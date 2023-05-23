Jaw-dropping scenery and rainforest adventures are calling from the finest Mt Tamborine accommodation picks.

Foggy mountaintops and whimsical cottages mightn’t be the first images that come to mind when you think of the Gold Coast, but the city’s tropical hinterland is full of surprises. Mt Tamborine, a 40 to 50-minute drive from the string of epic beaches, is a must-experience if you’re keen to ditch the surf and head for the hills in the quest for something new. Offering delightful Mt Tamborine accommodation mainly for loved-up couples but also for families, the storybook town and its boutique wineries, art galleries and rainforest treks are eternally charming.

1. Hampton Estate Wines

Price: $$

Turn an afternoon of wine tasting into an all-night affair at Hampton Estate Wines, where couples-friendly Mt Tamborine accommodation is offered in the way of eight elegant studio suites. The estate is a popular pit-stop on board a winery tour of the region as the team’s Hampton Lane range of classic and premium white and reds is far too easy to drink, and there’s also a beautiful restaurant, built inside a converted church, that offers a seasonal set lunch menu on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The suites themselves, inspired by the seaside style of New York’s Hamptons scene, are worth plenty of your time, each fitted with a plush queen bed, fireplace, balcony, modern bathrooms with bathtubs and high ceilings. The Deluxe picks also feature spa baths. In addition to the restaurant, there’s a whisky bar open on Friday evenings, plus you can take your drinks onto a great big lawn where Bocce and Finska can both be played, if you’re game.

2. The Polish Place

Price: $$

For a couples’ escape that’s truly out of the ordinary, The Polish Place pays tribute to the European nation through five cute timber cottages and a much-adored dining space. The Mt Tamborine accommodation, conceptualised by Polish-born Ania Sowter and her husband Phil, feels like a time warp as the owners’ intimate knowledge of Polish hospitality and cuisine transports guests to the foreign world.

The double-storey cottages feature large timber decks offering spectacular vantage points across the region, fireplaces, spa baths within the lounge areas (wild, right?), loft bedrooms, rainfall showers, laundry facilities and kitchenettes stocked with a complimentary breakfast hamper.

If you’re staying more than three nights, they also throw a gourmet picnic hamper into the mix. Timber furniture and country-inspired furnishings create homely stays, made even more comfortable with a 12pm check-out time. And before you leave, be sure to sample the restaurant’s lunch menu from Wednesday to Sunday, featuring Polish classics like roast duck with cherries, pork hock and soul-warming soups.

3. Pethers Rainforest Retreat

Price: $$$

Engulf yourself in nature with one of the 10 luxurious treehouses at Pethers Rainforest Retreat, a boutique Mt Tamborine hotel that offers fairytale accommodation for lovebirds. Five-metre-high glass panelling within the living and dining spaces means its sensational surroundings flow right into the villas, creating the perfect backdrop for lazy afternoons cuddled up by the fireplace.

A soft king bed, spa bath for two, and cosy balconies heighten the romance, plus in-room massages and spa treatments can be arranged, as can a string of adorable gestures including rose petal baths surrounded by candles, celebratory cakes, and bouquets of long-stemmed roses.

There are several dining options on-site including the award-winning, 11-table a la carte Pethers Rainforest Restaurant, open on Saturday night for dinner, and the less formal Lodge, which offers sharing plates, drinks, and a lovely high tea during lunch hours from Monday to Friday.

4. Mountaintop Queenslander Airbnb

Price: $$$$

It’s the rural escape dreams are made of, an impeccably styled four-bedroom manor situated atop a mountain with not another soul in sight. The Airbnb property, offering serene views across the Great Dividing Range, is even pet-friendly, built on a working farm that provides plenty of space for visiting families.

Beautiful landscaping and French Provincial styling, throwing plenty of quilted fabrics and a palette of white, cream, and grey splashed with fresh blooms, add elegance while two spectacular decks that overlook the misty abyss below, a swimming pool, fireplace, eight-seater dining table, freestanding bathtubs and a gourmet kitchen complete with bifold windows opening out to one of the decks, provide all the comfort.

5. Cedar Creek Lodges

Price: $$-$$$

Tend to easily tire of doing nothing? This Mt Tamborine accommodation is situated smack bang in an outdoor activity playground, providing loads of entertainment for adventure-seekers. Offering two large lodges housing varying sized rooms, two, three or four-bedroom self-contained lodges and some of the region’s most buzzed-about glamping, Cedar Creek Lodges sits within Thunderbird Park, 112 hectares of sub-tropical rainforest filled with ziplining, laser skirmish, mini golf, biking, tree top challenges and more.

The self-contained lodges feature country-inspired furnishings, full kitchens, comfortable lounge areas and modern bathrooms, plus fireplaces in some, while the separate rooms span from super minimal with walk-in showers, bar fridges and basic kitchen gear, to luxurious with a courtyard and jacuzzi.

