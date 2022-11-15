Famed for its stretches of crystal-clear coast, award-winning distilleries and abundant produce, Bundaberg serves as an excellent base to discover what subtropical Queensland has to offer, and there are a number of amazing tours to help you do so.

From exquisite rum to sparkling reefs, sometimes there’s no better souvenir to bring home than a new skillset, or some new-found knowledge. Luckily, Bundaberg offers lots to learn.

Whether you’re interested in the distillation process, local wildlife, or the process behind farm-to-table produce, there are plenty of tours that will keep you entertained and teach you a thing or two in the process. These are the best Bundaberg tours to show you what the region has to offer.

1. Bundaberg Rum Distillery Tour

A tour of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery is all but compulsory when you’re in town. The distillery is denoted by a mammoth-sized bottle of Bundy Rum at the entrance, perfect for a quick photo op before heading in.

Once inside, you can join a tour where you’ll take a peek behind the curtain and learn how vats of sweet, sticky molasses get transformed into bottles of liquid gold.

After you’ve meandered through the museum and received a rundown of the factory’s inner workings, finish your tour with a trip to the distillery bar. Here, you can sample a range of Bundaberg’s famous rum products (the Salted Caramel liqueur is a must-try). Pick up your favourites from the gift shop, where you can also browse a range of limited edition and exclusive rums.

If you fancy yourself a bit of a rum aficionado, opt for the Blend Your Own Rum experience. You’ll spend an hour with your Rum Guides, learning how to create your own personalised blend, and receive two bottles of your concoction to take home with you. Cheers to that.

2. Bundaberg Barrel Tasting and Tour

If the Bundaberg sun has got you feeling parched, there’s no better place to head than the Bundaberg Barrel. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks are famous for its thirst-quenching craft sodas, especially its Ginger Beer (that pairs great with a shot of Bundaberg Rum).

Take a peek behind the scenes and experience the fabulous array of refreshing flavours with a tasting and a tour. There’s also a smellography wall (that seems like something out of Willy Wonka’s factory) where guests can play ‘guess the flavour’. Once you’re done sampling the delicious soft drinks, you’ll select six of your favourites to take away.

3. Kalki Moon Distillery Tour

Bundaberg is the place to be if you’re in the mood to grab a drink. Kalki Moon is an artisan brewery and distillery producing rum, gin and other liquors. It makes the most of the region’s abundant produce, crafting gins that are rich with Aussie botanical flavours like lemon and cinnamon myrtle.

You’ll find the distillery nestled among the sugarcane, five kilometres from Bundaberg’s town centre. On a tour, you’ll be guided through the stages of the distillation process and be able to sample a drink of your choice.

If you’re thirsty for more, stop by the cellar door to sip on a cocktail, or hit up the gift shop to shop your favourites.

4. Macadamia Orchard Tour

With its green fields lined with picturesque macadamia trees – it’s no surprise that Bundaberg’s Macadamia Orchard is a popular spot for weddings. However, you don’t have to tie the knot to soak up the romance of the luscious surroundings.

Take a self-guided stroll through the trees, where you can pick your own nuts during the harvest months (February to August) and crack them at the orchard’s cracking station. Investigate the rich history of Bundaberg’s agriculture at the visitor experience centre, and meander through the gift shop that sells everything from macadamia hand cream to bowls made from macadamia shells.

A tour includes a guide to show you through the orchard, during which they’ll impart a wealth of knowledge about how macadamias make it from seed to table. Lastly, you’ll enjoy a guided tasting of a macadamia-inspired chef-curated platter.

Be sure to stop by The Orchard Table, an on-site restaurant where the chefs are showcasing the magic of macadamias through their nut-inspired menu. You’ll definitely want to leave room for the macadamia gelato.

5. Tastings at Ohana Cider House & Tropical Winery

Sample a taste of Tropicana at Ohana Cider House & Winery. Here, the distillery makes the most of Bundaberg’s abundant produce, sourcing local fruits to create ‘cheeky tiki’ cider flavours such as pineapple and passionfruit.

If you’re more of a wine drinker, try some sweet Moscato wines made with strawberries and mangos. Tasting paddles are available, with Kenilworth cheddar cheese platters also on offer, should you find yourself feeling peckish.

6. Mon Repos Turtle Encounter

If you’re visiting Bundaberg between November and March, you’re in luck. Turtle season comes into full swing during the summer months, and spotting one of these fascinating creatures in the wild is one of the best things to do in Bundaberg.

Not only is Bundaberg in proximity to some of the region’s best beaches, but the nearby shores of Mon Repos are home to the largest concentration of turtles on the East Coast.

The laying season is in November – when you can join a ranger-guided turtle encounter to watch the female turtles lay their eggs on the beach. Come January, the tours will take you to see the baby turtles hatching and scuttling toward the ocean in the evening. Simply magical.

7. Lady Musgrave Island

Bundaberg is known as the Southern gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. If you want to spend a day surrounded by crystal blue waters and magical coral reefs, consider a day trip to Lady Musgrave Island.

Tours depart via boat from Bundaberg port marina (a 15-minute drive from the town centre). The tour includes snorkelling, scuba diving and glass-bottomed boat excursions, so you can witness the beautiful and vibrant underwater world of the reef.

You’ll more than likely spot some turtles, as well as reef sharks and a kaleidoscope of tropical fish. Here, you can discover why the Great Barrier Reef is one of the seven natural wonders of the world – all a stone’s throw from Bundaberg.

Headed to Bundaberg? We’ve also created a guide to accommodation in Bundaberg and the best restaurants and cafes in town.