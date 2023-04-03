Create sun-soaked memories without stepping foot outside your holiday digs thanks to some of the best Gold Coast resorts.

Epic exploration and action-packed theme parks are hard to resist, but sometimes, laying low is just what the doctor ordered. Boasting finessed eateries, secluded swimming spots and fun parks within the comfort of their own lodgings, Gold Coast resorts offer visitors one-stop, battery-recharging shops in the most spectacular of surroundings.

1. JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa

Price: $$$$

Where: Surfers Paradise

The invitation to bask in the high life extends all the way down to ankle biters at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, where kids are spoiled just as much as grownups. As one of the most lavish Gold Coast resorts for families who love all the bells and whistles, it’s a ritzy tropical haven featuring a stand-out, white sand-frilled saltwater lagoon filled with tropical fish and waterfalls.

A waterslide and sports kiosk providing water toys and snorkels will help satisfy children even further, while sumptuous bars, restaurants and dining options including the elegant, award-winning Citrique restaurant and hearty poolside meals care of The Pool Pavilion should keep parents smiling.

Its rooms provide marble bathrooms, sweeping views of the ocean and super soft bedding, plus you’re in the thick of Surfers’ heavily populated skyrise scene so you’re close to plenty of external dining and entertainment options. You’re also within walking distance of a small beach and parklands – not that you’ll ever need to leave.

2. Marriott Vacation Club at Surfers Paradise

Price: $$$$

Where: Surfers Paradise

Struggling to secure a room at the glamorous JW? Look into the Marriott Vacation Club at Surfers Paradise, a slightly more relaxed resort located right next door to the JW Marriott that allows access to JW’s lagoon pool and outdoor spoils.

You’re also welcome to dine at the same stellar restaurants and bars that JW guests enjoy, only this property offers rooms fitted with kitchenettes, making it even more comfortable for families planning extended breaks.

The styling is a little more casual, too – more prints and pop colour, less marble and monochrome. Dining tables overlooking those brilliant ocean views also feature in many of the rooms, in addition to separate baths and showers, washers and dryers and sofa beds. Plus, when you are tired of sorting your own meals, 24-hour room service is a phone call away.

3. Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort

Price: $$$$

Where: Sanctuary Cove, northern Gold Coast

Right up the top of the Gold Coast, the Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort offers a calm, luxurious escape that’s only a 15-minute drive away from the Coomera and Oxenford mecca of theme parks including Movie World, Sea World and Dreamworld.

It’s the stuff of holiday dreams: a private, one-acre lagoon saltwater pool laced with white sand and a string of sun lounges, a second 15-metre lap pool, golf buggies, an incredible country club featuring a day spa, five tennis courts, personal training, a gym and fitness classes, not one but multiple golf courses, a kids’ club, and the Marine Village, home to shops, eateries and bars.

The resort itself has several dining experiences of its own including The Fireplace restaurant which dishes up wood-fired showstoppers and its signature high tea on weekends.

The rooms and larger suites are classically styled and supremely comfortable. Featuring balconies, stocked minibars and plush beds, they’re a heavenly space to retire to after a day spent living your best life. Catering to families and lovebirds, this Gold Coast resort is always impressive.

4. Paradise Resort Gold Coast

Price: $$

Where: Surfers Paradise

Put the kids front row and centre with a stay at Paradise Resort Gold Coast, a fantasy-filled escape for children of all ages. The activities are almost overwhelming as the team behind this Gold Coast resort goes to extreme lengths to keep little ones squealing with glee, and adults eternally grateful for the break.

At the centre of the property, two water parks are on hand for optimal splash time, and there’s also a lagoon pool and heated spa on site. And the good times keep rolling with an overstocked kids’ club program (pyjama party, anyone?), pamper parlour offering candy-coloured braids and jazzed-up nails, jungle gym, dunk tank, rock climbing, laser tag and so much more.

