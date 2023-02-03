Only 90 minutes from Melbourne, Bendigo is a vibrant epicentre of wine, food, festivities and cultural events that celebrate everything the region has to offer.

If you arrived in Bendigo back in the 1850s you might have had a tin pan, pickaxe, and spade loaded up on your overpacked horse, ready to join the Gold Rush.These days you’re more likely to arrive in style by car or high-speed train, with a hearty appetite for the region’s culinary offerings and plans for one of the many Bendigo festivals and events on offer every year.

Not only is this busy historical city Victoria’s fourth largest, but it’s also one of the state’s most celebrated attractions, winning not only Victoria’s Top Tourism Town Award in 2022 but also landing the Silver for the Australian Top Tourism Town.

Whether you’re a regular visitor or a newbie, Bendigo has it all – from dramatic history and perfectly preserved architecture to world-class art and theatre and award-winning food and wine. Now all you need to do is plan your next getaway around these upcoming events.

1. Lost Trades Fair

When: 11-12 March

Held over two jam-packed days, the Lost Trades Fair features over 150 master artisans hard at work with clay, glass, leather, metal wood and various decorative arts.

Watch a demonstration and learn a lost trade while the kids learn to carve toys or join the potato sack race, then fuel up on local fare or sit back and enjoy the line-up of folk, indie, instrumental and bluegrass music on the big stage.

2. Bendigo Pride Festival

When: 17 March – April 2

Celebrating diversity and inclusion, the Bendigo Pride Festival is a favourite for tourists and locals alike. Over two colourful weeks, the festival presents a curated program of events and activities, including lectures, film, a clothing swap, and a queer history walk.

The pinnacle event is the popular Pride in the Park on the 18th March in Rosalind Park – bring a picnic rug and enjoy live music, games, and drag shows (and there’s even a dog show for your pooch).

3. Australiana: Designing a Nation

When: 18 March – 25 June

This ground-breaking exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery, held in conjunction with the National Gallery of Victoria, explores the idea and tumultuous evolution of the Australian identity and style.

Expect to see over 200 displays of fashion, design, painting, and photographs from some of Australia’s most iconic figures, including icon Ken Done, fashion house Romance Was Born and Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku Yalanji artist Tony Albert.

4. Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle from Melbourne Opera

When: 24 March – 30 April

One of the biggest worldwide productions, this $5 million performance involves around 250 Australian singers, musicians, creatives, and technicians.

On stage at the beautiful Ulumbarra Theatre, the Ring Cycle is a 15-hour experience performed over two weekends, with a plot that many say inspired The Lord of the Rings and featuring highlights such as Ride of the Valkyries, featured most famously in the film Apocalypse Now.

5. Castlemaine State Festival

When: 24 March – 9 April

Held across the region, the biennial Castlemaine State Festival is a 17-day celebration of music and arts.

There are loads of free events, family-oriented fun and big-name acts such as Frente, Vika & Linda, Jem Cassar-Daley, and Ella Hooper. The much-loved Dialogues program will be held again at the Goods Shed Arts, and a range of local and interstate comedy, circus and cabaret acts can be enjoyed at various venues.

6. Bendigo Easter Festival

When: 7-10 April

Join one of Australia’s biggest easter egg hunts with over 80,000 eggs for you and your family to find. The Bendigo Easter Festival has it all – live music, markets, local food, and a convoy of illuminated floats in the Torchlight Procession.

On top of that, as part of Awakening of the Dragon, you’ll enjoy around 100,000 firecrackers and, Dai Gum Loong, the world’s longest Imperial Dragon, making its way past Bendigo’s historic budlings and parks.

7. Bendigo Writers Festival

When: 4-7 May

Bringing together over 100 presenters who’ll take part in over 70 events, the Bendigo Writers Festival features five venues running hour-long sessions with some of Australia’s best wordsmiths.

When you’re not listening to authors talk, you can read their books and network with them in the Festival Hub. Festival passes for this four-day event go on sale in March and they will sell out. So, get in quick.

8. Heathcote on Show

When: 10-12 June

Located just a short drive from Bendigo, the Heathcote region is known for its full-bodied Shiraz wine, and this festival celebrates all things wine, food, beer and music.

Be one of the first to sample new releases, participate in exclusive wine tastings, and try local food and beer at over 30 different locations. Leave the car at home and book your spot on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle buses, so you can enjoy the festival to its fullest.

9. Bendigo Annual Tulip Display

When: Mid Sept – early October

To celebrate the milder temperatures and bluer skies, the city of Bendigo puts on a floral display like no other.

From mid-September you’ll find around 53,000 local tulips decorating the main street of Pall Mall and Conservatory Garden. There are curator talks, myriad Instagrammable moments and Bloom After Dark, where the displays will be expertly lit to shine as the sun goes down.

10. Bendigo Uncorked Festival

When: October

Finish the year with the region-wide Bendigo Uncorked Festival, highlighting the wineries, winemakers and chefs that are making waves in the industry. Book your spot at cellar-door experiences, curated multi-course dinners, new wine releases and wine tastings.

Look out for the Spring Wine Fiesta as part of the festivities and book your ticket to enjoy the local gourmet offerings alongside live music and rolling hills scenery.

What else to do in Bendigo

While visiting these festivals, don’t forget to leave time to experience what else Bendigo is famous for. Try your hand at clay making at Bendigo Pottery, hop on one of the Heritage Trams, travel 61 metres down to visit the Central Deborah Gold Mine, browse the vintage and artisan shops or just enjoy the Bendigo Art Gallery’s latest exhibition, before grabbing a bite to eat at the gallery café.