immersive tastings and free heritage tours. Owner John Ibrahim has managed to expertly blend history with his world-class single-malt whisky to attract a new generation of travellers to the town.

And with the completion of a three-year renovation of The Kentish Tasmania pub (c1830) and plans to develop an $18 million boutique hotel adjacent to the picturesque Lake Dulverton, it’s safe to say Oatlands is on the map for more than a hastily snapped photo of its historic relics.

2. Food, wine and adventure in Northern Tassie

Travelling with: Elizabeth Whitehead

With Hobart now firmly on the map as one of Australia’s premier cultural destinations, it’s all eyes north for what’s next in the southernmost state.

Launceston is an unsung foodie paradise – named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in 2021 thanks to a slew of culinary talents that pull together bounty from the region in hatted establishments such as Stillwater Restaurant and Geronimo Aperitivo Bar.

And the Tamar Valley, on either side of kanamaluka/River Tamar, is also making a name for itself for its fruity pinot noirs, buttery chardonnays and other cool-climate varietals. But cellar-door hopping isn’t the only way to get around – hit the bike trails near historic George Town; following the success of Blue Derby, it’s slated to become another major mountain biking destination after the opening of a trail network in Tippogoree Hills Conservation Area last year.

3. A new cultural walk in nipaluna/Hobart

Travelling with: Elspeth Callender

A fresh new walking tour in nipaluna/Hobart takes place along the bush tracks and unsealed roads of piyura kitina/Risdon Cove. This land, with its hilltop views to kunanyi/Mt Wellington, was fought long and hard for by the palawa community and finally returned in 1995. The name palawa refers to Aboriginal people of lutruwita.

kipli takara piyura kitina-ta, which means ‘bush foods walk at Risdon Cove’, is a one-hour tour led by palawa guides. Walkers sample lots of seasonal plants such as kangaroo apple, native clover, native cherry, kunzea and bracken fern while also learning the area’s true history.

The tour is connected to palawa kipli – the island’s only palawa-owned-and-operated catering company. Proud palawa woman Kitana Mansell, who manages palawa kipli, created and often leads kipli takara.

“I have so much passion for my culture and history,” says Kitana, “and for making history by bringing it all back from what was stolen and taken from us and putting it back into the community’s knowledge and in our hands.”

All the edible leaves, fruits, berries, flowers, roots and seeds within this abundant natural pantry aren’t framed as purely traditional foods and medicines. As Kitana explains: “kipli takara helps people understand how all the bush tucker we have on the property can be introduced into our modern diet as more sustainable food options.”

After a 45-minute stroll that also takes in the palawa kipli garden, walkers sit down to a personal tasting box. This includes pepperberry pickle, pepperberry guacamole, kunzea relish, kunzea butter, wattleseed brie, pepperberry cheese, smoked wallaby, bread and native crackers, and comes with a revitalising wattleseed iced coffee.

4. An old Tasmanian town with new prospects

Travelling with: Elspeth Callender

Queenstown, on the West Coast of lutruwita/Tasmania, is in the process of reinventing itself while also working hard to maintain and celebrate its unique identity. We’re all invited to be part of this evolution.

Thousands of generations of people of the South West Nation sustained the health of this area’s buttongrass plains, sparkling waterways, cool temperate rainforest and pink-tinged conglomerate peaks.

Then, in the 1890s, capitalist greed blundered in with its clear felling, pyritic smelting and sulphurous rain. By 1900, Queenstown was an established mining centre of the region. It stayed that way until the Mt Lyell Mine closed in 2014.

On approach to Queenstown from nipaluna/Hobart on a sweeping Gormanston bend, looms what was once the Royal Hotel in Linda. Since last drinks were poured in 1952, it’s been stripped of everything but its potential. The adjacent relocated Hydro building is now Linda Cafe.

From there, a snaking section of the Lyell Highway, called ‘the road of 99 bends’, crests between the shoulders of Mt Lyell and Mt Owen and switchbacks down into Queenie where you’ll find the town’s first-ever wine bar: Moonscape.

Outdoor adventure companies such as RoamWild, King River Rafting and the main Franklin River rafting operators aren’t trying to build lodges in the World Heritage Area but be agents for conservation. The town’s new mountain-biking network includes beginner and double-black diamond trails.

Artists have always been in Queenie, but creative expression is more accepted these days. There are multiple mural spaces and art galleries, a graphic design studio on Orr Street and various artist-in-residence programs. Printmaking collective PressWEST now exists within a former primary school.

The Unconformity biennial arts festival takes place from 19–22 October this year. As always, it invites artists from anywhere to interrogate Queenstown’s past through site-specific works and encourages visitors to take a scenic drive and be part of the town’s ongoing journey.

5. A new twist on Tassie’s iconic walks

Travelling with: Taylah Darnell

Let Tasmanian Walking Company guide you into extraordinary landscapes with its Special Interest Walks, which offer rare experiences that go beyond the company’s already idiosyncratic soft adventure tours in Tassie.

One such adventure is the four-day Three Capes Lodge Spring Pilates Walk, focusing on letting go and moving forward with trained Pilates practitioner and owner of Noosa Flow, Claire Toone. Or refresh your mind with the Bay of Fires Lodge Wim Hof Method Walk, a four-day journey of cold-water swims and breathwork with Level 2 Wim Hof Method instructor Piet Blokker. Both walks include private accommodation and cooked meals.

6. Cruise wild Tasmania on a luxury catamaran

Travelling with: Taylah Darnell

Admire the most remote wilderness areas of Tasmania from the comfort of Odalisque III, On Board’s newest family member. The luxurious boutique catamaran has been purpose-built for exploring Tasmanian waters with the family-owned expedition company.

During an expedition, guests are treated to gourmet meals in the Wheelhouse Lounge, local wines and treats, guided off-ship walks and world-class service from staff.

Enjoy panoramic views from one of three outdoor viewing decks by day and dream away from a luxe queen bed in one of six private cabins by night. Odalisque III has been outfitted with materials designed to have a low environmental impact, so you can relax guilt-free.