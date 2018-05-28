If the royal wedding has got you seeking the upper-class treatment, wait until you see these luxury castle-like accommodations… who said us normal folk can’t live like a prince or princess? (Even if it’s only for the weekend).
Thorngrove Manor Castle Hotel – Stirling, South Australia
Located just 20 minutes from Adelaide CBD, Thorngrove Manor is a timeless and romantic castle that will transport you to a world of decadence, romance and architecture at its finest. Escape back in time while immersing yourself in breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery.
As far as activities go, as a guest you can enjoy a romantic picnic for two at the Thorngrove garden while listening to classical music courtesy of a string quartet, or make like Marie Antoinette and indulge in Champagne, fluffy scones, organic jam and finely cut sandwiches. Completing the ultimate indulgence, guests can enjoy a candle-lit fine-dining experience, with the hotel’s organic and bio-dynamic menu selection. Feast on home-grown herbs, vegetables, fruits and organic eggs from the resident hens.
$$$
Pricing begins at $960 per night.
Aquila Nova Retreat – The Patch, Victoria
Step into this chalet-style accommodation featuring with a castellated balcony that would make Meghan and Harry jealous. Offering two suites, Luna and Sol, the Aquila Nova Retreat is an enchanting sanctuary in the heart of the Dandenong Ranges National Park.
Channel your inner royal whilst relaxing in pure luxury, immersed in your rose petal-filled spa bath along with a good book. Or perhaps wait for your own prince to meet you while you stand on your castle-like balcony overlooking the rainforest.
Featuring four-poster beds, chesterfield furniture and fireplaces, feeling cosy is only the beginning. From landscaped gardens, relaxing walking tracks, romantic picnics and a glass-covered conservatory, this charming destination will make you feel like you’ve been transported to the 1800s (with added modern technologies of course).
If you want to explore the local area, Aquila Nova Retreat is within close distance to many tourist attractions including the Puffing Billy Railway, Sky High Lookout and Maze, fine-food destinations, wineries and the national park.
If settling in sounds more like your cup of English Breakfast tea, the retreat offers a breakfast hamper, kitchenette facilities, barbecue, tea and coffee facilities and delightfully comfortable robes and slippers.
$$
Pricing begins at $365 per night.
Historical Church at Kempton – Tasmania
Fancy an entire ‘castle’ all to yourself? Perched in the colonial town of Kempton, the magnificent renovated 100-year-old St Peters church is only 50 minutes from the centre of Hobart and 30 minutes to MONA. Catering up to nine guests, this unique Airbnb property can be shared among other travellers or it can be booked entirely; making this historic building ideal for family getaways.
A great location for those who want to experience history in style, this property is the option for those who wish to remain close to the centre while enjoying its location on the historical whiskey trail. If you’re feeling hungry, the tavern next door provides a very Blighty roast and ale.
And the best part? This luxury church features high ceilings, underfloor heating, three ensuites, double glazed windows and an indoor fireplace for your tea-drinking pleasure.
The main living area is also available for special events catering up to 60 guests, with a history of special celebratory occasions being held in this magical property. We look forward to our invite to your royal wedding.
$
Pricing begins at $180 per night.