With a big focus on sustainability and community, a holiday at Reflections Coffs Harbour will leave you feeling good in more ways than one.

Coffs Harbour is one of Australia’s favourite budget road trip destinations. And one of the best options for budget accommodation is Reflections Coffs Harbour, on the New South Wales Coffs Coast.

When it comes to camping with a conscience, a stay at a Reflections Holiday Park is as authentic as it gets. The group has become the first of its kind in Australia to be certified as a social enterprise, meaning caravanning isn’t just fun, it’s good for the environment and the local community.

Coffs Harbour is a destination that is jam-packed with family-friendly attractions. There are endless water sports like ocean swimming, surfing and fishing, or adventure on dry land with walking and cycling paths. You can even reach new heights with a tree-top adventure.

There is so much to see and do here, your biggest question each day will be whether to go kayaking or sailing, beachcombing or birdwatching.

To help you decide before you arrive, here’s what you can expect from a stay at Reflections Coffs Harbour.

Budget accommodation that cares about sustainability

What sets Reflections Holiday Parks apart from other campground groups is its emphasis on the environment and community.

In an Australian first for sustainable travel, Reflections Holiday Parks has become the first holiday park group to be certified as a social enterprise. This means it follows a profit-for-purpose model, with all money spent at Reflections’ parks invested back into campground facilities and the local communities they’re in.

This is huge, considering the group is the largest holiday park operator in NSW with 36 parks and 43 nature reserves on Crown land. At Coffs Harbour, you can expect a classic beach holiday in a natural bush setting.

Coffs Harbour campground

One of the biggest pluses of staying at a campground is that it won’t break the budget. Whether you’re towing a camper trailer or caravan, driving a motorhome or carrying a tent, sites are affordable.

At Coffs Harbour, you’ll find large, flat, powered campsites – some with plenty of shade and some with concrete slabs. There are also unpowered grass sites for travellers pitching tents.

If you’re keen to stay in a cabin, take your pick from deluxe, standard and pet-friendly options, where there are plenty of creature comforts to enjoy.

Reflections Coffs Harbour activities

As a leader in nature-driven escapes, it’s no surprise you’ll find Reflections Holiday Parks in idyllic bush or beach settings.

Reflections’ parks in the Coffs region are all based in iconic locations on or near the water, making it an ideal spot to teach the kids to surf, enjoy a stand-up paddleboard along flat water or simply build sandcastles.

Reflections Coffs Harbour is directly in front of Coffs Creek, so it’s easy to pull on swimmers and go for a dip any time of day. Campground facilities include barbecues, a camp kitchen, a laundry and a games room.

Coffs Harbour city sights

A stay here is about getting back to nature but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your city fix as well, with plenty of shops, restaurants and tourist sites vying for your attention.

A visit to Coffs isn’t complete without a morning spent at the iconic Big Banana, a fun park where you’ll find slides, a water park (closed in winter), ice skating, laser tag, mini golf and tobogganing.

Popular Emerald Beach is also a short drive from the campground. If you’re keen to explore on foot, walk from Coffs Harbour Marina up to Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve, one of the city’s most ruggedly beautiful attractions. Another option is to follow Coffs Creek Walk, an 8.6-kilom loop to some of the city’s main destinations.

Continue your Coffs Coast road trip

Coffs Harbour has long been a favourite road-trip destination for Aussie families, and you’ll find several Reflections Holiday Parks along the coast.

Driving northbound from Sydney, stop into Reflections Nambucca Heads, where you can spy migrating whales from May to November, and get your surfing fix.

Past Nambucca is Urunga, where you can immerse yourself in nature along a boardwalk that follows the river.

Keep an eye out for dolphins as you stroll, or from your stand-up paddleboard. This is a popular spot for young families because of the safe swimming, peaceful vibes, and easy fishing.

If you’re road-tripping north from Coffs, call into Reflections Moonee Beach, just a frisbee throw from a tidal creek and beach.

This is the ideal campground for nature lovers, with surfing, walking, paddling and fishing at your fingertips, plus plenty of birdlife and even fireflies in spring.

The park is also dog-friendly, so you don’t have to leave pooch at home, and you can stay in a tiny home with water views.

Further north again is Reflections Red Rock, tucked away between Corindi River and the beach.

Go surfing or snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters, and lap up empty beach after empty beach. The park also has an amazing shop where you can stop for freshly brewed coffee or the best burgers in town.