Sydney’s CBD used to be all about business. Come 5.30pm, it was exit, stage left. But thing have changed downtown, especially on the weekends. Here are 5 reasons to stay that little bit longer. 1. The vibe Never assume the Sydney CBD is always all business; a surprisingly wide array of pleasures await just one more day away. It’s Friday in Sydney. Business is all wrapped up. Time to check out of your hotel and head home, right? But there’s something about the tone of the city that’s changing as the afternoon sun lengthens over the harbour and offices empty out. The beat of the place is quickening. Want to know what you can get up to if you hang around and see what the weekend brings?

2. Taking slow bites out of the weekend During the week, caffeine-loving workers can turn a CBD cafe to mayhem, but the weekend is a much more relaxed affair. Purveyor of fine Italian produce, Fratelli Fresh, is serving not only a great cup of Lavazza every weekend morning from 9am in the shopping mecca of Westfield Sydney, but can change your order to a morning Bloody Mary or Mimosa if you prefer. Breakfast dishes such as ricotta and blueberry pancakes or baked eggs in sugo are too good to rush. Another weekend staple in Sydney comes in fragrant form, as yum cha is served Hong Kong-style as breakfast from 9am at Zilver, further down in Chinatown.

Alternatively, Graze – at the front of the Museum of Contemporary Art, enjoying that unbeatable vista across the harbour from Circular Quay – is also open for brunch on the weekends.