Kick back with a cocktail and enjoy the golden glow of the setting sun, in the best Mount Gambier pubs.

Mount Gambier is the second-largest city in South Australia and is a natural wonderland rich with history. But when you’re not exploring the sights like the Blue Lake or lava caves, Mount Gambier is also home to some great, historic country-style pubs that’ll make you feel right at home.

All Aussie travellers know there’s no better way to unwind than hitting up a country pub, ordering a schnitty, getting an RSL-style wine pour or indulging in a ridiculously cheap schooner.

So when you’ve finished the day taking in the natural wonders of Mount Gambier, we’ve compiled a list of the best Mount Gambier pubs to unwind in.

Macs Hotel

For friendly service and simple but generously sized meals, Macs Hotel is a good place to settle in. Whether you’re unwinding with a bev in the Cider Garden or hitting up their bistro lunch specials, Mac’s vibey atmosphere and selection of craft beers and cocktails won’t disappoint.

Make sure to check out the weekly ‘What’s On’ at this local favourite when you’re visiting: from Taco Tuesdays and Steak & Shiraz night to themed ‘00s parties and Saturday DJs, Mac’s Hotel has a range of events to keep every punter happy, every day of the week.

Address: 21 Bay Rd, Mount Gambier

Federal Hotel

Located right on the main road, the Federal plates up the kind of classic pub grub that has visitors coming back for multiple bistro sessions.

From the roast of the day to a huge range of sauces and toppings for your chicken schnitzel, there’s a reason why this Mount Gambier pub is a firm favourite for locals and visitors alike. Don’t forget to check out the cocktail list too, for a range of affordable cocktails, with some as cheap as $10!

Address: 112 Commercial St E, Mount Gambier

Jens Town Hall Hotel

Indulging in a beverage in Jens Hotel’s stunning 19th-century building feels like dining in a little bit of history. Jens is one of Mount Gambier’s oldest pubs and hotels, and the grand staircase and chandeliers will transport you right back in time. Decked out with a sports bar adjacent to the dining area, Jens is the ideal place to kick back with an arvo drink and catch up on a game. Plus, the fresh salad bar is the perfect accompaniment to any pub steak, schnitzel, or burger.

Address: 40 Commercial St E, Mount Gambier

South Aussie Hotel

Another pub boasting a salad bar, the South Aussie Hotel are big believers in supporting local businesses, sourcing fresh meat and veggies from the area. With huge portion sizes and a happy hour that runs every night of the week from 3 pm to 6 pm, there’s never been a better time to sink a $4 schooner or kick back with a $6 glass of champers. For travellers visiting Mount Gambier earlier in the week, make sure to head along for Monday’s ‘kids eat free’ night or Tuesday’s 2-for-1 chicken schnitzels. If you’re popping up later in the week, Saturdays are reserved for live entertainment, so kick back and enjoy the tunes.

Address: 78 Commercial St E, Mount Gambier

The Western Tavern

For service with a smile, the Western Tavern is a local gem for a reason. Whether it’s deals like kids eating for free all school holidays or for themed events like drag bingo shows and local gigs, there’s something for everyone at the Western Tav. And if you’re looking for another Mount Gambier pub option with a fresh salad bar, you’re in luck again – The Western Tavern is fully stocked, with fresh roast veggies at the self-serve salad bar adding to the delicious dining experience.

Address: 178 Jubilee Hwy E, Mount Gambier

Park Hotel

Get drawn in by the retro aesthetic and stay for a drink as you relax in the golden glow of the afternoon sun. The Park Hotel is great for a relaxed, chill vibe and a fantastic option for those looking for a family-friendly establishment.

The menu is your traditional pub fare with a modern twist, especially for seafood lovers – the squid schnitzel is a must-try, as is the herb-crusted barramundi with steamed vegetables.

Address: 163 Commercial St W, Mount Gambier

Foodie Bar

Foodie Bar is less of a traditional pub and more of a modern bar experience, but the delicious menu and selective beer, wine, and whisky list will have you wanting to spend more than one night here. You can get your burger, steak, and schnitty fix of course, but for those wanting to tantalise their tastebuds even more, try their Sri Lankan-inspired menu: you won’t regret it.

Address: 93 Commercial St W, Mount Gambier

For more insider tips on where to eat around Mount Gambier, check out these excellent cafes in Mount Gambier.