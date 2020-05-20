9 of best places to camp in and around the Gold Coast

With an average of 300 sunny days a year there really is no better way to experience the beauty of the Gold Coast than by sleeping under the stars.

Campervan, caravan, glampsite, cabin tent – whatever your weapon of choice, there is a park on the Gold Coast to tick all your boxes. The only question now is, which one will you choose?

Where: Lamington National Park, 1040 Binna Burra Rd, Beechmont

Distance from city centre: 1 hour

Price: $$

Amenities: Full shower and toilet facilities, coin-operated washing machines/tumble dryers, barbeque stoves and hot plates, milk and ice available at the on-site Lamington Teahouse.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

Perks: This eco-tourism certified paradise is the perfect base-camp for people of all ages to explore the surrounding Lamington National Park.

Wake to the sounds of the rainforest, with panoramic views that stretch the length of the hinterland to the Tweed.

Campsite accommodation options include two- and four-man tent sites, unpowered and powered drive-on sites and two, four and six-bed permanent Safari Tents.

Where: Springbrook National Park, Carricks Rd, Springbrook

Distance from city centre: 50 minutes

Price: $

Amenities: Toilets, a cooking shelter, free electric barbeques, drinking water. There are no showers or rubbish bins provided, with campers encouraged to take their rubbish home, or to the community waste and recycling centre nearby.

Perks: This popular little hot spot is the only accommodation near Springbrook National Park, hence why it often books out weeks in advance.

There are 11 well defined sites for tents, camper trailers and campervans, however caravans are not allowed.

Spend your days exploring one of the many hiking trails in the area and your evenings getting acquainted with the local glow worm population that put on a show for visitors each night.

Where: 169 Marine Parade, Southport

Distance from city centre: 15 minutes

Price: $$

Amenities: Accessible bathrooms, barbeques, boat ramps, bouncing pillow, air-conditioned cabins, rubbish and dump facilities, Foxtel in the recreation room, kiosk, laundry, playground, swimming pools, a tennis court, Wi-Fi, a camp kitchen and an iconic waterfront location.

Perks: This Park offers best of both worlds, a relaxed atmosphere, right next to the endless entertainment options Surfers Paradise provides.

There are cabin, camp and caravan facilities on site, all within the protected shores of the Broadwater. Choose from an array of water sports, great places to swim, fish, relax and socialise. Walk or cycle along waterfront pathways, or take the children to cool off at The Rockpools Splash Park in the nearby parklands.

Where: Scenic Rim, 196 Bigriggan Rd, QLD

Distance from city centre: 1.5 hours

Price: $

Amenities: Paid hot showers available, fire places provided for campers, large groups catered for, pet-friendly, on-site dump point.

Perks: If your perfect holiday dreamscape involves sitting around a campfire, captivated by the soundtrack of the iconic Australian bush – you’ll love this place.

Located in the heart of the Scenic Rim, visitors are free to pick their own site within 60 acres of lush camping ground.

Wake to views of rugged peaks belonging to Mt. Maroon, Mt. May and Mt. Lindesay, and explore the untouched, river-hugging surrounds at your leisure.

Where: Canungra Valley, 334 Sarabah Rd, Sarabah

Distance from city centre: 50 minutes

Price: $

Amenities: There are on-site toilets and shower facilities available, as well as a barbeque area and a great camp kitchen with fridges. For those a little less-reliant on creature comforts, open fires are permitted.

Perks: Hidden in the magnificent Scenic Rim shire, this gem is home to a diverse range of stays. It accommodates campervans, trailers, tents and motorhomes, as well as hosting a selection of safari tents on site – perfect for those who fatigue at the thought of setting up shop for a quick weekend away.

As the gateway to the Gold Coast Hinterland, it is the perfect spot to set up camp and discover the vast diversity of the region.

Where: Corner Tamborine Mountain Rd & Cedar Creek Falls Rd, Tamborine Mountain

Distance from city centre: 55 minutes

Price: $$

Amenities: Both powered and unpowered sites are available for tents and caravans. There’s a camp kitchen, two electric barbeque grills, sinks, a microwave, kettle and toaster, general waste and recycling bins and a token-operated camp laundry.

Perks: You’ll be on the same site as the iconic Thunderbird Park adventure playground. Try your hand at zip-lining, horse riding, or attempt the Tree Top Challenge for a fun-filled time in the Tamborine Mountains.

It’s set amongst sub-tropical rainforest and within walking distance to an ample supply of incredible swimming holes. Alternatively, the Cedar Creek Falls are ready and waiting.

Where: 66-86 Siganto Dr, Helensvale

Distance from city centre: 20 minutes

Price: $

Amenities: Guests enjoy complimentary access to the water park, waterslide, and outdoor pool. There’s also a restaurant on site, as well as a coffee shop, bar and lounge room.

Perks: It is the closest caravan and camping facilities to the Gold Coast Theme Parks, making this our pick for families planning on ticking them off with their kids. It also has its own petting zoo, and plenty of other activities to keep guests entertained.

The powered sites are set on expansive grasslands large enough to accommodate caravans, large rigs, motorhomes and tents, along with creek-facing unpowered sites.

Where: Lamington National Park, 3009 Christmas Creek Rd, Lamington

Distance from city centre: 1.5 hours

Price: $$$

Amenities: Each tent features twin bathtubs and a rotating fireplace. There’s also rain showers, old timber floors, organic bedding, chef-prepared organic meals, hammocks and complimentary Australian sparkling wine.

Perks: While most of us love a good old-fashioned camp out in the elements, a romantic getaway calls for the best of camping without the discomfort of losing the “necessities” – such as running water and a comfy bed – and Nightfall Wilderness Camp delivers just that.

For the ultimate secluded wilderness experience the camp is capped at eight guests and is set beside the crystal-clear tumbling headwaters of Christmas Creek and Queensland’s ancient Lamington National Park rainforests.

Where: 9 Prince St, Fingal Head

Distance from city centre: 30 minutes

Price: $$

Amenities: There’s direct beach access, barbeque facilities, a children’s playground, a laundry, toilets, showers and Wi-Fi.

Perks: As one of the more established campgrounds on this list Fingal Holiday Park is a popular choice for holidaymakers. Perhaps it has something to do with its proximity to white sand and inviting ocean waves?

This park is located in the Tweed Heads region of New South Wales – a locale found right on the Queensland border.

Here you can swim in the year-round warm water of Fingal Head Beach, snorkel at Cook Island or take a stroll around the headland to Fingal Head Lighthouse. For shopping or eating, the park is just a 10-minute-drive from the Tweed Heads CBD.