8 of the best restaurants in Cradle Mountain

Refuel at one of these top restaurants surrounded by the beauty of the Tasmanian wilderness.

You’re bound to work up an appetite while exploring the beautiful surroundings of Cradle Mountain. Fortunately, there are some great restaurants in Cradle Mountain Lake-St Clair National Park to replenish you after a day of sightseeing, especially if you’re making the most of the hiking trails in Cradle Mountain.

It’s important to note that the food options at Cradle Mountain are limited. It’s best to opt for self-catering accommodation if you intend on preparing your own meals, and to purchase groceries beforehand. But if you’re keen to explore the local food scene, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants in Cradle Mountain. Whether you’re sitting down for a fine dining experience or grabbing a bite at a bistro, these top picks will demonstrate why this corner of Tasmania is a haven for foodies.

1. Highland Restaurant

Open: Dinner only

The renowned Highland Restaurant curates a fine-dining experience that showcases the best of cool-climate produce. Seafood and a great selection of local wines are central to the menu, allowing visitors to savour some of Tasmania’s best specialities.

Expect modern cuisine prepared with local ingredients, combined to create an original yet decadent medley of flavours. Highlights include fresh Tasmanian oysters for entrée and a daily selection of Tasmanian cheeses to finish.

With a stylish yet cosy interior and great views of the pristine bushland, it is a marvellous way to experience fine dining with a Tasmanian flair. You’ll find the Highland Restaurant in Cradle Mountain Wilderness Lodge. Booking in advance is recommended.

2. Tavern Bar & Bistro

Open: Lunch & Dinner

The Tavern Bar & Bistro offers hearty meals and snacks that will satiate any post-hike appetite. Also located in the Cradle Mountain Wilderness Lodge, the Tavern is the casual companion to the upscale Highland Restaurant next door. Here, the cosy atmosphere is complete with a rustic timber interior, a roaring fireplace, a pool table and great views over the surrounding wilderness. You’ll find classic pub-style meals, wood-fired pizzas and a range of Tassie beers on tap. What better way to end a day of exploring?

3. Hellyers Restaurant

Open: Dinner only

Hellyers Restaurant crafts an elevated dining experience based on locally sourced ingredients. The north-west corner of Tasmania surrounding Cradle Mountain is known as the ‘foraging region’ due to the abundance of the land.

Drawing inspiration from the region’s richness, Hellyers offers a taste of Tasmania with menu highlights that include Tasmanian scallops and roasted ocean trout.

To complete your dining experience, there’s a great selection of local Tasmanian wines to pair with your meal. You can find Hellyers Restaurant located in Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village. Booking in advance is recommended.

4. Altitude Restaurant

Open: Lunch and Dinner

The Altitude restaurant in Cradle Mountain Hotel offers relaxed yet upscale dining with both buffet and à la carte dining options. The buffet (dinner only) offers a hearty selection that includes seafood, meats, salads, soups, sweets and more. Alternatively, the à la carte menu offers a range of contemporary dishes for lunch and dinner that incorporate speciality Tasmanian products.

We recommend you try the unique mountain hot rock experience – your choice of Tasmanian meat or seafood served on a 400°C volcanic stone accompanied by delicious dipping sauces and sides. This ancient cooking method preserves the maximum flavour and allows you to sear your meal to perfection. Booking in advance is recommended.

5. Altitude Lounge Bar

Open: 10am-8:30pm

Located next to the Altitude restaurant, the Altitude Lounge Bar is a stylish yet comfortable place to grab a drink and enjoy a casual bite. Relax on the plush sofas around a large log fire, and head to the bar for some of Tasmania’s best beverage offerings.

Here, you can refresh yourself with Tassie craft beer, indulge in the local wine selection or warm up with a Tasmanian single-malt whiskey. The food menu includes a hearty range of bar snacks, pub-style dishes, and decadent desserts. If you’re after a casual place to eat in Cradle Mountain, the Altitude Lounge is a warm and welcoming spot.

6. Elements Cafe (in the visitors centre)

Open: 9am-4pm

Located in the Cradle Mountain visitors centre, Elements Cafe has got you covered for all of your pre-hike caffeine needs. For those seeking a more leisurely coffee break, there’s a range of cakes, pastries, and a simple lunch/snack menu on offer. The cafe serves takeaway sandwiches and pies for those on the go, as well as soups and curries to warm you up on a chilly alpine day.

7. Hungry Wombat Cafe (Lake St Clair)

Open: 9am-5pm

The Hungry Wombat Cafe is a down-to-earth countryside eatery with no-frills, delicious food and great coffee. The cafe seems unassuming from the outside, but inside, you’ll find plenty of choice for a great feed. There are pancakes, omelettes, classic cheeseburgers and more, all served in generous portion sizes. A trip to the Hungry Wombat Cafe is guaranteed to fill your belly, and fuel you up for a day of walking.

8. Derwent Bridge Wilderness Hotel (Lake St Clair)

Open: Lunch and Dinner

This down-to-earth restaurant on the edge of Cradle Mountain-St Clair National Park has a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Menu highlights include authentic Sri Lankan curries — perfect for combatting the alpine chill. With friendly vibes, a roaring fireplace, and pub classics, the Derwent Hotel is the perfect place to relax after a day of exploring.