Here’s your sign to reconnect with nature in New South Wales’ Minnamurra Rainforest.

Bushwalking is the best! How long since you have meandered along the riverside, strolled through an envelope of verdant tree canopies, and been dutifully rewarded with the sight of spectacular twin waterfall action? If you answered, way too long then set your sights firmly on a Minnamurra Rainforest adventure.

Before wellness-themed escapes were trending, the simple idea of connecting with nature was the go-to ritual for most. Pack water, healthy snacks, a good pair of walking shoes and get your Sir David Attenborough discovery energy ready.

Minnamurra Rainforest Centre

The Minnamurra Rainforest Centre is a multi-award-winning venue with expert staff, all local to the area. Feel free to ask them any questions and they’ll happily share their in-depth knowledge with visitors. Souvenirs and trinkets are available for purchase.

Minnamurra Falls

Set your own pace to Minnamurra Falls as you navigate the elevated walkways through rare remnant rainforest. The falls are the main drawcard for adventurous humans on a memorable exploration mission.

Admire the tranquil streams, moss-laden rocks and fanned-out ferns beneath your feet as you trek toward the canyon and meet with a jaw-dropping vista of the majestic Minnamurra Falls.

There are a few paths to take, and a few steep inclines along the way, but you’ll find plenty of spots to sit, relax and catch your breath.

Falls Walk

Follow the 2.6-kilometre Minnamurra Falls walk to see the upper and lower waterfalls. Be sure to take a moment to appreciate mother nature’s bounty, it’s certainly on full display here. You’ll find mountainous views, dense rainforest foliage, and curious wildlife.

Depending on your pace, this walk can take anywhere from 1.5 to two hours. The stunning rainforest surrounds once stretched throughout the entire Illawarra region. It’s a fascinating experience to literally witness the leaves of living history in all their flawless beauty.

And to be met at the end by the great Minnamurra Falls certainly makes this nature-centric walk worth it.

Lyrebird Loop Walk

The 1.6-kilometre Lyrebird Loop Walk takes about an hour and is a beautiful rainforest path that follows the Minnamurra River with a few scenic suspension bridges to cross along the way.

Overall, it’s an immersive experience within the Budderoo National Park, plus it’s a gentle hike that suits all ages and most fitness levels.

Make use of the various viewing platforms and interpretive signs that describe the rich flora on show and fauna that inhabits the zone. Expect to see native plants such as cabbage palms, banksia, strangler figs and if you’re lucky some rare orchids. Butterflies and birds will no doubt join your Minnamurra Rainforest journey. Hint: keep a look (and ear) out for the elusive lyrebird on your walk, this guy is the master mimicker of other avian calls.

Wildlife Experiences

Here’s an idea: bring some headphones along and tune into a self-guided audio tour of the Minnamurra Rainforest.

We love the birdwatching-themed one narrated by an expert ecologist. The ‘walk with a park ranger’ audio tour is also an engaging way to learn about the local wildlife here in the national park. Download the NSW National Parks App before you go in case there’s minimal phone signal in the bush.

Keep in mind that intrepid visitors often experience animal encounters with eastern water dragons, swamp wallabies and the many species of colourful birds that inhabit the area.

Getting there

Take the turn off to Minnamurra Falls Road from Jamberoo Mountain Road and drive to the end. Car parking is available for $12 per day.