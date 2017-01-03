Flying is quicker but in Australia it’s certainly true that the journey can be as important as the destination, especially in a land dominated by expansive outback landscapes.
In our ‘The 100 Greatest Holidays of Australia‘ list, road trips very nearly came out of top, only pipped by the opulence of a Kimberley cruise.
So here are the 10 Greatest Roadtrips of Australia (with the number they finished overall in the 100 Greatest Holidays in brackets). Best hope you’ve got some long service leave up your sleeve.
1. Road trip the East Coast Escape,Tasmania (2)
2. Do the ‘Big Lap’, of Australia, (3)
3. Road trip the Great Ocean Road,Victoria (8)
4. Trip to the Tip, from Cairns to Cape York (15)
5. Cross the Savannah Way, Queensland to Northern Territory to Western Australia (17)
6. Road trip the Great Alpine Road, Victoria (29)
7. Tackle the Gibb River Road, Kimberley, Western Australia (46)
8. Road trip the Legendary Pacific Coast, Sydney to Brisbane (53)
9. Drive the Coral Coast, Perth to Exmouth, Western Australia (61)
10. Drive the Central Arnhem Highway, Northern Territory (66)
MORE: See the full list: The 100 Greatest Holidays of Australia
How can the Coorong National Park SA not be in the top 100
Magnificent scenery in one hour we saw a wombat, roos, emus, echidna, Goanna and masses of native birdlifezz