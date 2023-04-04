Quench your thirst at these coastal watering holes.

Whether you’re looking for afternoon beers, a sunset spritz, pre-dinner wines, or late-night tipples, the Gold Coast plays host to an eclectic range of bars, each with its own personality to sing ‘cheers’ at.

Drinks on the Gold Coast aren’t complete without at least one rooftop bar and fortunately for you, there are plenty to choose from — perfect for city lights and hinterland views. And with casual breweries, cosy laneways, and high-end hotels on offer too, there’s a place to suit any and every occasion. Here are 19 of the best.

1. Aviary Rooftop Bar, Southport

Best for: Cocktails and spectacular views

Sitting on top of the Mantra at Sharks hotel with a coastal design and a playful edge, sip on cocktails and share tapas-style dishes at Aviary Rooftop Bar. Make sure to take in the sweeping views of the iconic Surfers Paradise skyline in one direction and the Gold Coast Hinterland in the other. Bliss.

Address: 5 Melia Ct, Southport

2. Mr. PP’s Rooftop and Laneway, Southport

Best for: Cosy laneway vibe with live music

Check out the wide array of gins and beautifully crafted cocktail jugs alongside live music in the laneway at Mr. PP’s. Order a cheese board or their famous truffle fries on the side or go all in and grab a delicious pizza.

Address: 43 Nerang St, Southport

3. The Island Rooftop, Surfers Paradise

Best for: A fun atmosphere

Located in the heart of Surfers Paradise with views overlooking the CBD and the famous Main Beach coastline, The Island Rooftop is the Gold Coast’s largest open-air rooftop bar with an electric atmosphere and plenty of entertainment. Enjoy a refreshing spritz under a sunny sky.

Address: 3128 Surfers Paradise Blvd, Surfers Paradise

4. The Exhibitionist Bar, Surfers Paradise

Best for: A glass of Champagne

Sitting high on the HOTA Gallery rooftop is The Exhibitionist Bar for when you’re in need of a specialty cocktail, a glass of Champagne, or a delicious bite to eat. Take in the views across the Coast to the hinterland.

Address: Level 5/135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise

5. Hyde Paradiso, Surfers Paradise

Best for: Handcrafted cocktail menu

Nestled above the crowds of Surfers Paradise, Hyde Paradiso (adorned with tropical foliage and neon lights) is a European summer-themed oasis. Taste your way through the handcrafted cocktail menu and tasty Mediterranean-inspired tapas.

Address: Level 2/8 Esplanade, Surfers Paradise

6. Soho Bar, Broadbeach

Best for: Pre-dinner happy hour

With entry via a red British telephone box door, you know you’re in for a treat when you pop in for a drink at Soho Bar. Famous for being the Gold Coast’s first small bar, you won’t find food here but you can order fine spirits and creative cocktails. Catch happy hour between 5 and 6 pm.

Address: 4/2713 Gold Coast Hwy, Broadbeach

7. Nineteen at the Star, Broadbeach

Best for: A taste of luxury

For a slice of sophistication and a cool coastal flair, head to Nineteen at the Star, a sundrenched lounge bar at The Star Gold Coast hotel. With the likes of a Chilli Coconut Martini and Spiced Old Fashion on the menu along with VIP booths, it’s time to dress to impress.

Address: 1, Level 19, The Darling at The Star Gold Coast, 1 Casino Dr, Broadbeach

8. Garden Kitchen & Bar, Broadbeach

Best for: Events and celebrations

Whether you’re catching up with friends on the lounges, celebrating out on the deck, or relaxing on the lawn with live entertainment, Garden Kitchen & Bar offers all kinds of indoor and outdoor spaces so you can pick your own vibe.

Address: 1, Level 19, The Darling at The Star Gold Coast, 1 Casino Dr, Broadbeach

9. Velad, Broadbeach

Best for: A Mexican-inspired theme

Also at The Star Gold Coast hotel is Veladora, a Mezcal-inspired speakeasy bar, with an extensive range of signature cocktails, Mexican beers, and a unique snacks menu. Enjoy live music on Fridays and Latin-inspired DJ beats on Saturdays.

