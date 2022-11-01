It’s spring, so you know what that means… It’s wildflower season in Australia!

From the end of winter through to the beginning of the new year, you’re likely to find wildflowers springing to life somewhere in Australia, beginning at the top end and working its way down.

Here, our guide on the best places to spring into wildflower season in Australia.

1. Wildflower Country, Western Australia

When it comes to wildflower displays, Western Australia is fortunate enough to have the most incredible, awe-inspiring one in the country.

Every state in Australia is blessed with floral flourishes from an array of native flora, but WA puts on one of the largest shows of wildflowers on Earth, with more than 12,000 species contributing to the wistfully ephemeral annual spectacle.

Of these, an impressive 60 per cent are completely unique to the state and cannot be seen anywhere else on the planet.

When to see them: Between August and October

2. Grampians National Park, Victoria

The Grampians (Gariwerd) has been described as the garden of Victoria as it houses more than one-third of Victoria’s flora. The state’s floral emblem, pink common heath, is found in abundance here.

The season of wildflowers, or Petyan, is one of the region’s six distinct weather periods outlined by the region’s traditional owners.

When to see them: Between August and November

3. Larapinta Trail, Northern Territory

The Larapinta Trail takes trekkers 223km over at least 12 days, through Central Australia’s West MacDonnell Ranges, home to nearly 600 species of rare flora.

Heading along this trail will give you an up-close-and-personal look at the beauty of Northern Territory’s wildflowers. Delicate purples and bright yellow curry wattles are among splashes of colour often contrasting with the red desert along the route.

When to see them: May or between August and September

4. Lavender Fields, Tasmania

Tasmania and lavender fields are synonymous with each other. The iconic Bridestowe Lavender Estate is the bees-knees when it comes to seeing lavender in Australia, and the rows-upon rows of purple-drenched fields are a dream (not just because of its soothing, calming properties).

When to see them: Anytime, but they are in full bloom between December and January.

5. Flinders Ranges and Outback, South Australia

Spring is a spectacular time in the Flinders Ranges, with so many wildflowers enhancing the amazing landscape. Thanks to the rain from winter, wildflowers and native plants envelop the landscape with bursts of colour.

Mount Remarkable National Park in Southern Flinders is only a few hours from Adelaide, and spots like Alligator Gorge will be full of wildflowers as spring progresses as well.

When to see them: Between September and November

6. Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales

Kosciuszko National Park is roughly a 5.5-hour drive from Sydney or 2.5 hours from Canberra and is home to some of the best winter activities in the country in the Snowy Mountains. But, winter isn’t the only time to enjoy the beauty here.

In spring, pops of purple, yellow and pink cover the alpine fields. Hundreds of species grow here, including 21 that are unique to the area.

One of the nicest ways to see them is along the Kosciuszko Walk, which travels for 13 kilometres from Thredbo to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko. Or you can drive the Alpine Way from Canberra to Thredbo, then wind through prime wildflower territory on the Kosciuszko Summit Walk or cycle past high-altitude florals on the Thredbo Valley Track.

When to see them: From August to early October

7. Sunflower Farms, Queensland

Sunflowers grow in various spots around Queensland, and when they choose to bloom is largely up to the elements.

Your best chance of seeing them in full bloom is to head to the Toowoomba and Warwick regions. Some hot spots are Allora, Nobby, Clifton, Freestone and Felton. But hey, to be on the safe side, check in with the Toowoomba and Warwick tourism offices before you jump in the car.

When to see them: Between January and March (weather dependent)