Grab a fork and discover what’s being served up in the ‘food bowl’ of Australia.

Although it’s famous for its sugarcane, Bundaberg has an abundance of fresh produce which earns it a spot on the list of Australia’s best foodie towns. Fertile volcanic soils give rise to abundant tropical fruits, the coast teems with sumptuous seafood, and the plains deliver plenty of grass-fed organic meat.

Dubbed the ‘food bowl’ of Australia, the region is responsible for serving-up high-quality ingredients to tables across Queensland, Australia and beyond. The way to the heart of this township is through your stomach, so spend some time cafe-hopping and exploring Bundaberg’s unique restaurant offerings. Here, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants and cafes in Bundaberg that you absolutely can’t miss.

Restaurants

Like the town itself, Bundaberg’s food scene is best described as chilled-out. Although the vibes may be casual, the food quality is dead serious. You don’t need to indulge in fine dining to discover decadence – you’ll find exquisite plates served up at pub taverns and casual eateries, too. Check out some of our favourite Bundaberg restaurants below.

1. Spotted Dog Tavern at Railway Hotel

In true Bundaberg fashion, one of the town’s best restaurants is also one of the most laid back. Nestled inside the Railway Hotel, The Spotted Dog serves up elevated pub classics made with high-quality ingredients.

There are hearty melt-in-your-mouth steaks and eight-hour slow-cooked beef short ribs. Not to mention expansive menu options drawing worldwide influences from Asia to Italy.

Seafood lovers will find lots to rave about – the ocean meets the tropics with menu highlights that include local Hervey Bay scallops served with mango and Midori salsa. You’ll also find some of the best fish and chips in Bundaberg.

True to its name, dogs are allowed, so if you’re travelling with a four-legged family member, they’re welcome to join you here.

2. Casablanca On See

This Bargara brewery, bar, restaurant and takeaway is all about the good vibes. At Casablanca on See, enjoy the salty sea breeze footsteps away from Bargara beach while you sip on house-brewed beers and snack on something sumptuous.

There’s a strong Italian influence here, with fresh, handmade pasta and fluffy pizza bases loaded with delicious toppings. If you’d prefer to picnic on the beach, then Casablanca has you covered. There’s an extensive takeaway menu from breakfast to dinner – featuring classic brekkie items like eggs your way, to more adventurous meals like the Mediterranean Spiced Breakfast Beans – so you can enjoy your meal by the ocean.

3. Bert’s

Located in the heart of Bundaberg town, Bert’s offers a quality dining experience reminiscent of a big city restauranteur, but with the bonus of fresh ingredients grown locally. When you enter, you’ll feel like you’ve taken a step back in time with gorgeous vintage-inspired decor and luxe leather lounges.

This stylish Bundaberg restaurant serves up a divine medley of flavours from around the world, all plated up artfully. It’s the same with the drinks too, which are some of the best in Bundy.

Here, you can sample some of Bundaberg’s finest cocktails that incorporate locally brewed spirits served with a highly Instagrammable presentation. Finish off your meal with some to-die-for desserts — such as toffee pudding topped with Bundaberg Rum Caramel. Delicious.

4. Water St Kitchen

Water St Kitchen is an acclaimed restaurant for fine dining in Bundaberg. The menu balances unique and delicate flavours – bringing together fresh local produce with cuisines from around the world. Here, you can truly tour the globe with your tastebuds.

Some menu highlights include the kangaroo and myrtle prosciutto, and the sand crab lasagne. You’ll also have a great selection of International and Australian wines to accompany your meal, as well as some delicious cocktails to choose from. If you’re looking for a premier dining experience, Water St Kitchen certainly delivers.

5. H20 restaurant

At H20, you can enjoy upscale dining right on the banks of the Burnett River in the company of a sensational view. Kick back with a cocktail to start your meal, and enjoy some sumptuous classics, such as Asian-spiced pork belly, crab pasta and crispy barramundi.

There are great Aussie wines to pair and lots of locally brewed drinks to complement your meal. There’s also a decadent range of desserts that you’ll want to leave room for (the Bailey’s cheesecake with raspberry sorbet is a true winner). Located inside the Burnett Hotel, this is one of Bundaberg’s more formal restaurant offerings.

Cafes

Discover your perfect brew by cafe-hopping your way into the heart of this iconic Aussie township. Soak up the sunshine and Bundaberg’s buzzing vibes while you enjoy some of the town’s best offerings. Here are the best cafes in Bundaberg that you won’t want to miss.

6. Indulge Cafe

It’s a common adage that we eat with the eyes first, and simply peeking into Indulge Cafe is bound to pique the senses. Inside, you’ll be met with a kaleidoscope of colourful sweet treats and mouth-watering savoury plates. Everything is so well-presented that it’s almost a shame to dig in.

There is great coffee, as well as breakfast and lunch menus that offer up a flurry of decadent flavours, all tied together with local flair. From mushroom arancini made with local shiitake mushrooms, to cinnamon-dusted doughnuts with stewed apples: you’ll find something to tantalise your tastebuds at Indulge.

7. Nana’s Pantry

Stepping into Nana’s pantry feels like all the Bazaars from around the world have been condensed into one cosy shop. This bulk food, no-waste store and cafe is bursting with colourful confectionery, dried fruits, nuts, teas, spices and more.

The health-conscious will find a lot to love, with an abundance of whole foods to nourish your body and mind.

After you’re done scoping out some of your favourite snacks, hit up the on-site cafe to sample some gourmet coffee, or enjoy some refreshing kombucha on tap. Sit outside and soak up the sun, and be sure to complement your drink with some locally-made caramel fudge.

8. The Windmill Cafe Bargara

This iconic Bundaberg cafe is hard to miss. Housed in a blue windmill by Bargara beach, this kooky cafe serves up a true taste of Bundaberg with food offerings that are almost entirely locally sourced.

The carefully curated menu involves brekkie classics like eggs benedict with locally butchered bacon, and a dragon fruit bowl filled with vibrant local fruits. The Windmill doesn’t just showcase local flavours, but the local Bundy spirit, too.

In addition to championing local initiatives, The Windmill offers free gelato to anyone who fills a collection bucket with rubbish from the beach. All the cups and containers are disposable, so you can enjoy a guilt-free takeaway coffee as you stroll along the sands.

9. Leaf n Bean

The small but sleek Leaf n Bean cafe has carved out a reputation as one of Bundaberg’s best lunch and brunch spots. Their cold-brew coffee is both delicious, and perfect for combatting the sweltering Bundaberg heat.

You’ll find hearty menu options like succulent pulled-beef garden salads and Turkish bread sandwiches loaded up with Mediterranean-style veggies.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s always a tray of decadent desserts on offer. Our personal favourites include the Biscoff cheesecake and delectable Lemon Drizzle.

10. The Journey Laneway and Bargara

If the Bundaberg heat has got you parched, head to The Journey for something refreshing. The cafe is a town staple for delicious coffee and fresh fruit smoothies, available over two locations in the CBD and Bargara beach.

There’s a focus on healthy snacks here, so if you’re looking for some clean eats to complement your coffee, then the Journey is the perfect place to get your fix. Pick from an array of vegan, gluten-free and raw options in the cabinet when you order.

