Could your presence on our reef hold the key to preserving it for future generations? It sounds like science fiction, but you can actually help save the The Great Barrier Reef, writes Dilvin Yasa. Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef is home to 215 species of birds, 30 species of dolphins and whales and 133 types of sharks and rays and every last one of them appears to have turned up at Lady Musgrave Island, the coral cay that could well set the scene for what they hope will be the buffet of the century. A light rain begins to fall and suddenly, a sea of tiny green turtle hatchlings – mistakenly believing night has fallen since the sand has cooled – emerge from their nests in their hundreds and scramble down the beach towards the water (and waiting mouths) to begin their 30-year journey around the globe.

“No!” screams my nine-year-old daughter, still salty and brown from two days of snorkelling around the island’s vibrant coral gardens. “You have to wait until night fall; it isn’t safe!” she shouts as we chase after the predators together – many of which already sadly have tiny turtles, legs flailing in their mouths. That’s it, I think, she’s going to be in therapy for life, but when I look at my daughter, I see that she is jubilant as she takes in the still-safe tiny turtles climbing over her bare, sandy feet. “We’ve helped save so many, mum,” she says, before adding. “Do you think they’ll remember me when they come back to nest one day and see me here with my own daughter?” It takes all of my resolve not to break down and cry. Our not-so-humble backyard Mention the Great Barrier Reef to most Australians and they’ll more than likely tell you that it’s been on their bucket list for as long as they can remember. Spanning 2300 kilometres along Queensland’s coastline, it’s home to some 2900 individual reefs, 300 coral cays, 600 continental islands, 1625 species of fish and over 600 types of coral, there’s a lot to love and a lot to lose. The thought of future generations not being able to appreciate the many wonders of the world’s largest coral reef (AKA our backyard) is real, but this is exactly why you should be visiting: your presence now can make a difference in the future.

Enjoying a cheese platter later from atop a luxury catamaran with Brett Lakey, owner and operator of Lady Musgrave Experience, we are discussing some of the reef’s biggest threats – climate change, coastal development, coral-destroying pests and more – leading Lakey to insist the reef needs tourism now more than ever. “The only way to truly understand why the reef needs protecting is by experiencing it yourself,” he says of his “office” of 22 years. “And as long as you experience it with an eco-friendly operator who can guide and educate you, you can visit without impacting the reef.” And who knows, you just might be able to help by engaging in some quality citizen science.