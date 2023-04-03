Taste your way around these casual coffee, brunch and lunch eateries.

If you’re searching for the best cafes on the Gold Coast, the odds are you’re looking for one of three things — excellent coffee, delicious brunch, or a lunch that hits the spot just right.

Now throw into the mix the size of the Gold Coast, along with its reputation for having a genuinely fabulous cafe culture, and you’ve got yourself a massive list — one that is admittedly hard to narrow down. So how to cull? It’s time to bring in the big guns to pique your interest, whether it’s a unique ambience, an incredible menu, or simply a golden location.

It was no easy feat, but the next time you’re looking for an extra special cafe on the Gold Coast that you’d be proud to walk out of, we recommend the following.

Central Gold Coast

While Surfers Paradise and its surroundings are non-ashamedly a tourist hot spot, this also means it’s a dining mecca and the cafe culture here is taken seriously. From unlimited mimosas in Broadbeach to a creative blue latte in Mermaid Beach or healthy organic food in Burleigh Heads, you really are spoilt for choice. Have fun deciding.

1. Bumbles Cafe, Surfers Paradise

Best for: Fresh cakes from the cabinet

Just a five-minute walk from the heart of Surfers Paradise is Bumbles Cafe, a comfortable spot with homely décor, loved by locals and visitors alike. Not only is it a great little spot for high tea, but its all-day breakfast and lunch menu has plenty of go-to familiar classics, and the cafe is renowned for the fresh cakes that fill the cabinet every day.

Address: 19 River Dr, Surfers Paradise

2. No Name Lane, Broadbeach

Best for: A hearty brunch

From chilli scrambled eggs on toast to a fluffy stack of blueberry pancakes or a generous breakfast burger with house-made potato hash, grab a yummy brunch staple at No Name Lane Coffee.

Address: 17-19 Elizabeth Ave, Broadbeach

3. Elk Espresso, Broadbeach

Best for: Unlimited mimosas

Another popular breakfast spot is Elk Espresso, located inside Oasis Shopping Centre. As well as its specialty coffee, there’s a seasonal menu to tease your tastebuds, including a daily boozy bottomless brunch option with unlimited mimosas for just $49pp. Choose between the classic orange juice and bubbles, strawberry lime, and tropical.

Address: Shop G044 Oasis Shopping Centre, 12 Victoria Ave, Broadbeach

4. BamBam Bakehouse, Mermaid Beach

Best for: Next-level pastries and sweet treats

Then there’s Bam Bam Bakehouse, a cafe of dreams offering all-day brunch, mouth-watering pastries and sweet treats, and house-baked bread.

In fact, Hollywood star Margot Robbie (a born-and-bred Queenslander) chose to do an artisan baking course here for her hen’s party. For something a little bit different, order a blue mermaid latte and make sure to grab a Nutella choux bomb for later.

Address: 2519 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

5. The Milkman’s Daughter, Mermaid Beach

Best for: Tasty vegetarian meals

Known for its ‘eat consciously, live consciously’ philosophy, The Milkman’s Daughter offers a peaceful space to feast on an exclusively vegetarian menu – and marvel at the presentation too.

From a farmer’s breakfast and lemon ricotta pancakes to vegan nachos and a Byron Bay salad, enjoy fresh, nourishing dishes thoughtfully created by head chef, Ana.

Address: 2/43 Alfred St, Mermaid Beach

6. Bakery, Burleigh Heads

Best for: Wood-fired sourdough

A renovated old Queenslander home, Paddock Bakery creates what they believe to be the best wood-fired sourdough around — and we believe it too! We also strongly recommend choosing a doughnut too.

As a walk-in-only establishment, you’ll find plenty of seating available in their cottage, garden, rooftop, loft, and barn areas.

Address: 20 Hibiscus Haven, Burleigh Heads

7. Commune Cafe, Burleigh Heads

Best for: Organic food

The lively Commune cafe with quirky vintage decor, serves light meals and coffee, with a focus on organic food. Order the fish tacos — you won’t be disappointed!

