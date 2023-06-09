June 09, 2023
4 mins Read
Bushwalking is the best! How long since you have meandered along the riverside, strolled through an envelope of verdant tree canopies, and been dutifully rewarded with the sight of spectacular twin waterfall action? If you answered, way too long then set your sights firmly on a Minnamurra Rainforest adventure.
Before wellness-themed escapes were trending, the simple idea of connecting with nature was the go-to ritual for most. Pack water, healthy snacks, a good pair of walking shoes and get your Sir David Attenborough discovery energy ready.
The Minnamurra Rainforest Centre is a multi-award-winning venue with expert staff, all local to the area. Feel free to ask them any questions and they’ll happily share their in-depth knowledge with visitors. Souvenirs and trinkets are available for purchase.
Set your own pace to Minnamurra Falls as you navigate the elevated walkways through rare remnant rainforest. The falls are the main drawcard for adventurous humans on a memorable exploration mission.
Admire the tranquil streams, moss-laden rocks and fanned-out ferns beneath your feet as you trek toward the canyon and meet with a jaw-dropping vista of the majestic Minnamurra Falls.
There are a few paths to take, and a few steep inclines along the way, but you’ll find plenty of spots to sit, relax and catch your breath.
Follow the 2.6-kilometre Minnamurra Falls walk to see the upper and lower waterfalls. Be sure to take a moment to appreciate mother nature’s bounty, it’s certainly on full display here. You’ll find mountainous views, dense rainforest foliage, and curious wildlife.
Depending on your pace, this walk can take anywhere from 1.5 to two hours. The stunning rainforest surrounds once stretched throughout the entire Illawarra region. It’s a fascinating experience to literally witness the leaves of living history in all their flawless beauty.
And to be met at the end by the great Minnamurra Falls certainly makes this nature-centric walk worth it.
The 1.6-kilometre Lyrebird Loop Walk takes about an hour and is a beautiful rainforest path that follows the Minnamurra River with a few scenic suspension bridges to cross along the way.
Overall, it’s an immersive experience within the Budderoo National Park, plus it’s a gentle hike that suits all ages and most fitness levels.
Make use of the various viewing platforms and interpretive signs that describe the rich flora on show and fauna that inhabits the zone. Expect to see native plants such as cabbage palms, banksia, strangler figs and if you’re lucky some rare orchids. Butterflies and birds will no doubt join your Minnamurra Rainforest journey. Hint: keep a look (and ear) out for the elusive lyrebird on your walk, this guy is the master mimicker of other avian calls.
Here’s an idea: bring some headphones along and tune into a self-guided audio tour of the Minnamurra Rainforest.
We love the birdwatching-themed one narrated by an expert ecologist. The ‘walk with a park ranger’ audio tour is also an engaging way to learn about the local wildlife here in the national park. Download the NSW National Parks App before you go in case there’s minimal phone signal in the bush.
Keep in mind that intrepid visitors often experience animal encounters with eastern water dragons, swamp wallabies and the many species of colourful birds that inhabit the area.
Take the turn off to Minnamurra Falls Road from Jamberoo Mountain Road and drive to the end. Car parking is available for $12 per day.
Vivid Sydney is back with an itinerary that's bigger than ever in 2023. Vivid Sydney has come a long way from the light show it once was. While light...
It may be known as the land of many crows, but Wagga Wagga and surrounds are fast evolving into the land of boutique stays, quality coffee, gourmet re...
Get ready for an exhilarating family-friendly outing at Jamberoo Action Park. Jamberoo Action Park is NSW’s largest family-owned and operated wate...
Is Mudgee too mainstream? Already peeled Orange? When finding your next foodie destination don’t overlook the Riverina region of NSW. It’s time t...
Strolling along the Kiama Coast Walk with the rolling waves and the fresh sea breeze filtering in really is the best feeling. Hidden beaches, ancient...
Your essential coffee companion - where to find the best coffee in and around Byron Bay. With the early starts in Byron, it’s important to know whe...
For the best travel inspiration delivered straight to your door.$29.95
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT