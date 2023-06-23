Kick off your coastal adventure with outstanding coffee and breakfast in Noosa.

A smorgasbord of local produce, chilled out locals and epic caffeine hits — breakfast in Noosa showcases the very best of the Sunshine Coast. From small batch coffee roasting to rival Melbourne’s creamiest drops, to creative meals crammed with passion and flair, Noosa cafes deserve a culinary category entirely of their own.

1. Canteen Cafe

The long-adored Canteen is our pick if you’re in the market for something traditional for breakfast in Noosa. You won’t miss it along Noosa Junction’s main strip — the word ‘Canteen’ pops in enormous text along its street-facing façade. Grab a seat inside the black-on-black fit out for respite from the morning’s heat or nab a spot on the street to watch the world go by.

You’ll be feasting among steady regulars, all famished for one of the Noosa cafe’s classic breaky dishes including a salmon eggs benedict, avocado smash, breakfast burger with smoked bacon, fried egg and a hashbrown and crispy corn fritters. It doesn’t flip the script too often, making it a fail-safe menu for holiday makers keen to indulge.

Address: 4 Sunshine Beach Road, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 11.30am

2. Flying West Coffee Roasters

Speaking of killer local blends, Flying West Coffee Roasters in Doonan, about a 15-minute drive from Hastings Street’s best eateries and boutiques, is spinning its own magic out of its Noosa hinterland headquarters. Situated in an industrial complex right near The Doonan, one of Noosa’s best restaurants, this Noosa cafe is a tin shed on the outside and Melbourne-style urban oasis on the inside.

Serving up abundant dishes like the ‘Vegetarian Big Breakfast’ with maple roasted sweet potato, ‘Greek Tacos’ with slow cooked lamb, and exceptional single origin and unique coffee blends, some dipping their toes into the world of chocolate, this is breakfast in Noosa done extremely right.

Address: 13/9 Fellowship Drive, Doonan (and they’ve got a regular stall at the Eumundi Markets, which is where the team started out before crowds caught on)

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 6am to 2pm, Saturday and Sunday, 6.30am to 1pm

3. The Coffee Noosa

Just a few doors down from Canteen lies The Coffee Noosa, a breakfast spot famed for its simple take on the most important meal of the day. Look for the crowds hovering outside this hole in the wall because you may struggle to find its signage — it’s that kind of cool.

A major hit with locals due to its house ‘TCN’ coffee blend featuring minimal acidity and ample sweetness, killer smoothies plus five mouth-watering toasties and an array of locally sourced baked goods, this Noosa cafe is a hidden gem just waiting to be exposed during your next holiday.

Address: Shop 9a/81-87 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 6am to 2pm, Sunday 6am to 1pm

4. Jungle and Co

If you’re in need of a gentle health kick up the butt, let Jungle and Co be the remedy. Your breakfast in Noosa is guaranteed to be enriched with probiotic and prebiotic-rich foods, with the space doubling as a wellness institution injecting goodness into your body.

Grab a cold-pressed juice, organic healing tea, organic coffee or botanical elixir complete with collagen or charcoal blends. It’ll help wash down the ‘Avo Mousse’ with raw cacao, bananas and dates, ‘Sunshine Toast’ with sliced banana, peanut butter and superfood seeds, and several other gut health-conscious creations. The vibes are airy and upbeat and the crowd is, unsurprisingly, beautiful.

Address: Shop 3/19-21 Sunshine Beach Road, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 2pm

5. First Batch Coffee Roasters

Attention, serious coffee addicts. If breakfast in your world consists of nothing more than coffee and contemplation, get moving to First Batch Coffee Roasters in peaceful Noosaville. The award-winning coffee specialists, who provide coffee education and wholesale supply, run a very simple shopfront offering exotic blends and single origins that present themselves as some of the smoothest fixes in all of Noosa.

Delicious packaged cold brews are also for sale, as is killer merch as demanded by this Noosa cafe’s legion of fans. Sip on your weapon of choice while browsing First Batch’s collection of coffee machines and equipment, or simply take a bar stool or table out on the undercover street front and enjoy.

Address: 2/8 Venture Drive, Noosaville

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 5.30am to 2.30pm, Saturday 7am to 11.30am

6. Moonstruck

Gin and coffee, together at last. Moonstruck has invented a new local flavour, combining boutique coffee with a wide, unique range of locally sourced gins. To line the stomach beforehand, fill your tummy in the refined, mosaic marble space.

Expect pastries, bagels, toasties, house baked granola bowls and a lovely Reuben on rye sourdough and if you’re still hanging around past 10am, you can order some of the hard stuff to pair with this unique Noosa breakfast.

Address: 5 Hastings Street, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Daily, 6.30am to late

7. Entity Coffee

Venturing into Sunshine Beach for the day? Grab your morning fix at Entity Coffee, a bustling cafe and coffee roastery that’s busy from the moment it opens. Serving up a steady stream of single origin masterpieces, Central and South American and African blends, this popular Noosa cafe pulls crowds from all over town.

When hunger strikes, pluck from a glass cabinet housing the good stuff. Almond and plain croissants, fresh slices and muffins, chunky cookies, chia puddings and sticky scrolls, this is as sweet as breakfast in Noosa gets. Grab a spot on the multi-levelled deck and let the salty ocean air drift through your hair or pull up a bar seat at the front window so you can stickybeak at the compact roasting machinery a few steps from the counter.

Address: 24-26 Duke Street, Sunshine Beach

Opening hours: Daily, 6am to 1pm

8. Little Boaty

Travelling with little ones? Sort everyone out at Little Boaty, found on the front deck of Noosa Boathouse in Noosaville. The coffee bar is right next to the shoreline’s resident sting ray, giant schools of brim and the odd family of ducks so you can savour your breakfast with a sea life show the kids will delight in.