Address: 1844 Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Heads

8. Bakery and Cafe, Burleigh Heads

Best for: A morning feast after the night before

On a leafy corner in Burleigh Heads is Tarte Bakery and Cafe, serving specialty coffee, breakfast, lunch, and fresh pastries daily. If you’ve just woken up from a big night, you’ll appreciate their ‘Morning After’ item on the menu made with house sausage patty, double-smoked streaky bacon, scrambled eggs, freshly grated parmesan, their secret ‘hangover sauce’, on freshly made English Muffins. Or, go straight for the signature cruller filled with house-made rich, creamy custard and dipped in a vanilla bean glaze.

Address: 1748 Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Heads

9. Social Brew, Burleigh Heads

Best for: Coffee with a smile

Nestled in James Street, the light and airy Social Brew with cosy nooks and corners to set up in is a real pick-me-up spot. From bright yellow cups and the greenery promoting growth and wellness to their neon hero sign, they want everyone to feel the positivity. Take your pick from gourmet toasties, the best avo smash in town, and daily bakes.

Address: 34-36 James St, Burleigh Heads

Southern Gold Coast

As we move into the quieter end of the Gold Coast, you’ll find there’s a laid-back yet sophisticated charm at these fine establishments. Whether it’s the epic view in Currumbin that makes your eggs taste better, the coastal character of Palm Beach or it’s the classy interiors in Tugun that sell the vibe you’re after, it’s worth stopping in on this side of town.

10. Custard Canteen, Palm Beach

Best for: Coffee and Portuguese tarts

Located just a few sandy steps away from the iconic Tallebudgera Creek, Custard Canteen dish up an all-day brunch, the best sweet treats, and pretty darn good coffee too.

Do yourself a favour and get a Portuguese tart or classic strawberry puff tart with their epic vanilla custard — they do it well! And if you’re lying by the creek and don’t want to line up, it’s easy to order take-away, including the grilled Korean prawn burger on a bed of pickled daikon and gochujang aioli.

Address: 1525 Gold Coast Hwy, Palm Beach

11. Barefoot Barista Cafe, Currumbin

Best for: Lovely views over the beach

Looking for an idyllic eatery by the seaside? Barefoot Barista Cafe has you covered with a mixed menu, including fish and chips, chicken burgers, or crisp or squid salad. To quench your thirst, take your pick from both caffeinated or non-caffeinated drinks ranging from plain old black coffee to cold-pressed juices and more.

Address: Shop 1/794 Pacific Parade, Currumbin

12. Pasture & Co, Currumbin Valley

Best for: Caters well for dietary requirements

Surrounded by serene greenery in the beautiful Currumbin Valley, Pasture & Co has a reputation for being a family-friendly cafe, using only fresh, local, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients. For those with dietary requirements, they can cater to vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, paleo, and omnivore diets so you can indulge with confidence.

Address: 2 Village Way, Currumbin Valley

13. Stable Coffee and Kitchen, Tugun

Best for: Stunning décor and specialty coffee

As one of the most aesthetically pleasing cafes to ever open its doors on the Gold Coast, Stable has a beautiful interior with floor-to-ceiling windows, a cement breakfast bar, blush pink stone-top island tables, and oak wood accent – need we say more? There’s a focus on specialty coffee here with famed Melbourne micro-roaster Seven Seeds doing the rounds, alongside a menu that champions Australian seafood, organic meats, and sourdough from local artisan bakers The Bread Social and Burleigh Baker.

Address: Shop 1/570 Gold Coast Hwy, Tugun

14. Niche and Co, Tugun

Best for: Simple, fresh foods

This superfood cafe in the heart of Tugun provides healthy meals and good vibes. Rock up at Niche and Co for the likes of acai bowls, banana pancake stacks, cold press juice, and smoothies. Simple yet wonderfully satisfying.

Address: 449 Golden Four Dr, Tugun

Northern Gold Coast

While there may be slimmer choices on this end of the coast, the quality is second to none. Stop in and see what you can find.

15. Bear Boy Espresso, Helensvale

Best for: Its ‘Honeypot’ coffee bean collaboration

With a minimalistic Scandinavian aesthetic with pops of terracotta hues, warm timbers, and plenty of greenery Bear Boy Espresso is a design masterpiece. They proudly serve an all-day seasonally constructed brunch-style menu with signature OG dishes like the Big Bear Benny, Chicken and Waffles, and Acai Bowls alongside a changing seasonal menu.

Address: Shop 66/502 Hope Island Rd, Helensvale

