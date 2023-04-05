Surf, swim or sunbake on these gorgeous sweeps of Gold Coast sand.

Queensland isn’t short on beaches, but it’s fair to say that the Gold Coast lays claim to some of the state’s biggest beauties and best surf breaks. And with over 300 days of sunshine promised per year, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy them, whatever the season.

We’ve scoured the region’s 52 kilometres of coastline to bring you the very best Gold Coast beaches. Grab your swimmers and sunblock, and enjoy!

Main Beach

Starting at The Spit (the northernmost spit of sand on the Gold Coast) and stretching for two kilometres all the way to Narrow Neck at the northern edge of Surfers Paradise, Main Beach was originally named due to being quite literally the main beach for the nearby town Southport. This surf beach is patrolled all year round by lifeguards but it’s best saved for strong swimmers (or those only interested in dipping their toes in the water) because of the rips and occasionally treacherous surf. Having said that, Main Beach is mighty popular with surfers due to its open shore break, and it tends to be a tranquil spot if all you want to do is spend some one-on-one time with a good book.

Surfers Paradise

Arguably the most iconic beach in the region, Surfers Paradise boasts great proximity to all the local attractions, whether it’s shopping at the beachfront market, exploring Home of the Arts, or grabbing a scoop of your favourite ice cream. The suburb’s beach delivers two kilometres of golden sand and foamy surf as well as two diametrically opposed but equally tantalising views: the cobalt blue of the Pacific Ocean to your east and the urban jungle of steel and glass skyscrapers to your west. It’s a view unlike anything else in Australia. Once you’ve tanked up on vitamin D and beachside naps, head off on an afternoon walk along the wide, paved boulevard that lines this entire stretch of coastline.

Broadbeach

For a clean, calm, and quiet stretch of sand, you can’t go past Broadbeach. Not only is this beach away from the razzmatazz of Surfers, but thanks to the strip of greenery that backs the beach, and the fact that there are far fewer sky-high developments, you don’t get the shadows from skyscrapers stealing your afternoon sunshine.

Mermaid Beach

A little further along from Broadbeach is Mermaid Beach, a quieter spot than its next-door neighbour with a gentle atmosphere and flagged swimming areas. It’s a popular beach to swim, surf, play beach volleyball with the nets provided, or even beach-fish without the crowds. Document your visit and wander across from Mermaid Beach Life Saving Club to take a photo with a statue of a little mermaid basking in the sun with her arms outstretched. While in Mermaid Beach, grab a coffee and an incredibly sweet treat from Bam Bam Bakehouse.

Nobby’s Beach and Miami Beach

If you’re up for a long beach walk and you want an A to B route for purpose, look no further than the three-kilometre Mermaid to Miami Beach walk.

A short stroll down the shoreline from Mermaid Beach is Nobby’s Beach — a secret beach some might say! Deliciously sandwiched between Mermaid and Miami Beaches, it’s the perfect pit stop to enjoy a quick rest and snack. Once you arrive at pristine Miami Beach, you’ll find beautiful fine white sand and a headland that offers some protection from the breeze. Look out for the colourful rainbow stairs leading up the Lores Bonney Lookout which offers fantastic views of the coast.

If you want to keep going, you can follow the coastline all the way to Burleigh Head National Park.

Tallebudgera Creek

Want some quality time with the family? You absolutely must go to Tallebudgera Creek, best known for its sparkling creek which is framed by the Burleigh Heads National Park on one side and Palm Beach on the other.

Choose your own adventure here, with pockets of white sand dotting either side of the water. Those less confident in the water (or travelling with a brood) should plump for the southern Palm Beach side, where there are shallow waters, lifeguards patrol and there’s more parking. Otherwise opt for a spot like Echo Beach, which sits just snugly below the Burleigh Head National Park.

When the kids are asking for a snack, wander a few sandy footsteps to Custard Canteen for coffee, all-day brunch, pastries, and more.

Burleigh Heads

A spectacular curve of sand, backed by spiky pandanus palms and tall Norfolk pines, and framed by the skyscrapers of Surfers Paradise, almost like a hazy mirage in the distance, Burleigh Heads is the hippest hangout on the Gold Coast. The headland is a great little spot for wannabe surfers to learn the ropes, with several local surf schools offering lessons. And if the waves are too hectic along the rest of the coast, this is the place to come: there’s almost always a calm place to swim in the sheltered waters here.

As the sun slips over the horizon, take your salty, sun-kissed self over to neighbouring restaurant Rick Shores, where bi-fold doors give way to stellar views over the whole Goldie coastline. Or do it the DIY way like the locals, and take to the parkland barbecues with a couple of steaks and a bottle of something sparkling (or a six-pack) and soak it all in.

Currumbin Beach

Another wonderful family beach option is the coastal nook of Currumbin Beach on the Southern Gold Coast, regularly voted Queensland’s cleanest beach.

Home to Elephant Rock (a well-known rock formation with a viewing platform at the top), you’ll also find sheltered calm waters for swimming and entertaining the kids.

For surfers, nearby Currumbin Alley is one of the most fun and exciting (and famous!) surf breaks on the coast.

Rainbow Bay Beach

Popular with families and surfers alike, Rainbow Bay Beach at the southernmost tip of Queensland, is a scene-stealer: think white sands lapped by Tiffany blue waters and fringed by tropical greenery. Thanks to its protected location, Rainbow Bay Beach – or Greenmount, as it’s sometimes known – has little in the way of waves, making it a safe spot to bring the whole family.

But edge a little closer to the rockpools at the southern end of this beach, and you’ll find one of Australia’s longest and most reliable point breaks: Snapper Rocks. This spot is for expert surfers only (world champions Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson are known to frequent the multiple barrel sections at this man-made break) as the surf here can be unrelenting.

Has the fresh ocean air piqued your appetite? Check out the local beachfront institution at Rainbow Bay Surf Club and chomp into the beer-battered flathead and chips.

Ready to see the green behind the gold? Discover the best Gold Coast Hinterland walks.