Choose from a selection of grab-and-go options including toasted sambos, raw treats and bliss balls, croissants, quiches, muffins, cookies and more. Make it a memorable breakfast in Noosa by purchasing fish food from the lovely folk at Noosa Thriller Ocean Adventures, just a few steps away from the lucky little critters.

Address: 194 Gympie Terrace, Noosaville

Opening hours: Daily, from 6am

9. Cafe Le Monde

It wouldn’t be a Noosa holiday without dropping into Cafe Le Monde. Expect to queue for a taste of this atmospheric breakfast in Noosa — its location in the heart of Hastings Street attracts plenty of early morning foot traffic plus visitors to the region keen to start their day in style.

The vibe is buoyant with energetic chat filling every corner of the open plan fit out that spills out onto Hastings Street. Choose from perfectly blistered baked goods from Tanglewood Bakery in Noosaville and classic dishes done beautifully, particularly the ‘Noosa Spanner Crab Omelette’, paleo banana waffles with natural ice cream and clean caramel sauce and a breakfast bowl with granola and seasonal fruit.

Address: 52 Hastings Street, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Daily, with coffee from 6.30am and breakfast from 7am to 11.30am

10. MOTO

Working with the guys at Clandestino Coffee to craft their very own house blend, MOTO is spreading a sense of community through its culinary artistry. Feeling as though you’re dropping into a mate’s garage, this Noosa cafe is casual and cool, transforming into a rocking bar in the afternoons.

But it’s all about the food of a morning and meals such as flavour-packed burritos, Turkish eggs, roasted mushrooms and avocado toast with homemade hot sauce are sure to put smiles on dials as Indonesian-sourced coffee beans are whipped into silky smooth blends local travel far and wide for.

Address: 66 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Daily, 6:30am to 12pm

11. Clandestino Coffee

A local’s secret located deep in the industrial area of Noosaville, Clandestino Coffee is well worth the effort. Entering the slick warehouse space, you’ll find your typical top-notch coffee machines and grinders plus a brew bar, science experimental-looking station to its right. It seals the deal — this place takes your morning elixir very seriously.

The food at this Noosa cafe is pared-back and quality, ranging from locally baked muffins and scrolls, cookies and tarts, one delectable cinnamon roll and varied croissants. Once you’re done sampling the fine goods, make your way to the vintage arcade machine in the back corner of the cafe. It’s a nostalgic two-person face-off you’ll remember from your childhood.

Address: 2/59 Rene Street, Noosaville

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 4pm, Saturday 6.30am to 3pm, Sunday 8am to 12pm

12. The Baker’s Pantry

Follow the scent of buttery baked goods straight to The Baker’s Pantry in Noosaville, a wonderland for pastry fans just minutes away from Noosa Heads. Adored for its fuss-free Noosa breakfast and all-too-temping takeaway offerings, this easy, breezy cafe is always a good choice.

Plus, it’s crazy affordable. Grab a bacon and egg roll and a small coffee for $10, or perhaps Belgian waffles with ice cream, also $10, might be more your speed. There’s also smashed avo on in-house baked sourdough, and all the sweet treats you can imagine to take home with you. Danishes, donuts, croissants, flaky pies and sausage rolls, quiches, raspberry jelly cakes (remember those?) and all the bread varieties await.

Address: 6/205 Weyba Road, Noosaville

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 6am to 2pm

13. Aromas Noosa

Another must-tick off whenever you’re in town is Aromas Noosa, a mainstay on Hastings Street you’ll wander past a thousand times during your visit.

The buzzing Noosa cafe whips up mouth-watering breakfast options including fluffy buttermilk pancakes with mixed berry compote, avocado and miso on toast, a breaky burger on a soft brioche bun, quinoa and feta fritters and a collection of yummy juice blends.

They even make their own coffee (it’s quite the thing around here, isn’t it…), teaming up with Queensland barista Tim Adams to create their signature ‘The Hastings Blend’. Impressive.

Address: 32 Hastings Street, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Monday 6am to 5pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 6am to 3pm, Thursday to Sunday 6am to 9pm

14. Depot Noosa

Set on prime real estate along Gympie Terrace, overlooking the beautiful Noosa River, Depot Noosa is a chilled-out spot to pick up a great meal and locally roasted coffee. Serving breakfast in Noosa with soothing river views, the team knock up hearty dishes including a sensational chill crab scramble, three individual brekky rolls, a range of superfood bowls and a popular buddha bowl, a classic eggs benedict, truffled mushrooms with haloumi on sourdough and plain old bacon and eggs on toast. It’s filled with a combination of interstate visitors and familiar locals so make sure you get there early to secure one of the most scenic spots.

Address: 4/239 Gympie Terrace, Noosaville

Opening hours: Daily, 6am to 2.30pm

15. Padre Coffee

You might’ve spotted their genius boxed cold brew coffee concentrate on Instagram, but don’t go thinking that’s the only trick up Padre Coffee’s sleeve. Their gorgeous Noosaville roastery and cafe is full of warm hospitality and the sweetest of treats.

Cronuts, flaky croissants, glossy raisin scrolls and fluffy muffins are also up for grabs, but this place is all about that liquid gold, crafted skilfully on-site as well as in the hipster hood of Melbourne’s Brunswick East. Beans are sourced from Columbia, Brazil, Mexico and beyond, roasted and served to perfection consistently.

Address: 10 Eenie Creek Road, Noosaville

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 7am to 2pm