The 12 Woodlands Glamping tents are extra special, as even the most basic option provides a king bed, ensuite with open-air shower, TV, day bed and bar fridge. The most extravagant comes with a private plunge pool and outdoor kitchen. The Rainforest Restaurant & Lounge Bar is on hand to cater for rumbling bellies, plus there’s the Terrace Kiosk for lighter meals and snacks. Spa treatments can also be arranged if you’re staying in one of the spa rooms.

6. Verandah House Country Estate

Price: $$$$

A boutique Mt Tamborine hotel, playing home to just eight suites, Verandah House Country Estate offers dreamy spaces for couples. Filled with designer interiors and magazine shoot styling, each bespoke room is undeniably beautiful.

Ralph Lauren furnishings are scattered against French oak, plush textures, and elegant artworks, as well as fireplaces, king beds, mini bars stocked with local goodies and a continental breakfast, kitchenettes, and spacious lounge rooms.

Save some downtime for the magnesium mineral pool or perhaps the property’s infrared sauna, stone fire pit or spectacular cedar hot tub overlooking rolling hills. Spa treatments can also be arranged, plus there’s a community kitchen if you’re wanting to whip up a full meal, and cafes and restaurants are located a short drive away.

7. The Rustic Greenhouse

Price: $$

If it’s just you and your better half in desperate need of some peace and quiet, The Rustic Greenhouse, an Airbnb in Mt Tamborine, offers a soothing studio oasis.

Snug, yet fitted with creature comforts including a fireplace, deep bathtub within a subway-tiled bathroom that’s closed off from the bed, a deck speckled with lush green plants, a smart TV, coffee machine, complimentary continental breakfast, and free wi-fi, the space is designed for couples to retreat from the outside world and slow down.

But if the quiet life gets too much, hop on one of the complimentary bikes and pedal into Gallery Walk, the main strip of town situated just minutes away, to find all the eateries and galleries you’ll need to get your activity fix.

8. Eaglemount on Tamborine

Price: $$

A luxurious 1920s home has been converted into a guest house featuring just three rooms, and it’s a winner with child-free travellers. Eaglemount on Tamborine, an adults-only property unless you’re booking out all three rooms, is located just 300 metres from Gallery Walk, the town’s main street.

All rooms within the Mt Tamborine accommodation offer king or queen beds, deep spa baths, electric fireplaces, refrigerators, coffee-making facilities and pool towels for you to use at the tranquil swimming pool on site.

The vibe is elegant with dabs of beach-inspired prints and artworks in the mix to add energy, but stepping out into the property’s beautiful tropical gardens will very quickly return you to a total state of chill.

9. The Escarpment Retreat

Price: $$$

One of the few Mt Tamborine accommodation options catering to both families and couples, The Escarpment Retreat is a gem for plenty more reasons. Set on a 1.6-hectare property with its own fairy tale creek and showstopping views across the city, the retreat consists of couples-only bed and breakfast villas, and the family-friendly, self-contained, three-bedroom Edge House built on a cliff face.

The villas feature sunken living areas, fireplaces, granite kitchenettes, double spa baths and balconies, while the Edge House is the real MVP. An enormous, partially enclosed outdoor deck is fitted with a fireplace, as is the master bedroom which also comes with an ensuite and jacuzzi, and the main lounge room (that’s three fireplaces in total), and there’s a fully equipped kitchen with a wood fire stove and a grocery store conveniently located just a few steps away.

All guests can experience the property’s divine day spa; offering a range of massages and treatments, plus there’s also a private cinema room to be found.

10. Shambala Estate

Price: $$

Don’t be surprised to spy a bride or groom dotting your horizon at Shambala Estate – it’s a hit on the local wedding circuit thanks to its quaint chapel, lush gardens, and grand water features.

The couples-friendly Mt Tamborine accommodation offers four cottages on its 2.2-hectare property, positioned far enough away from each other to feel as though you’re totally alone.

Each self-contained cottage, decorated with soft hues and furnishings, features high ceilings, a private balcony, a double bathtub, a king bed, a fireplace, a fully stocked kitchenette, and a TV. Make the time to wander its tropical rainforest surroundings where you’ll find trickling ponds, a pebbled bridge, and a picture-perfect gazebo.

11. Mt Tamborine Motel

Price: $

Boasting some of the most affordable lodgings in the region, Mt Tamborine Motel offers 24 rooms suited to a range of guests, plus a swimming pool and barbecue facilities. Featuring studio-style rooms with one queen bed, or twin share options with a queen and a single, guests can kick their feet up in comfort thanks to free wi-fi, in-room tea and coffee-making facilities, bar fridges, air conditioning, ensuite bathrooms, and private patios or balconies providing pretty views over the mountains.

This Mt Tamborine accommodation feels basic, but it’s a great place to plant yourself for a few days of exploration as you’re a 10-minute drive from Gallery Walk and even closer to Guanaba Park, a beautiful picnic spot, and if you’re keen to get active, the Tamborine Mountain Golf Club is close by too.

