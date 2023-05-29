Planning your next family holiday? Here’s how to play and have fun together.

One of Australia’s most popular holiday destinations, the Gold Coast has long been a family favourite — and for good reason, as it’s almost impossible to run out of things to do with kids. Whether your brood is counting down the days for sunny coast days, nature adventures, or adrenaline highs, there’s something for children big and small in this vibrant playground.

From animal encounters to theme park crawls, Indigenous culture tours, and hanging out on the city’s best beaches, here are our top spots to visit on your next family getaway to the Gold Coast.

Family-friendly beaches on the Gold Coast

Boasting around 300 days of sunshine per year, the Gold Coast’s entire persona was built around beach holidays for the obvious reason that its 52 kilometres of coastline is magnificent. Pile the kids into the hire car and splash around at one of the best beaches on the Gold Coast.

Need some inspiration? Tallebudgera Creek is a dream destination for families — it’s perfect to hunker down for the day. A sweeping ribbon of blue flanked by lush greenery, some might say. Those with young kids or less confident swimmers should set up camp on the Palm Beach side of the creek with its shallow banks and lifeguards on duty.

And best of all, Custard Canteen is just a few yards away dishing out strong coffee, Portuguese custard tarts, and hot chips. If you’re looking for somewhere to lay your head, head to Tallebudgera Tourist Park just across the road and choose between a family budget room or waterfront cabins, along with a playground, swimming pools, go-karts, and a tennis court.

Another popular kid-friendly beach is Rainbow Bay, a golden crescent of sand lapped by Tiffany Blue waters. Its protected location and typically low waves make this beach a safe spot to take the whole family. Moreover, it’s patrolled between 8am and 5pm every day, all year round.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong with Currumbin Beach. Regularly voted as Queensland’s cleanest beach, here you’ll find sheltered calm waters for swimming and entertaining the kids. On that thread, a short drive away is Currumbin Rock Pools where kids can paddle by the rocks, leap off ledges and swing on rope swings. It’s as wholesome and idyllic as it sounds.

Of course, it’s not a family holiday to the Gold Coast without learning how to surf. Burleigh Beach is the perfect spot to do this as it has a relaxed vibe, the headland provides the beach with a gentle swell and there are a couple of surf schools there to choose from.

Gold Coast theme parks

Known as the ‘Theme park capital’ of Australia’, it would be remiss not to pencil in at least one day at the Gold Coast’s seven theme parks — and your travel companions would never forgive you either!

Big kids with a need for speed should hit Warner Bros. Movie World, home to the superlative DC Rivals HyperCoaster. Littler ones might be better suited to Dreamworld, which has several family-friendly rides, plus a water park and animal enclosures.

Sea World is the other heavy hitter, known for its shows and animal presentations as much as it is for its rides. If you’re searching for somewhere to stay, Paradise Country offers a farm-stay experience where you can perch up at the onsite camp and van sites or stay in one of the beautifully decked-out Eco Tents. Either way, you’ll be surrounded by animals and spectacular scenery during your stay.

Indigenous cultural tours on the Gold Coast

The Goldie isn’t all sun, sand, sky rises, and glamour. Jellurgal Aboriginal Cultural Centre peels back the curtain on the history of the Yugambeh/Kombumerri people and the Burleigh area, offering kids and adults alike a very different take on what may seem a familiar destination. It’s the only dedicated Aboriginal cultural centre on the Gold Coast, and it’s fully owned and operated by the local Aboriginal community.

Meet a traditional custodian, hear Dreamtime stories associated with the creation of Jellurgal (Burleigh Headland), and learn about local bush foods and fishing and hunting practices on the two-hour Jellurgal Walkabout tour.

Animal encounters on the Gold Coast

Get up close to some of Australia’s most iconic creatures with a visit to one of the Gold Coast’s wildlife parks. Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is hugely popular and is a wonderful family trip to learn more about Australia’s native wildlife. Little ones will love the Breakfast with the Koalas experience which includes a scenic brekkie in the company of koalas, plus a chat with keepers where you can learn all about these furry marsupials and even have a cuddle with one of them. Throughout your day there, the sanctuary has plenty of daily presentations about its resident animals and every dollar spent there goes towards funding its wildlife hospital.

The David Fleay Wildlife Park is also well worth a visit. Home to rainforest and bushland, this park is managed and run by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Park Rangers who share their vast knowledge at daily wildlife shows, talks, and encounters. Expect to meet barn owls, pythons, platypuses, bilbies, tree kangaroos, emus, and more.

