Kiama: the ultimate weekend getaway

It’s time to shake off the Covid-19 cabin fever and be carried to that place you’ve been dreaming about, which looks a lot like the Kiama Coast.
Here’s your guide to spending your next weekend getaway in Kiama.
Accessible indulgence
Rustic charm
Plan your next weekend fling at Dovecote, set on oceanfront farmland, or The Shed, located in the hills of Gerroa.
Grand designs
Built in 1858 as a ‘gentleman’s country residence’, Terragong is a refurbished colonial Georgian-style heritage home with comfortable suites, as well as a wisteria walk and marquee lawn.
Soul of Gerringong
Choose between the colonial-style Soul Cottage or the light-filled Soul Farmhouse, which includes a barn and cabana.
Suite life
Check out the town’s retail and dining options before returning to The Sebel Harbourside Kiama.
Holiday Park Heaven
Pitch a tent, park a van or stay in a cabin at one of six holiday parks on the Kiama Coast.
Connect with communities
Visit farmers’ markets
Kiama Farmers’ Market, Gerringong Rotary Markets, Kiama Seaside Markets and Kiama Makers & Growers Market are must-dos.
Break the ice with locals
Toast the easing of travel restrictions at historic Jamberoo Pub.
Barefoot bowls
Enjoy a game of barefoot bowls at Kiama Bowling & Recreation Club or Gerringong Bowlo.
Kiama Art Trail
Visit the artists in their studios along the Kiama Arts Trail held the first weekend of every month.
Natural space
Soak up some rays
Breaking free from isolation, it’s time to run across sunlit sands and charge into the sea.
Immerse yourself in nature
Relax on Kiama’s beaches, and explore its inlets and rainforests.
Visit the Kiama blowholes
The Big and Little Blowholes are equally spectacular as they blast sea water into the air.
Stretch mind and body
Reconnect with yourself at a day spa or with a wellness weekend of yoga.
Follow Kiama Coast
Walk Cathedral Rocks is one of many distinctive rock formations dotted along the craggy coastline.
Chase waterfalls
Take the 4.2-kilometre Falls Walk through Budderoo National Park.
Comfort food
Beside the seaside
The prize to the cafe with the best coastal vibes goes to Diggies Kiama. Also check out The Blue Swimmer in Gerroa, The Hill Bar + Kitchen in Gerringong and for breakfast try Penny Whistlers on Kiama Harbour.
Nourishing options
What do you get when a former Ottolenghi chef opens Otis, a cafe-deli in Kiama? Daring renditions of Middle Eastern-inspired deli food.
Paddock to plate
The chefs at Silica Kiama take inspiration from their garden bed at Dapto Community Farm where they grow organic vegetables for their menu.
Not so hidden gems
Visit Parfait Patisserie for its cult-inspiring pastries in Kiama; snug Little Blowhole Art Bar for its art, live music, food and drinks; and The Hungry Monkey for the best American burgers on the South Coast.
