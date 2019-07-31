Homegrown travel hacks

Editor

Deciding to skip the long-haul flight this year and stay close to home? We get it; holiday planning can be hard work, but it doesn’t have to be. Travel experts, Expedia have all the tips and tricks to make your next at-home Aussie adventure effortless and unforgettable.

Get in early

It sounds simple, and it is. Don’t fall into the trap of booking everything at the last minute. Australian accommodation fills fast, especially in summer when everyone and their Cavoodle heads to the beach. Go online early to have your pick of hotels, holiday rentals and resorts, and try to bundle your booking. On the Expedia app, you can unlock extra savings just by booking a flight and hotel together. And don’t forget to keep your eye open for freebies; breakfast, spa credits, kids’ clubs – you can find all sorts of free add-ons if you know where to look.

Go mobile

These days, all you need to make your holiday hassle free is your mobile phone – and we’re not just referring to easy GPS navigation and a great camera. Now, you can actually research and book your holiday on a mobile app. The Expedia app, for example, is free and comes with mobile-exclusive deals, and the option to earn double Expedia Rewards points towards your next trip. You can also manage your itinerary and quickly access all your trip details – including check-in times, airport gate changes and even baggage carousel numbers.

Be flexible

Byron Bay might be on the brain for your next holiday and for good reason; it’s beautiful. But it’s also busy and, depending on the time of year, expensive. Instead, look to nearby spots like Lennox Head, where you’ve got the equally beautiful, but quieter, Seven Mile Beach and calm Lake Ainsworth to keep you occupied. The same principle applies to when you travel. Avoid the traditional Friday night or Saturday morning departure to skip the crowds and hiked up travel prices, and consider a Thursday night departure, which could come with a hefty saving. If you have to stick to school holidays, try to skip town a few days early to beat the rush. Or, if you’re flying with little ones, avoid the school holidays altogether for a better chance of securing a bassinette on board.

Find your home away from home

Settling in somewhere bigger than a standard hotel room is a big drawcard for families or groups of friends heading to one spot for longer than a few days. Whether you need a two-bedroom apartment or a five-bedroom house, you can find accommodation of all shapes and sizes on a range of travel apps, including the Expedia app. You’ll find a lot of these options are self catered, too, which can help cut down your food costs significantly – a big win if you’re trying to save a few dollars. Expedia’s top tip: book a grocery delivery for the day you arrive. Most supermarkets will let you order online, so get enough for a few simple meals and arrange to have it delivered at the same time you arrive.

Expedia’s trending destinations

The Whitsundays, QLD: A bona fide slice of Australian paradise, The Whitsundays is a must-visit at least once. Choose from a range of accommodation options and price points, including Daydream Island Resort, which has just reopened after an extensive makeover.

Kingscliff, NSW: Located only 40 minutes south of the Gold Coast, Kingscliff is emerging as a new hotspot for travellers seeking a beachside break with a Byron Bay vibe.

Lorne, Vic: A seaside town set on the picturesque waters of Louttit Bay on the Great Ocean Road, demand to Lorne is up around 15% year-on-year. Visit soon before it catches the eye of even more Aussies.

Brisbane, QLD: The opening of a few hip hotels has upped Brisbane’s appeal as a city break destination. Check out The Calile Hotel and well-known eateries like Three Blue Ducks.

Mollymook, NSW: With beautiful beaches within a 10-minute drive of rolling countryside, and a range of accommodation options from holiday rentals to Bannister’s by the Sea, Mollymook on the NSW South Coast is perfect for a family holiday or a long weekend.

