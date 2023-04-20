Looking for your next pot of tea with scones? If your idea of the perfect afternoon includes dressing up to enjoy a luxurious setting with exquisite bite-size treats and a glass of bubbles, it’s time to enter the spectacular world of high tea.

Whether you’re catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or seeking out the finest finger sandwiches in the region, here are the best high teas on the Gold Coast. The only question is — jam first or cream?

Central Gold Coast

1. Palm Court at The Langham, Gold Coast

In a British nod to its namesake in London where English afternoon tea was served over 150 years ago, the stunning Palm Court at The Langham Gold Coast pays tribute to its heritage with a traditional high tea. Indulge in their signature warm scones served with white velvet cream, lemon curd, and strawberry preserves created by the in-house pastry chefs, while overlooking views of the lagoon pool.

Address: 38 Old Burleigh Rd, Surfers Paradise

2. SkyPoint Bistro + Bar at Q1

Head to the city’s highest (230 metres) dining and entertainment destination SkyPoint Bistro + Bar and ask for The Sky Tea for Two. With a glorious view that extends from the surf to the hinterland and beyond, as well as a superb sandwich and tart selection, buttermilk scones with vanilla cream and berry jam, seasonal fruit, and petit fours served with your choice of tea or coffee, you won’t be disappointed.

Address: Level 77, 9 Hamilton Ave, Surfers Paradise

3. Le Jardin at Palazzo Versace

Bringing a fashion touch to the traditional classics, the Palazzo Versace high tea features bright colours, bold textures, and some distinct out-of-the-ordinary flavour combinations to give a true sense of individuality. Served on timeless Versace China alongside your choice of freshly brewed tea or coffee and looking out to the deep blue Lagoon Pool, it’s a top-tier level of luxury here.

Address: 94 Seaworld Dr, Main Beach

4. Pearl’s Bar at Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort

Peering over tropical trees and the Pacific Ocean, sink into the plush chairs at Pearl’s Bar for a charming high tea in a contemporary setting. Celebrating the very best of what’s in season, every item is expertly crafted by their in-house pastry chef.

Address: 71 Seaworld Dr, Main Beach

5. Palette Restaurant at HOTA

Situated in the vibrant HOTA Gallery, Palette offers a high tea experience every Sunday. Sip on champagne and treat yourself to a tasty assortment of sweet and savoury treats, paired with Tavalon Tea or a glass of Veuve Clicquot.

Address: 135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise

6. Ms Margot’s Bar & Eats at Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel

Nestled inside the lobby of Hilton Surfers Paradise, Ms Margot’s was created as a place for guests to indulge, and high tea is an occasion to do just that. Inspired by guest favourites from their all-day dining menu, this high tea features a selection of savoury treats including soft-shell crab bao, pumpkin arancini, and halloumi with pickled fig. For the sweet tooth, there are macarons, chocolate salted caramel cups and freshly baked petite cakes.

Address: 6 Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise

7. Chapter & Verse Bar and Lounge at JW Marriot Hotel

Sit back and relax with a Chapter & Verse high tea served at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa. Using local ingredients sourced from the Gold Coast hinterland, you’ll find savoury and sweet treats such as tiger prawn cos hearts, smoked salmon and caviar, hinterland wild mixed berry tart, and mango passion cheesecake.

Address: 158 Ferny Ave, Surfers Paradise

8. FIXX Cafe at QT Gold Coast

If a quirky and cool vibe is what you’re looking for, put down the fine china and stroll into QT as they add a Surfers’ twist onto the traditional high tea. With a retro interior design, try the bacon mozzarella donuts, Vodka and beetroot cured salmon blinis, and gold leaf almond Rochers, washed down with an Aperol spritz jug to share.

Address: 7 Staghorn Ave, Surfers Paradise

9. Bumbles Cafe

Just a five-minute walk from the heart of Surfers Paradise is Bumbles Cafe, a heavenly spot with gorgeous feminine décor, loved by locals and visitors alike. Alongside the breakfast and lunch menu is its special high tea for an afternoon treat during the week. Find an assortment of tea sandwiches, house-made sausage rolls, raisin scones with local jam and cream, seasonal berry mousse, and more.

Address: 19 River Dr, Surfers Paradise

10. Videre Restaurant at RACV Royal Pines Resort

With a view of the Gold Coast splashed out in front of you, high tea at Videre Restaurant is a real treat. With everything made in-house, enjoy scones, quiche, and gourmet sandwiches coupled with an array of specialty sweets including macarons, cakes, and meringues plus your choice of Tea Drop tea or French press coffee.

Address: Royal Pines Resort Ross Street 21 Floor, Benowa

11. Greendays

With its pavilion setting, lush gardens, and serene atmosphere, Greendays is a lovely spot for a high tea. The menu includes pork and fennel sausage roll, citrus vanilla pannacotta, red velvet cherry cake, a hot drink, and more.

Address: 8/6 Ashmore Rd, Bundall

12. Meccah Bah

For a high tea experience with a point of difference, head to Meccah Bah, offering a taste of the Middle East and Mediterranean. Here you’ll find lamb burek, halloumi and eggplant skewers, Lebanese lady fingers, and orange blossom cheesecake. With sparkling wine or a mocktail on arrival, unlimited tea and coffee, and a three-tier high tea stand with sweets and savouries, it’s an excellent way to spend your afternoon.

Address: 2 locations — 3 Oracle Bvd, Broadbeach, and 18/10 Santa Barbara Road, Hope Island

Northern Gold Coast

13. InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort

As the first Australian hotel to feature Tea Forté (handcrafted luxury tea blends), the high tea immersion menu at InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort is a fun collaboration to tempt your tastebuds. On arrival, you’ll be greeted with a Tea Forté infused towel and palate-cleansing iced tea piccolo. Treat your senses to three tiers of sweet and savoury pleasures, each boasting unique flavour profiles of a contemporary artisanal brew and designed to pair flawlessly with your beverage choice.

Address: Sanctuary Cove, InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, Manor Cir, Hope Island

Western Gold Coast

14. Bon appéTee Teahouse

Bon appéTee is a French-inspired teahouse offering a traditional high tea with three tiers of savoury and sweet deliciousness in a tranquil setting. Or for something a little bit different, try the breakfast delight high tea, with fresh fruit, vanilla yogurt with muesli, Danish pastry, house frittata, and quiche.

Address: 7 Johns Rd, Mudgeeraba

15. The Village Heritage B&B

Surround yourself with the ambience of a 112-year-old Queenslander at The Village Heritage B&B and take high tea either in the heritage dining room or on the wraparound balcony with views to the hinterland. Here you’ll find mixed sandwiches, wraps, and a hot mini savoury selection, as well as homemade scones with jam and cream and little cakes.

Address: 65 Railway St, Mudgeeraba

16. Tea & Niceties

Set in the heart of the greenery of Tamborine Mountain, the elegant Tea & Niceties offers a wonderfully peaceful high tea. Get stuck into three tiers of delicate petite fours, freshly baked scones, and hearty sandwiches and savouries; along with a blend of loose-leaf tea from their Signature Collection.

Address: 32 Eagle Heights Rd, Tamborine Mountain

The majority of these venues require bookings at least 24 hours in advance, especially if you have any dietary requirements.

