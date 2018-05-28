If the royal wedding has got you seeking the upper-class treatment, wait until you see these luxury castle-like accommodations… who said us normal folk can’t live like a prince or princess? (Even if it’s only for the weekend). Thorngrove Manor Castle Hotel – Stirling, South Australia Located just 20 minutes from Adelaide CBD, Thorngrove Manor is a timeless and romantic castle that will transport you to a world of decadence, romance and architecture at its finest. Escape back in time while immersing yourself in breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery. As far as activities go, as a guest you can enjoy a romantic picnic for two at the Thorngrove garden while listening to classical music courtesy of a string quartet, or make like Marie Antoinette and indulge in Champagne, fluffy scones, organic jam and finely cut sandwiches. Completing the ultimate indulgence, guests can enjoy a candle-lit fine-dining experience, with the hotel’s organic and bio-dynamic menu selection. Feast on home-grown herbs, vegetables, fruits and organic eggs from the resident hens.

$$$ Pricing begins at $960 per night. Aquila Nova Retreat – The Patch, Victoria Step into this chalet-style accommodation featuring with a castellated balcony that would make Meghan and Harry jealous. Offering two suites, Luna and Sol, the Aquila Nova Retreat is an enchanting sanctuary in the heart of the Dandenong Ranges National Park.

Channel your inner royal whilst relaxing in pure luxury, immersed in your rose petal-filled spa bath along with a good book. Or perhaps wait for your own prince to meet you while you stand on your castle-like balcony overlooking the rainforest.