For the grownups, there are poolside cabanas and the Poolside Cafe and Bar, electronic barbecue facilities and, at the time of publishing, a new parents’ retreat including an adults’ only pool and bar, was being built. The rooms are simple but comfortable, with the majority splashed with bright tones and bunkbeds just for kids.

5. Couran Cove Island Resort

Price: $$$

Where: South Stradbroke Island

One of the most unique Gold Coast resorts on the market, Couran Cove Island Resort is just a 30-minute ferry trip from the coast, serving as the only island-based resort in the region. Taking advantage of its beautiful natural surroundings, the property is a chilled-out, family-friendly escape from busy civilisation.

Ducks and wallabies can be spotted soaking up the lush space alongside guests, who are invited to jump on board a range of outdoor activities including kayaking, paddle boarding, bike riding, bushwalking, fishing, beach volleyball, tennis and more.

There are also several places to take a dip including a 25-metre lap pool and a children’s pool, in addition to the island’s beach. The rooms cater for couples as well as families and groups of up to eight people, and provide kitchens, water views, marble bathrooms and separate baths and showers. The four-bedroom villas are awesome, feeling much like secluded holiday homes.

The Sunset Beach Club is the place to be when the sun sets as the relaxed bar offers drinks and light meals along with occasional live music, but there are several dining options within the resort to explore. Enjoy a more formal a la carte meal at Marlin Restaurant & Bar or grab and go your lunch from the Boardwalk Cafe.

6. Sea World Resort

Price: $$

Where: Main Beach

Be first in line when Sea World opens its doors of a morning thanks to a stay at Sea World Resort, the ridiculously convenient Gold Coast resort for families ticking theme parks off their holiday to-do lists.

A range of studio-style rooms range from basic to executive, many fitted with private balconies or patios and each featuring clean, comfortable spaces – but who’s staying in their room when rollercoasters, hot dogs and fascinating creatures await?

Sea World access, which is offered to guests via its own exclusive entrance, is obviously this resort’s most popular perk, but there’s also the accommodation’s own collection of kid-friendly attractions including a regular meet-and-greet session with Nickelodeon characters, plus a nightly light show, water park and kids’ zone. A day spa and gym are also on-site where you can steal some me-time, and dining options include six eateries, on top of in-room dining from 11am until 11pm.

7. Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast

Price: $$$$

Where: Main Beach

Further down the road from Sea World Resort lies the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast, one of the most exquisite Gold Coast resorts on offer, where five-star service and postcard-perfect surroundings come on tap. The Mirage Beach fronting location, and access, feels super exclusive, all while a shimmering resort pool fitted with a swim-up bar is begging for you to dip your toes in once you feel like retreating.

Catering to both families and couples, a collection of beautifully appointed rooms and two or three-bedroom villas feature magical views out to the ocean or across the property’s manicured gardens, coastal chic furnishings, marble bathrooms and mini refrigerators while the larger options come with their own full kitchens, open plan lounge rooms and dining areas. Five dining areas cater to guests’ every culinary desire, including that glorious Oasis Pool Bar serving up a stream of classic holiday cocktails you’ll struggle to cut off.

8. Royal Palm Resort

Price: $$

Where: Palm Beach

Live like a true local on the southern end of the Gold Coast, a playground for nature lovers and the picturesque home to some of the city’s most sensational cafes, restaurants, and bars. Royal Palm Resort is situated in Palm Beach and just a short walk from Pavilions Palm Beach, featuring Coles and numerous eateries, and the Palm Beach Parklands where Currumbin Beach flows into a sandy playground fitted with a fabulous, climbable pirate ship.

One of the few Gold Coast resorts down this end of the coast, it’s a laid-back lifestyle at the Royal Palm, where a 33-metre lagoon pool is decorated with sun lounges, a waterfall, and a waterslide, plus there’s a heated spa, steam room, tennis court, putting green, gym, barbecue area and kids’ games room on-site.

This place is undoubtedly geared towards the outdoors, but when families do return to their rooms, they can expect to find self-contained spaces fitted with homely, beachy décor and modern kitchens and bathrooms.

