Kiama: the ultimate weekend getaway

It’s time to shake off the Covid-19 cabin fever and be carried to that place you’ve been dreaming about, which looks a lot like the Kiama Coast.

Here’s your guide to spending your next weekend getaway in Kiama.

Accessible indulgence

Plan your next weekend fling at Dovecote, set on oceanfront farmland, or The Shed, located in the hills of Gerroa.

Built in 1858 as a ‘gentleman’s country residence’, Terragong is a refurbished colonial Georgian-style heritage home with comfortable suites, as well as a wisteria walk and marquee lawn.

Choose between the colonial-style Soul Cottage or the light-filled Soul Farmhouse, which includes a barn and cabana.

Check out the town’s retail and dining options before returning to The Sebel Harbourside Kiama.

Pitch a tent, park a van or stay in a cabin at one of six holiday parks on the Kiama Coast.

Connect with communities

Kiama Farmers’ Market, Gerringong Rotary Markets, Kiama Seaside Markets and Kiama Makers & Growers Market are must-dos.

Toast the easing of travel restrictions at historic Jamberoo Pub.

Enjoy a game of barefoot bowls at Kiama Bowling & Recreation Club or Gerringong Bowlo.

Visit the artists in their studios along the Kiama Arts Trail held the first weekend of every month.

Natural space

Soak up some rays

Breaking free from isolation, it’s time to run across sunlit sands and charge into the sea.

Immerse yourself in nature

Relax on Kiama’s beaches, and explore its inlets and rainforests.

The Big and Little Blowholes are equally spectacular as they blast sea water into the air.

Stretch mind and body

Reconnect with yourself at a day spa or with a wellness weekend of yoga.

Walk Cathedral Rocks is one of many distinctive rock formations dotted along the craggy coastline.

Take the 4.2-kilometre Falls Walk through Budderoo National Park.

Comfort food

Beside the seaside

The prize to the cafe with the best coastal vibes goes to Diggies Kiama. Also check out The Blue Swimmer in Gerroa, The Hill Bar + Kitchen in Gerringong and for breakfast try Penny Whistlers on Kiama Harbour.

What do you get when a former Ottolenghi chef opens Otis, a cafe-deli in Kiama? Daring renditions of Middle Eastern-inspired deli food.

The chefs at Silica Kiama take inspiration from their garden bed at Dapto Community Farm where they grow organic vegetables for their menu.

Not so hidden gems

Visit Parfait Patisserie for its cult-inspiring pastries in Kiama; snug Little Blowhole Art Bar for its art, live music, food and drinks; and The Hungry Monkey for the best American burgers on the South Coast.

Visit kiama.com.au to book a holiday by the sea.