Address: Level 19, The Darling at The Star Gold Coast, 1 Casino Dr, Broadbeach

10. The Cambus Wallace, Mermaid Beach

Best for: Rum and whisky

Specialising in fine liquors, classic cocktails, and the finest aged spirits from around the world, The Cambus Wallace is a fun boat-themed bar with wall murals, drop lights, and an extensive grog menu. Grab a bite and sit back to enjoy a laugh over a tall tale or two with live music every night.

Address: 4/2237 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

11. Tropic Vice, Mermaid Beach

Best for: Palm Spring vibes

Found in the heart of Nobby Beach is the rooftop bar Tropic Vice, full of colour, energy, and Florida-like fun. With a cocktail in one hand and pizza in the other, it’s the perfect spot to eat, drink, and boogie.

Address: 2215 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

12. Grandad Jack’s, Miami

Best for: Award-winning gin

Enjoy an intimate afternoon sitting with friends while enjoying award-winning spirits and liqueurs or sipping on delicious craft beers at the family-owned Grandad Jack’s.

For the whole shebang, enjoy a Gin & Tonic on arrival, followed by complimentary tastings of their three flagship gins before taking a tour of the distillery and learning about the history of the man himself.

Address: 45 Lemana Ln, Miami

13. Burleigh Pavilion, Burleigh Heads

Best for: Ocean-side views

For the ultimate bar by the ocean extravaganza, you can’t go past Burleigh Pavilion serving fresh drinks and endless summer vibes. From the Takes Two to Tango cocktail, to jugs of lychee rosé and homemade lemonade, it’s a real ‘pinch me, I’m on the Gold Coast’ moment here.

Address: 3a/43 Goodwin Terrace, Burleigh Heads

14. Rosella’s, Burleigh Heads

Best for: All things Australian

Known as the little local that hums until late seven nights a week, this boutique bar serves Australian-inspired cocktails, craft beer, and specialty wine, alongside nostalgic artisanal food. With cocktail names like ‘Yeah, Nah’, ‘Ash Barty Party’, and ‘Mum’s Pavlova’, it’s always a day for it at Rosella’s Bar.

Address: 1734 Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Heads

15. Lockwood, Burleigh Heads

Best for: Classic tipples at a secret bar

Ever had to text a bar upon arrival to be let in? That’s exactly what you need to do at Lockwood, but that’s what makes a visit here all the more exciting. Once you’ve found this secret bar, you’ll be greeted by well-dressed bartenders asking for your drink of choice. Sit back, melt into the ambience, and enjoy.

Address: 7B Justin Ln, Burleigh Heads

16. Justin Lane Rooftop, Burleigh Heads

Best for: Casual rooftop drinks

If you’re chasing a casual, chilled space with white umbrellas, festoon lighting, and misting to keep you cool in summer, it’s real in the form of Justin Lane Rooftop. With views out to the world-famous Burleigh Point, booth seating, and plenty of room to dance, check out this perfect unicorn for yourself.

Address: 1708-1710 Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Heads

17. Destino Wine Bar, Hope Island

Best for: European wines and Spanish tapas

Located in the Marine Village of Sanctuary Cove, Destino Wine Bar will transport you to the Mediterranean with its world-class service, design, and atmosphere. Grab a wine and sit out on the deck while listening to live music.

Address: 4601 Masthead Way, Hope Island

18. The Scottish Prince, Palm Beach

Best for: A Scottish twist

You may think you’re a long-haul flight away from a Scottish-styled pub and restaurant but you can find exactly that in Palm Beach. Serving up Highland beers and an impressive range of whisky in a relaxed atmosphere, The Scottish Prince aims to bring you authentic pub food with a delicious Gold Coast twist.

Address: Shop 27, 1176 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach

19. Balter Brewing, Currumbin Waters

Best for: Great beer on tap

Nothing screams Gold Coast more than a brewery set up by some of the world’s top surfers, which is exactly what Balter Brewing Company is. Combining good beer with enjoyment, there’s a rotating roster of fresh, limited-release beers which are best enjoyed with the regional food trucks sitting outside, and live music purring in the background.

Address: 14 Traders Way, Currumbin

