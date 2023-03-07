Just steps beyond the sun and surf lie a huddle of personality-packed Gold Coast suburbs, each humming with its own distinct brand of good vibes

Hypnotising swells and extended months of sunshine make it tough to peel yourself away from the Goldie’s epic beaches. But dusting the sand off to uncover the diverse collection of Gold Coast suburbs will forever change the way you feel about this phenomenal city.

From hipster-laced meccas frothing up exceptional coffee and world-class dining fit for any occasion, to neighbourhoods spilling over with luxury accommodation and covert pockets of laid-back boutiques, this is a new era in beach culture that manages to thrill in some corners while it soothes in others.

Central Gold Coast

The bottom line: Round-the-clock entertainment and some of the city’s biggest names in luxury stays and acclaimed dining help maintain this region as the coast’s indisputable beating heart.

It’s the Gold Coast from your childhood – towering skyscrapers, big-name chain eateries and thumping nightlife. But Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach and Mermaid Beach are all Gold Coast suburbs worth exploring a little deeper.

Home to some of the coast’s most luxurious accommodation, including the QT Gold Coast and its six exclusive qtQT Cabins, The Langham, Gold Coast and JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, Surfers Paradise remains a killer spot for non-stop activity, drawing tourists by the truckload every day.

Surf lessons, gondola rides through the neighbourhood’s canals, wax museums, river cruises, extreme water sports, indoor skydiving and miniature golf are all on your doorstep, and when it’s time to chow down, those familiar food chains and the likes of Edgewater Dining & Lounge Bar, famed for its superb creek-side long lunching, and Seascape, offering sweeping ocean views, await you.

As the fun of Surfers spilled over and down the coast, its southern neighbour, Broadbeach, grew into a holiday playground of its own. Offering its own glamorous lodgings in the way of The Darling Hotel and Dorsett Gold Coast, both located within The Star complex off the Gold Coast Highway, Broadbeach is crammed with action-packed entertainment – remember Dracula’s cabaret? It’s still alive and kicking – plus stellar dining including Mamasan Kitchen + Bar dishing up award-winning South East Asian cuisine and Sophia’s Restaurant & Bar, transporting guests to the elegant French Riviera despite its location in a shopping centre.

Finally, Mermaid Beach continues its rise as the understatedly cooler little sibling to its neighbouring suburbs, offering cult foodie destinations such as the much-loved Bam Bam Bakehouse, one of the Gold Coast’s best dessert venues, and the rowdy Rubi Red Kitchen + Bar at the southern end. They’ve also got their own awesome putt-putt golf course going, plus Turtle Beach Resort, one of the coast’s most fun-filled accommodation options for families with kids. Mermaid is less touristy than other Gold Coast neighbourhoods, quite possibly because visitors tend to miss it amid the excitement of venturing up north, but it’s a winner for uncluttered beach hangs within a five-minute drive from the thick of it.

Gold Coast Northern Beaches

The bottom line: You’re a short drive from the chaos of Central Gold Coast while gaining spacious pastures, a bunch of outdoor activities for kids and tranquil water views.

Love the energy of Surfers, but keen for quiet time once the sun sinks? The Gold Coast’s Northern Beaches are just the ticket for an escape that’s close to the action without the often-frenzied crowds of Central Gold Coast. Sizable sporting fields and play areas, pretty, unpopulated vistas and an outspread of restaurants, accommodation and attractions make its two biggest suburbs, Southport and Main Beach, huge hits with travelling families desperate to chill out.

Southport’s Broadwater Parklands is worth an entire day out with little ones, just don’t forget their cozzies – multiple play attractions, including The Rockpools splash zone and the Broadwaters’ calm estuary waters, provide plenty of opportunity to get wet. Hotel-wise, it’s all family-focused too.

Meriton Suites Southport and Mantra at Sharks, within the Southport Sharks’ surprisingly impressive entertainment precinct, offer great deals. There are also quality food options at the Sharks, with Mozza Mozza dishing up authentic Italian in a sensational fit-out.

Main Beach is a little livelier given it’s the home of Sea World Resort, a theme park so mighty it earns its own street name. Along Seaworld Drive, you’ll also find luxury accommodation including Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort and the ultra-lavish Palazzo Versace. Fine dining excels around here too with Vanitas at Palazzo Versace delighting critics year after year, and Gods of the Sea adored for its fresh, innovative flair with seafood in a ritzy marina setting.

Burleigh Area

The bottom line: Live like a local in this fast-growing, picturesque corner of the Gold Coast, littered with creative minds pushing the envelope through elevated dining and extremely cool bars.

A magnet for post-pandemic hordes (including this Australian Traveller writer) forever recalibrated by the upswing of remote working, the beach-side cluster of Burleigh Heads, Miami and Palm Beach is the city’s not-so-hidden gem. Each haven is dotted with its own collection of breezy eateries, churning out coffee to rival Melbourne’s finest, spectacularly executed bars, and fascinating boutiques, these Gold Coast suburbs offer a very different take on the city you once knew.