9. Mercure Gold Coast Resort

Price: $$$

Where: Carrara

Just a 15-minute drive from the mayhem of Surfers Paradise, Mercure Gold Coast Resort can be found smack bang between two sprawling golf courses, setting the scene for a getaway guaranteed to chill you out. It’s very serene in this neck of the woods, and the subdued vibes are heightened thanks to two outdoor pools, two tennis courts, a sauna, gym, outdoor spa, and the Future Therapy Spa, the resort’s day spa.

If you’re not a golf nut teeing off every day, book in for one of your standard treatments before gliding into a meal at one of the on-site eateries including The Green, split into a casual bar offering beverages and light snacks, and a more formal dining area serving up modern Australian dishes.

A whopping 292 rooms are on offer, catering for couples, corporate travellers, families, and everyone in between, that provide either a golf course or pool vistas and are fitted with cushy beds, small refrigerators, tea and coffee-making facilities, and clean bathrooms.

10. Q1 Resort & Spa

Price: $$-$$$

Where: Surfers Paradise

Gaze lazy afternoons away with unrivalled views across the region from the country’s tallest tower. The incredible Q1 Resort & Spa, located in the thick of bustling tourist central, rises 78 floors above ground level, boasting the title of the world’s tallest residential resort structure.

And the wow factors keep on coming. One, two, three and four-bedroom apartments capture the utterly extraordinary perspectives, plus each space features the slickest of interiors. Glass-enclosed balconies, fully equipped gourmet kitchens stacked with all the pots and pans your family could possibly need, spa baths, laundries, and spacious bedrooms provide the ultimate comfort.

When you can peel yourself away from your lodging, there are two enormous lagoon swimming pools, steam rooms and saunas (notice the intended plural there?), an indoor heated lap pool, theatre room, barbecue facilities and a gym to get stuck into.

There’s also a teppanyaki restaurant on the ground floor, Osaka Kaiten Sushi restaurant, the SkyPoint Bistro & Bar, plus Longboards Eatery & Bar, whipping up poolside burgers and more delicious Aussie classics. Stephanies Wellness Spa, is also worth your time, featuring eight soothing treatment rooms in which to totally unwind.

11. Turtle Beach Resort

Price: $$$

Where: Mermaid Beach

Yet another fun-filled Gold Coast resort going above and beyond to cater for holiday-starved families, Turtle Beach Resort is a great choice for visitors who want to stay close to the around-the-clock action of Surfers Paradise while indulging the little ones.

Just a five-minute drive from Surfers, this place is crammed with activities for kids, like its own amazing water park fitted with four water slides and an additional two toddler-friendly slides, the Club Turtle kids’ club, putt-putt golf, a cinema playing up to four movies per day, a basketball court and so much more.

Got some kid-free time up your sleeve? Escape the madness at the adult-only pool, or the Deck Restaurant & Bar, which also organises takeaway so you can enjoy a quiet feed in your room, eight barbecue areas, a gym and four hot tubs. One, two or three-bedroom self-contained apartments are available, featuring kitchens with dishwashers, lounge areas, balconies or private courtyards.

12. RACV Royal Pines Resort

Price: $$$$

Where: Benowa

An avid golfer, or more of a massage fan? Soak up the best of both worlds at the RACV Royal Pines Resort, located a few minutes’ drive from Surfers Paradise. This Gold Coast resort has long satisfied families hunting down chill time, offering plush stays complete with all the in-room spoils you could ask for, plus a range of activities for all ages and tastes.

Studio-style rooms, plus one and two-bedroom stays cater for couples and families, and they’re fitted out with balconies, minibars, tea and coffee-making facilities. The larger rooms feature marble bathrooms and generous living areas.

There’s a 27-hole golf course ready to be played, plus eight bars and dining spaces, a waterpark, multiple tennis courts, a health club, a playground, and One Spa, the resort’s sensational day spa offering water views and an extensive range of treatments for both singles and couples.

Want to experience glamping on the Gold Coast? Check out our list of the best Gold Coast glamping stays.