For something a little more ‘out-there’, drive to Mountview Alpaca Farm and take a resident alpaca out for a walk. Better still, the farm is located within a vineyard, so hard-working parents can enjoy a well-earned glass of estate red, white, rosé, or sparkling wine too.

And if you’re on the Gold Coast between May and November for whale season, you’re in for a treat. An estimated 35,000 humpback whales visit the Gold Coast each year so the odds of seeing them are in your favour! The best way to see them is on a whale watching tour, with the Sea World Cruises being particularly family friendly.

Nature-based experiences on the Gold Coast

At first glance, the Gold Coast can appear to be all glittering high rises and foamy surf but venture towards the hinterland and there’s a whole world of nature out there filled with outdoor adventures.

Try the Tamborine Rainforest Skywalk, made up of forest floor trails and a steel bridge that rises to 30 metres high, offering panoramic views of the upper canopies of the forest and lazy creek. Or for kids who have their eyes on more adrenaline-packed action, visit Tamborine Mountain’s Thunderbird Park, which has a high ropes course and rainforest ziplining, or you can even fossick for thundereggs, play mini-golf or go hunting for glow worms.

Further up the mountain, nestled high above the World Heritage-listed Lamington National Park is O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat, filled with family-friendly activities including the free O’Reilly’s Tree Top Walk which consists of nine suspension bridges up to 16-metres above ground. On this short walk, stroll through a canopy of trees and observe wildlife and birds in the rainforest at close range. Stay for the night at one of the rainforest villas or set up camp at O’Reilly’s campground.

Closer to the city lights is the stunning Burleigh Head National Park. Follow the 2.3-kilometre Rainforest Circuit that winds its way along the wild headland through rocky foreshore and rainforest.

Events and attractions for kids on the Gold Coast

On top of the incredible beaches, theme parks, and nature and wildlife experiences on the Gold Coast, the reason why this region is known as Australia’s largest playground is that there is just so much fun to be had around every corner.

See the movie and music stars at The Wax Museum, explore the multiple playgrounds at Broadwater Parklands, discover a hole world of fun with three themed 18-hole courses at Putt Putt Mermaid Beach, or check out the cinema, theatre and gallery events calendar at the iconic Home of the Arts (HOMA).

Speaking of events, on the Gold Coast you’ll find a long list of world-class events at your fingertips. From joyful festivals and incredible art exhibitions to hearing the roar of the crowd at an action-packed sporting event, feel the compelling energy of the Gold Coast. Family favourites include Pacific Airshow, the largest Airshow to ever take place in Australia, and the Pho3nix Gold Coast Triathlon which has its very own kid race.

Looking for an experience that’s a little bit strange and unlike anything you’ve done before? Ripley’s Believe It or Not! attraction is for you. With illusions and exhibits from the worlds of science, as well as hands-on interactive displays and state-of-the-art special effects, prepared to feel overwhelmed but in the most amazing way. If you’ve got older kids to entertain, they’ll love the mind-blowing 30-minute journey into a futuristic maze-like world of wonder at Infinity Attraction filled with 20 multi-sensual play environments.

Family-friendly restaurants on the Gold Coast

Every family is on the lookout for a relaxed, no-rules restaurant with an easy food experience, and we know the one. With a cool, rustic vibe, Willow Dining mixes a feast of Mediterranean, European, Modern Australian, and Spanish cuisine, along with a fusion of Asian favourites together in Tapas style, so there’s something enticing for everyone sitting at the table.

The Collective is another excellent food option. Taking the concept of street markets and food trucks and amping them up with one joint menu and table service, allows you to conveniently choose what you want to eat from five kitchens. Offering the best of Mexican, Greek, Asian, American, and Italian cuisines, take your pick from pizzas, tacos to baos, and chicken ‘n’ waffles to margaritas and jugs of Pimm’s.

For an extra special on-the-go experience, head to the much-loved Miami Marketta night stalls and taste street food from the back streets of Thailand, Barcelona, or New York City. The mix of vendors can change nightly but expect a generous smattering of all your favourite cuisines from wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta to fried chicken, pad Thai, gyros, tacos, doughnuts, and more.

What’s a family holiday without indulging in some sweet treats? Make sure to eat your way around some of the best desserts on the Gold Coast.