Burleigh Heads itself is already well-discovered, tapped by visitors for its wide range of activities. James Street’s string of boutiques and restaurants, including Paloma Wine Bar and Freddy’s chicken shop, is always busy, and you’ll need to plan in advance if you want tables at Rick Shores, Restaurant Labart, Jimmy Wah’s and The Tropic. Come nightfall, Burleigh is the southern Gold Coast’s adults-only sanctuary as an eclectic mix of speakeasies and cocktail bars keep party animals well hydrated.

Miami, just north of Burleigh, is equally exciting as craft breweries and distilleries make waves. It’s not as hectic as Burleigh, but that won’t last long as creatives put their mark on the once-sleepy suburb. Miami Marketta is a food truck lover’s dream, offering live music and tasty treats in a grungy food hall, Paddock Bakery (technically Burleigh, but right on the border and feeling very Miami-esque) is the suburb’s most popular brekky and baked goods pit-stop and Precinct Brewing Co. offers awesome local flavours.

Finally, Palm Beach, south of Burleigh, is the home of outstanding coffee shops, delicious food and the Gold Coast’s most scenic surf club in the most laid-back of surroundings. Pop in for a barefoot post-swim feed at Dune Cafe, overlooking the magical Currumbin Lagoon, or feast on flavour-packed Mexican at Frida Sol’s rooftop restaurant. The 1960s vibes remain strong in this neck of the woods, most notably in The Mysa Motel, offering a little slice of Palm Springs through just seven Instagram-friendly rooms.

Southern Beaches

The bottom line: You’re only about a 40-minute drive away, but Surfers Paradise feels like another planet compared to the Southern Beaches. Think coastal wonders speckled with quality attractions angled to highlight their staggering beauty.

With a firm focus on showcasing the greatest of the outdoors, this is a nature lover’s paradise while still offering plenty of brilliant man-made experiences. No doubt, crowds have well and truly thinned out by the time you’ve headed south towards the Southern Beaches’ three main Gold Coast suburbs, Coolangatta, Tugun, and Currumbin – but isn’t that even more reason to visit?

Currumbin, just south of Palm Beach, is one of the Gold Coast’s prettiest beaches, and also where you’ll find the long-serving, and long-loved, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, just down the road from the beach itself. There’s also an emerging foodie scene with Tommy’s Italian providing a beautiful spot for a long lunch overlooking the waves, and Swell Sculpture Festival, staged annually right across the beach, is bringing in bonus culture vulture points.

Neighbouring suburb Tugun is a small, laid-back pocket of the coast filled with stellar cafes and restaurants including Stable Coffee Kitchen within the very trendy Cornerstone complex of retail outlets, and Niche & Co plating up vegan-friendly creations. While you’re in town, book a stay at yet another Palm Springs-inspired motel, Tessa’s on the Beach, located in Bilinga which is on your way down to Coolangatta.

As for Cooly itself, don’t miss the opportunity to spend a night inside the suburb’s head-turning The Pink Hotel Coolangatta, nodding once again to 1960s Americana through its furnishings and striking façade. Coolangatta itself is full of great shops and plenty of chain eateries but drive just a few minutes south for the unmissable, always-pristine Rainbow Bay beach and legendary Snapper Rocks surf spot.

Gold Coast Hinterland

The bottom line: Forsake a day spent at the beach for the chance to immerse yourself in lush, utterly enchanting countryside and farmland, located within a shockingly short drive from the coastline.

The spotlight shines brightly on its coastal charms but don’t let that deter you from exploring the city’s spectacular hinterland. The shift from beach to bush is so sudden, it feels as though you’ve been transported to another time. Encompassing several Gold Coast suburbs and regions including Tallebudgera Valley, Currumbin Valley, Lamington National Park, Mount Tamborine, Springbrook National Park and Numinbah Valley, hinterland fringes much of the city, right across its 70 kilometres or so in length.

Offering a breath of fresh, forest air, unexpected treasures pop out from long stretches of farmland and fairy-tale real estate, such as Pasture & Co, a glorious cafe complete with its own kitchen garden, storybook fig tree and wild kangaroos, located in the Currumbin Valley. Tallebudgera Valley offers its own surprises, including one of the country’s leading health experiences, Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat.

Lamington National Park is teeming with unique wildlife, as is Springbrook National Park which also offers some of the most stunning natural waterfalls in Australia. Meanwhile, the Numinbah Valley, located just north-west of Springbrook, offers rich camping accommodation in the way of Numinbah Valley Adventure Trails and the postcard-perfect Mount Tamborine is home to a collection of wineries and adorable shops, as well as the luxurious Verandah House Country Estate and fun-filled Tamborine Mountain Distillery.

