NSW escape plan: stay in a luxury eco lodge, a beach-chic hang or the ultimate heritage homestead.

This beachside-motel-turned-design-mecca has put the sleepy Tweed Coast hamlet of Cabarita Beach firmly on the weekend-away map.

A vision in blue and white, conjured up by Brisbane designer Anna Spiro, each of the 19 rooms and two suites is exquisitely layered with one-of-a-kind vintage furniture, eclectic groupings of art (dubbed Halcyon hangs) and patterned prints on everything from the bedheads to the walls.

The rooms are almost too lovely to leave, but that would be denying yourself the chance to laze by the pool, cocktail in hand, book into the adjoining spa (with its equally swoon-worthy design) or enjoy a long lunch at Paper Daisy (order the signature prawn sambo for summer on a plate all-year round).

The gold standard for an all-inclusive short break , Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley sits in the dramatic surrounds of the Greater Blue Mountains, three hours from Sydney.

Dominated on all sides by soaring escarpments and watched over by an array of native fauna, this five-star eco lodge is blissfully remote, yet offers luxury in abundance, with each stylish room boasting pillow-soft king beds, giant soaking tubs with a view, open fires and an indoor heated lap pool off the living area. There’s also excellent dining, nature experiences, horse riding and spa treatments…

The Central Tablelands city of Orange comes complete with excellent restaurants and cafes, award-winning wineries, and its very own design hotel: The Byng Street Boutique Hotel.

Combining a grand heritage homestead with an architecturally-designed modern wing, the 22 rooms and suites are eclectic, with statement-making colours, artworks and fabric used throughout. The focus on gracious hospitality continues in the Yallungah Dining Room and sun-dappled guest lounge.

At this glamping retreat amid the bush at Jervis Bay on the south coast, mod cons such as air conditioning, heating, television, bar fridges and power points have been shunned in favour of the luxury of Advanced Eco Accreditation.

Paperbark Camp’s luxe exquisite location between towering eucalyptus and paperbark trees more than makes up for the lack of technology, offering the privilege of communing with nature albeit from a luxury safari tent complete with en suite and stylish appointments.

There is Wi-Fi in the Gunyah, the camp’s destination diner, but you will be too busy savouring the bush tucker-led menu to log on.

Eschew the Sydney CBD on your next city break and discover the personality of the inner-city suburb of Surry Hills, with its profusion of eateries, great shopping and colourful locals, from your base at this seriously cool Paramount House Hotel.

For family breaks, book the Kids Cubby at East Hotel, a connecting room that comes complete with bunk beds, a kids’ minibar and Xbox 360 with games. Parents will love the classic cocktails and lo-fi feel of Joe’s Bar downstairs.

Just minutes’ walk to the beach at Shoalhaven Heads, Bangalay Luxury Villas’ 16 villas are all sharp lines, spacious interiors rendered in a muted palette of neutrals and black, and finishing touches including Nespresso machines, full kitchens and fireplaces.

Salt @ South West Rocks’ collection of nine villas laid out like a mini resort on the Macleay River on the Mid North Coast offers crisp interiors, fully equipped kitchens, a pool and entertaining cabana at a budget-friendly price.